High school football: King George thumps Patrick Henry in Region 4B quarterfinal, awaits Varina

King George put in the extra hours this week, both on and off the field, and it paid off with a 41–6 steamrolling of Patrick Henry–Ashland in the Region 4B quarterfinals Thursday night.

“We watched film all week, we put in long hours, went longer in practices all week, just playing for this,” said running back Aidyn Woolfolk, whose 214 yards and four touchdowns led the way for the Foxes. “We knew everything that was coming at us, and we executed.”

Quarterback Zach Ferguson, who rushed for 71 yards and two touchdowns, agreed.

“We studied the film like we were supposed to, and just showed out on the field,” Ferguson said. “We said we just had to dominate, because we knew who we wanted next.”

"Next" is a rematch with defending state champion Varina. The Blue Devils won the title last year after knocking previously undefeated King George out of the playoffs, and the Foxes have not forgotten.

“We want this one. This is the one we’ve been waiting for for a whole year,” Woolfolk said of the upcoming semifinal. “We’ve got practice tomorrow, and we’re going to work every day this week, and we’re going to show up. We’re going to show up Friday.”

Coach Vern Lunsford said the Varina rematch has been a focus as the undefeated Foxes (11–0) aim for a state title.

“We’ve watched the Varina film all year, just to remind ourselves of that feeling that we had last year,” Lunsford said. “It’s been a goal of ours, not necessarily game-planning yet, but something we revisit quite often, to remind our team what we’re working for.”

The ultimate goal is the state championship.

“If you want to be the champ, you’ve got to beat the champ,” Lunsford said. “They’re the defending state champ and they’re coming here. Last year they got us. They got us good, so we’ve got a lot of work to do to get ready.”

First, though, they had to get past Patrick Henry, a good team that came within a touchdown of beating Varina two weeks ago.

The Foxes knew they could not look past the Patriots if they wanted the chance to play Varina again, so they put in the extra time on the practice field and in the film room.

“The kids did a great job. Coaches did a great job,” Lunsford said. “Patrick Henry is a very well coached team. The guys came to play. They did a great job tonight and I’m very proud of them.”

Ferguson threw for 70 yards to Mauricio Blanco, Mekhai White and Chanz Wiggins, but the key to the offense was the rushing game. The Foxes marched the ball down the field, controlling the game while moving slowly but steadily toward the goal line.

The defense was just as impressive. The Patriots got inside the Foxes’ 20-yard line before being stopped on their first drive, but 45 of their yards came on three penalties, while only 17 came from actually rushing the ball.

The Foxes then drove the field, scoring two minutes into the second quarter.

On the Patriots’ next play from scrimmage, the Foxes' pass rushers tipped the Grayson Johnson pass attempt into the air, and Charles Johnson came down with it for the interception, leading to another quick score for King George.

The only blemish came halfway through the fourth quarter, when the Foxes had the game well in hand.

Patriot QB Johnson hit Shamar Williams with a pass, and Williams took it down the left sideline for an 80-yard touchdown, evading several King George defenders along the way.

The Foxes came back for one more touchdown, a 24-yard burst up the middle by Woolfolk, to finish the scoring.

They were happy with the win, but planned to get right back to work preparing for next Friday’s battle.

“I’ve been waiting 365 days to get Varina again at home,” Ferguson said. “I just can’t wait.”

Patrick Henry 0 0 0 6 — 6 King George 0 20 7 14 — 41

Second Quarter

KG—Aidyn Woolfolk 3 yard run (kick blocked)

KG—Woolfolk 5 yard run (Max Lipinski kick)

KG—Woolfolk 4 yard run (Lipinski kick)

Third Quarter

KG—Zach Ferguson 5 yard run (Lipinski kick)

Fourth Quarter

KG—Ferguson 5 yard run (Lipinski kick)

PH—Shamar Williams 80 yard pass from Grayson Johnson (conv. failed)

KG—Woolfolk Woolfolk 24 yard run (Lipinski kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

PH KG First downs 9 21 Rushing (Att/Yds) 27-89 42-299 Passing yards 127 70 Comp-Att-Int 4-9-0 5-8-0 Punts-Avg. 2-25 0- Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0 Penalties-yards 10-90 9-95

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Patrick Henry—Gracyn Ross 13-31; Grayson Johnson 12-48; Jackson Thurston 2-10. King George—Aidyn Woolfolk 27-214, 4 TDs; Zach Ferguson 12-71, 2 TDs; Mauricio Blanco 1-5; Charles Johnson 1-5; Mekhai White 1-4.

PASSING: Patrick Henry—Grayson Johnson 4-9-127, TD. King George—Zach Ferguson 5-8-70.

RECEIVING: Patrick Henry—Cole Sylvia 1-13; Shamar Williams 1-80, TD; Jeremiah Grant 1-7; Jackson Thurston 1-27. King George—Mekhai White 2-29; Chanz Wiggins 1-13; Mauricio Blanco 2-28.