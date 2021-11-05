High school football: King George tops Courtland to cap unbeaten regular season

King George had to work a little harder than usual, but the Foxes came through with a strong second half to beat Courtland, 33–13, Friday and finish the season without a loss.
“We accomplished goal No. 1,” coach Vern Lunsford said. “That was to win the district and be undefeated in the regular season.”
But the team had to fight for this one, and the focus afterward seemed to be less jubilation and more getting ready for the playoffs.
“Now the whole season starts over,” Lunsford said. “Everyone is 0–0 going into the playoffs, and we’ve got to work extremely hard to be ready for whoever we’re going to be matched up against.”
Playoff positions are not official yet, but King George (9–0, 7–0 Battlefield) will be seeded second in Region 4B and likely will host Chancellor in the opening round, while Courtland’s season will end without a playoff run.
The Foxes hadn’t given up any points in their last three games, and the defense started strongly again against the Cougars, forcing a fumble on the third play of the game.
Three plays later, Aydin Woolfolk scored from 14 yards out to give King George the early lead.
But the Cougars (4–6, 4–3) held their own—and held the ball—for much of the rest of the half. One drive got them close enough to try a 34-yard field goal, but they were unable to convert.
Courtland got the ball back at the end of the first quarter and spent the next eight minutes marching slowly downfield, finishing with a 1-yard scoring run by quarterback Liam Wojciechowski.
The Foxes answered with a scoring drive of their own before halftime, and went to the break with 20–13 lead.
“We had a little adversity in the first half, which is good,” Lunsford said. “We needed that.”
King George stopped the Cougars on their first possession in the second half, but gave the ball back by dropping the punt.
The defense broke through on the ensuing drive, though, forcing a fumble that Dashawn Clark picked up and ran back 65 yards for a touchdown.
Courtland wasn’t finished. A few minutes later, Wojciechowski threw a long pass that was tipped by a Foxes defender, but Kwame Whitaker managed to haul it in for a 39-yard touchdown.
King George answered quickly, scoring twice in the next three minutes to seal the win.
“We just had to step up,” Woolfolk said. “We went into the locker room [at halftime], we watched film, we saw what they were doing. … We made some adjustments, and we stepped up and played well.”
Lunsford said he was proud of his team’s effort despite the tough first half.
“The guys saw some things a little differently that we talked about at halftime. Guys just played extremely hard, and played with confidence in the second half, and got back to doing fundamental things the right way,” he said.
“Sometimes good teams find a way to win when adversity strikes, and that’s what they did tonight.”
|King George
|7
|6
|20
|0
|—
|33
|Courtland
|0
|7
|6
|0
|—
|13
First Quarter
KG—Aydin Woolfolk 1 run (Max Lipinski kick).
Second Quarter
Ct—Liam Wojciechowski 1 run (Josh Hays kick).
KG—Zach Ferguson 4 run (kick failed).
Third Quarter
KG—Dashawn Clark 65 fumble return (Lipinski kick).
Ct—Kwame Whitaker 39 pass from Wojciechowski (kick failed).
KG—Woolfolk 1 run (Lipinski kick).
KG—Gabe Aley 15 run (kick blocked).
TEAM STATISTICS
|KG
|Ct
|First downs
|14
|12
|Rushes-yards
|32-191
|43-129
|Passing yards
|87
|45
|Comp-Att-Int
|5-13-0
|3-12-1
|Punts-avg.
|2-36.0
|5-35.0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Penalties-yards
|10-90
|12-103
