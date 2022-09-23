High school football: King George reaches gold standard in rout of James Monroe

Clothes often make the man, and unmistakable new uniforms certainly suited King George's football team Friday night.

For their homecoming contest against James Monroe, the Foxes showed up not in tuxedos, but in new all-gold jerseys and pants. And the result was a first-half performance that was nearly 14-karat standard.

"(The coaches) came out and surprised us," said senior running back Aidyn Woolfolk, who ran for three touchdowns as King George built a 63–0 lead at the break en route to a 63–7 Battlefield District romp. "They said, 'We've got a surprise for you,' and they came out with these."

It was the first time the Foxes had worn their distinctive duds, and it likely won't be the last, given their dominance. Asked for his review, head coach Vern Lunsford deadpanned: "I liked the result."

There was much to savor. King George scored in almost every imaginable fashion in the first half before turning over the final 24 minutes to its reserves.

Josh Powell opened the scoring with an interception return less than two minutes into the game. Senior quarterback Zach Ferguson hit Chanz Wiggins with a touchdown pass and later ran for two scores of his own. And Roget Walker and Ethan Chas each returned a punt for six points.

Then there was Woolfolk, who ran for 99 yards on nine carries, including TD runs of 7, 10 and 2 yards as the Foxes (3–0, 1–0) nearly matched their school record of 72 points in a game before the break. At halftime, they led 63–0 despite running just 17 offensive plays. Since an unexpected two-week break, King George has outscored Westmoreland and JM by a combined 125–7.

"You want to be complete in all three phases," Lunsford said. "Our penalties were down tonight ... Trying to get turnovers and points on defense was something we emphasized this week. It's always good who you get guys in and get experience on film. You always want to get all your guys in."

The Yellow Jackets (1–3, 0–1), held to negative offensive yardage in the first half, finally broke through when Bryce Caldwell hit Tyler Fink on a 3-yard fourth-quarter touchdown pass for their first points in two games. They faced arguably the area's best two teams in Mountain View and King George in back-to-back weeks.

The rest that Woolfolk, Ferguson and his fellow starters got in the second half Friday night could come in handy as the Foxes' schedule gets tougher in October. They will squeeze in their rescheduled game against Massaponax on Tuesday, Oct. 11, meaning they'll play three games in eight days.

"It was nice to get some rest," Woolfolk said. "But then on Monday, we'll get right back at it again."

That will be in preparation for next Friday's game at Culpeper. JM will host Courtland on the same night.

James Monroe 0 0 0 7 — 7 King George 35 28 0 0 — 0

First Quarter

KG—Josh Powell 16 interception return (Max Lipinski kick).

KG—Chanz Wiggins 21 pass from Zach Ferguson (Lipinski kick).

KG—Aidyn Woolfolk 7 run (Lipinski kick).

KG—Woolfolk 10 run (Lipinski kick).

KG—Roget Walker 39 punt return (Lipinski kick).

Second Quarter

KG—Ferguson 12 run (Lipinski kick).

KG—Ferguson 6 run (Lipinski kick).

KG—Woolfolk 2 run (Lipinski kick).

KG—Ethan Chase 60 punt return (Lipinski kick).

Fourth Quarter

JM—Tyler Fink 3 pass from Bryce Caldwell (Tanner Ribel kick).

TEAM STATISTICS

JM KG First downs 6 13 Rushing (Att/Yds) 24-26 22-250 Passing yards 97 89 Comp-Att-Int 10-25-2 3-6-0 Punts-Avg. 6-32.3 1-32.0 Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0 Penalties-yards 7-45 4-41

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: James Monroe—Tre Coles 14–23; Moses Evans 2–7; Jacob Wigglesworth Jr. 1–0; Isaac Ealy 4–(–3); Bryce Caldwell 3–(–11). King George—Aidyn Woolfolk 9–99, 3 TDs; Dylan Truxon 8–33; Zach Ferguson 2–18, 2 TDs; Eric Jacobson 3–0.

PASSING: James Monroe—Caldwell 10–25–2, 97 yards, 1 TD. King George—Ferguson 3–6–0, 89 yards, 1 TD.

RECEIVING: James Monroe—Marquise Thornley 2–48; Tyler Fink 4–21, 1 TD; Kamari Catlett 1–21; Coles 1–5; Ealy 2–2 . King George—Chanz Wiggins 2–58, 1 TD; Mekhai White 1–31.