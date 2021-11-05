High school football: King George tops Courtland to cap unbeaten regular season

King George had to work a little harder than usual, but the Foxes came through with a strong second half to beat Courtland, 33–13, Friday and finish the season without a loss.

“We accomplished goal No. 1,” coach Vern Lunsford said. “That was to win the district and be undefeated in the regular season.”

But the team had to fight for this one, and the focus afterward seemed to be less jubilation and more getting ready for the playoffs.

“Now the whole season starts over,” Lunsford said. “Everyone is 0–0 going into the playoffs, and we’ve got to work extremely hard to be ready for whoever we’re going to be matched up against.”

Playoff positions are not official yet, but King George (9–0, 7–0 Battlefield) will be seeded second in Region 4B and likely will host Chancellor in the opening round, while Courtland’s season will end without a playoff run.

The Foxes hadn’t given up any points in their last three games, and the defense started strongly again against the Cougars, forcing a fumble on the third play of the game.

Three plays later, Aydin Woolfolk scored from 14 yards out to give King George the early lead.