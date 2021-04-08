HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: King George senior Campbell receiving kudos after position switch

“I think all the credit goes to those two young men for doing what was best for them and best for the team,” Lunsford said. “They’re very selfless and want to do whatever it takes for the team to be successful … I’m lucky to have some really good kids to coach.”

Mutter has passed for 1,448 yards, 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He’s become enamored with his favorite target.

“He’s going to the NFL,” Mutter said of Campbell. “He’s unstoppable. He’s too good. No one can guard him. You can double cover him and he’ll still kill ‘em.”

Campbell was always adept at catching out of the backfield. He recorded five receiving touchdowns in 2019 while rushing for 783 yards and nine scores and earning second-team All-Area recognition.

Lunsford sometimes lined Campbell up in the slot last season and allowed him to take advantage of mismatches. So it was a no-brainer for the coach to honor Campbell’s request to make a permanent change, especially after witnessing his dominance during 7-on-7 contests in 2020.

“He’s one of the best athletes in the area, so we had to find creative ways to get him in space,” Lunsford said. “He catches it so well. And with his body type college coaches like him there, too.”