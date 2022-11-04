High school football: King George survives Courtland's unexpected air attack to claim third straight Battlefield title

Trying something unexpected Friday night didn't produce the result J.C. Hall had hoped for. But in the process, Courtland's coach may have done his former quarterback a favor going forward.

Hall's Courtland Cougars threw 46 passes against King George in an attempt to catch the unbeaten Foxes off guard--more than he can recall in his two decades as coach. The Foxes still managed to win, 40-7, capping their third consecutive undefeated regular season as Battlefield District champions.

Courtland's surprising game plan may have helped prepare King George for stiffer playoff tests ahead against pass-happy opponents. The Foxes (10-0, 7-0) are projected as Region 4B's second seed, behind fellow unbeaten Dinwiddie, and are expected to host either Matoaca or Patrick Henry-Albemarle in next Friday's first round. The VHSL will release official pairings on Sunday.

Facing Friday's unplanned aerial assault "is going to help us a lot," Foxes senior safety/quarterback Zach Ferguson said.

"In our region, there's a lot of good teams, and they have a lot of different schemes," said King George coach Vern Lunsford, who played for Hall. "But primarily, in 4B, there's a lot of teams that (run) spread, and that was good tonight."

Hall's teams have traditionally boasted run-heavy offenses from the Wing-T formation he learned under hall of fame coach Ken Brown. But when the Cougars (4-6, 4-3) fell behind 13-0 in the game's first four minutes, that strategy went out the window.

Hall said the pivot was made "just trying to fight for these seniors in their last game, to give them a fighting chance."

So starting quarterback Liam Wojciechowski threw 36 times and backup Evan Donohue 10. They found some success hitting elusive receiver Kwame Whitaker, who had eight receptions for 96 yards, including a zig-zagging 44-yard third quarter catch in which nearly every King George defender had a shot at him.

But the Foxes also registered four interceptions.

Offensively, they looked as sharp as ever. Ferguson completed 13 of 16 passes for 229 yards and four touchdowns, including second-quarter strikes of 71 and 20 yards to Mekhai White. He also dashed 74 yards for a first-period score, and running back Aidyn Woolfolk ran for 87 yards and a TD.

"We're getting there. We're not 100 percent yet, but we've got a couple of flaws right now that we're going to fix and get ready for the playoffs," Ferguson said.

Last year, King George also entered the postseason with a 10-0 record, but committed six turnovers in a 28-10 first-round loss to eventual state champion Varina. That memory has haunted the Foxes, who have plans of a much deeper run this time.

"We watch that Varina film a lot," Lunsford said. "That's the team that put us out and won the whole thing. Week to week in the off-season and throughout the season, we go back and revisit that just to remember how that felt.

"Obviously, we have much bigger goals, but it's a one-week-at-a-time, one-game-at-a-time, one-play-at-a-time mentality.

Courtland 7 0 0 0 — 7 King George 19 7 14 0 — 40

First Quarter

KG—Josh Powell 11 pass from Zach Ferguson (Max Lipinski kick).

KG—Aidyn Woolfolk 8 run (kick failed).

Ct—Jamaal Vick 9 run (Kyle Grant kick).

KG—Ferguson 74 run (pass failed).

Second Quarter

KG—Mekhai White 71 pass from Ferguson (Lipinski kick).

KG—White 20 pass from Ferguson (Lipinski kick).

Third Quarter

KG—Chanz Wiggins 30 pass from Ferguson (Lipinski kick).

TEAM STATISTICS

Ct KG First downs 15 14 Rushing (Att/Yds) 24-74 22-151 Passing yards 147 229 Comp-Att-Int 19-46-4 13-16-0 Punts-Avg. 3-37.0 3-26.3 Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-1 Penalties-yards 3-15 7-68

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Courtland—Christian Olivella 12-50; Jordan Nutter 4-15; Jamaal Vick 2-12, 1 TD; Evan Donohue 1-7; Kamari Jackson 3-6; Kwame Whitaker 1-(-2); Kyle Grant 1-(-14). King George—Aidyn Woolfolk 10-87, 1 TD; Zach Ferguson 7-68, 1 TD; Mauricio Blanco 2-8; Charles Johnson 2-(-3); Team 1-(-9).

PASSING: Courtland—Liam Wojcichowski 14-36-3, 95 yards; Donohue 5-10-1, 52 yards. King George—Ferguson 13-16-0, 229 yards, 4 TDs.

RECEIVING: Courtland—Kwame Whitaker 8-96; Jackson 3-40; Vick 2-10; Will Tilden 1-7; Kilan Jean-Paul Perry 1-2; Zion Minor 3-(-3); Olivella 1-(-5). King George—Mekhai White 7-162, 2 TDs; Chanz Wiggins 3-25, 1 TD; Blanco 1-17; Woolfolk 1-14; Josh Powell 1-11, 1 TD.