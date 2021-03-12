High school football: King George gets payback, wallops Eastern View for take lead in Battlefield

Charles Mutter can vividly recall how close the King George football team pushed Eastern View to the brink last season.
The host Foxes hung tough for the majority of that game, trailing just 21–14 late in the third quarter. But the Cyclones scored the contest’s final 21 points to pull away for a 41–14 victory that was much closer than the score indicated.
On Friday night, Mutter and his teammates were more than happy to return the favor.
Mutter passed for 305 yards and a touchdown, and Javon Campbell hauled in seven receptions for 231 yards as King George thumped Eastern View 35–6 in a battle for first place in the Battlefield District.
The win keeps the Foxes (3–0) perfect on the year, while Eastern View (3–1) suffered its first setback. It also snapped the Cyclones’ 28-game regular-season home winning streak, which began after a 42–21 loss to Sherando on Sept. 18, 2015.
“This game was personal for me,” said Mutter, who completed 16 of 22 passes on the night and also ran for a score. “I still remember us driving in the fourth quarter with a chance to get back in the game last season and me throwing an interception that basically helped them put it away.
“This is just an amazing win for our team,” he continued. “The bus ride home is going to be fun.”
King George looked like it was having fun from the get-go Friday night.
It took the Foxes just five plays to score on the contest’s opening possession, due in large part to Mutter and Campbell. Mutter connected with Campbell for an 18-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage, then hit him again for 56 yards on third-and-16 from the King George 24-yard line. Von Whiting’s 20-yard run on the next snap gave the visitors a 6–0 lead with just 2:24 elapsed from the clock.
That score held until the Foxes’ first drive of the second period. Mutter and Campbell started things off with a 75-yard hookup down the left sideline to the Eastern View 5. The signal-caller then scampered for a 7-yard touchdown two plays later that extended the visitors’ advantage to 12–0 with 7:28 left in the first half.
Campbell added a 27-yard catch on King George’s final possession before intermission that helped set up a 20-yard field goal by A.J. Dale. The Foxes went to the locker room up 15–0.
Campbell finished the first half with six receptions for 228 yards.
“Javon’s an amazing player,” Mutter said of his fellow senior. “We felt like we had an advantage on the outside with him against their cornerbacks. You have to double team him if you have any hope of containing him.”
“I was kind’ve surprised that I was able to get that many catches against them,” a hoarse Campbell said after emerging from a raucous Foxes locker room. “All I was focused on was doing whatever I could to help my team win. This feels great.”
Mutter found junior tight end Kyle Reviello on a crossing route for a 22-yard score to extend King George’s edge to 21–0 less than two minutes into the third quarter, and the rout was on. The Foxes would add touchdown runs of 3 and 30 yards from Mauricio Blanco and Zach Ferguson, respectively, in the final frame.
“The kids played their butts off and I’m so happy for them,” King George head coach Vern Lunsford said. “To come in here and get a win over a program like Eastern View that’s been so good for so long, it just means the world to me to see these kids’ hard work be rewarded.”
The Cyclones’ only points came on a 5-yard run by quarterback Caden Huseby midway through the third period. It capped a 10-play, 85-yard drive.
Huseby went 15-for-27 passing for 80 yards with an interception. Classmate Raq Lawson rushed for 87 yards on 12 carries, marking the first time in Eastern View’s four games that he didn’t eclipse the 100-yard mark.
“[King George] just wanted it more than we did,” Cyclones head coach Greg Hatfield said. “We struggled, and there are a lot of things we need to address heading into our bye week.”
King George returns to action when it hosts Courtland next Friday. Following its bye, Eastern View will welcome Spotsylvania on March 26.
540/848-453