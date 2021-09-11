High school football: King George's wideouts stand tall as Foxes rout Louisa

Louisa High School football coach Will Patrick had just finished encouraging his team after it was dismantled by King George 33–15 Friday night.
Patrick took a moment to reflect on the impressive performance by the Foxes’ pair of 6-foot-4 sophomore wide receivers Mekhai White and Chanz Wiggins.
“King George, they’ve got some creatures, man,” Patrick lamented.
King George junior quarterback Zach Ferguson passed for 205 yards and three touchdowns. All of those scores and all but 12 of those yards went to White and Wiggins.
White, the less-heralded of the two, hauled in six receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
“They double-teamed my teammate Chanz Wiggins,” White said. “They shouldn’t have done that because they left me one-on-one.”
Wiggins, who holds scholarship offers from multiple Division I programs, made five catches for 58 yards, including a fourth-down score from 6 yards out in the third quarter.
“You can’t coach 6–4 and they have two of them,” Patrick said. “So we got beat over the top a couple of times tonight and that really hurt us.”
Ferguson also ran for a touchdown.
Senior running back Gabe Aley made his first appearance in the second quarter and went on to rush for a game-high 138 yards on 12 carries. He sprinted and weaved his way to a 66-yard score in the fourth quarter to give his team a 33–9 advantage.
King George finished with 220 yards on the ground.
“It makes it harder for defenses because you’ve got two great receivers on the outside and you’ve got a running game on the inside,” Ferguson said. “You can’t spread out or we’re going to run it right down your throat.”
It was the first completed game this season for the Foxes (1–0) and the first loss of the year for Louisa (2–1).
King George was tied 14–14 with Lafayette in its season-opener when the game was halted because of weather. An attempt to replay the contest days later never materialized because of more thunderstorms.
The Foxes’ contest against Massaponax last week was called off with more than half of King George’s players in quarantine.
“We haven’t been playing in a couple of weeks and we were happy to get out there,” White said.
The Foxes’ enthusiasm showed.
After a scoreless first quarter, Ferguson hooked up with White from 26 yards away on the first play of the second quarter.
The quarterback added a 1-yard scoring run later in the period.
Louisa didn’t pick up a first down until a 44-yard pass from quarterback Landon Wilson to running back Jordan Smith with less than a minute remaining in the first half.
The Lions punctuated the drive with Caden Lundy’s 35-yard field goal as time expired to trail 13–3 at intermission.
King George surrendered just six first downs all game with half of those coming as the result of penalties.
“Coach [Cody] Goode, our defensive coordinator, is a fantastic coach,” Lunsford said. “He does a great job prepping this defense and getting it ready. And we’ve got some great players.”
Xavien Thompson picked up an interception for the Foxes in the second half.
Outside of a 66-yard touchdown run from Smith in the third quarter that made it 13–9, the Foxes were able to shut down the Lions’ attack.
Ferguson found Wiggins for a touchdown on fourth-and-3 from the 6 with 5:16 to go in the third quarter to increase King George’s lead to 19–9 and the Foxes were never threatened again.
Louisa closed the scoring with Troy Fischer’s 6-yard run late in the game. The final moments were marred by a scrum that led to three personal foul penalties on the Foxes, one on Louisa and the ejection of one King George player, which will trigger an automatic suspension per Virginia High School League rules.
“It’s disappointing,” Lunsford said. “We played a great game up to that point. We played with a lot of passion. Our guys were very excited to get back out on the field. We talked about harnessing that aggression in the proper way and representing this community and we’ve got to clean that up. That falls solely on my shoulders.”
The Foxes are scheduled to host Washington & Lee next Friday. Louisa is set to host Fluvanna the same night.
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526