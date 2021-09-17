High school football: Knights coach Jack claims 100th career victory as Spotsylvania downs Stafford

As the clock struck triple zeros to end Friday night's game, Spotsylvania head coach Jeremy Jack was rewarded with a Gatorade bath after his Knights took care of business against host Stafford, winning 44–26.
This was no ordinary victory for Jack. It was the 100th of his career. In response to reaching triple-digit wins, he said: “When you are around long enough and have the teams that execute and play well enough like we did tonight, eventually they come along.”
He went on to praise his team, saying “it’s a special group of guys, [a] great group of seniors.”
“[The] first half wasn’t bad; we let some long downs and distances slip away from us,” Jack said in regards to how his team played overall against Stafford. “In the second half, I [was] very pleased [how] we responded. We focus all the time on wanting to win the toss, score first and score last. We feel that puts us in a great place to win, philosophically.”
And score first the Knights did. Joseph Gonzales got Spotsylvania on the scoreboard initially with a 39-yard touchdown reception. Placekicker Makenzie Robinson missed the point-after attempt, and the Knights went for 2-points conversions the rest of the game.
“Mak’s been working and nursing a leg injury," Jack said. "She felt like she kicked it kind of high and so we just opted to go for two to make up for those early points."
On the other side of the field, Stafford had a good first half defensively, keeping it to a two-point game (22–20). The momentum swung away from the Indians when the Knights returned a blocked punt for a touchdown at the beginning of the second half.
“We definitely took a step back," Stafford head coach Mo Hampton said in describing how his team played. "I’ve been thinking we were getting closer and just got to figure out how to win. We didn’t play well, we didn’t play the way we practiced.”
For much of the game, both teams practiced good ball control. Nevertheless, Knights quarterback Monte McMorris II tossed two interceptions while his Indians counterpart Aidan McConnell surrendered one. The only other turnover was the blocked Indians punt that Jefferson Paz returned 9 yards for a Knights touchdown.
Spotsylvania (2–1) will face Courtland on Friday at home. Stafford (1–2) will look to end its two-game skid at Colonial Forge.
|Spotsylvania
|14
|8
|14
|8
|—
|44
|Stafford
|7
|13
|6
|0
|—
|26
First Quarter
Sp—Joseph Gonzalez 39-yard pass from Monte McMorris (kick failed)
St—Brian Glenn 31-yard pass from Aidan McConnell (Blake Childress kick)
Sp—Davon Banks 10-yard run (Jake Jack from Gonzalez)
Second Quarter
St—Andrew Koetter 46-yard interception return (Childress kick)
Sp—Banks 9-yard run (Gonzalez run)
St—T.J. Henderson 32-yard pass from McConnell (kick failed)
Third Quarter
Sp—Jefferson Paz 9-yard blocked punt return (Trenton Ballard run)
St—Koetter 50-yard pass from McConnell (run failed)
Sp—Ethan Cockrill 13-yard run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
Sp—Gonzalez 1-yard run (Paz from McMorris)
|Sp
|St
|First downs
|18
|10
|Rushes-yards
|41-305
|20-23
|Passing yards
|62
|191
|Comp-Att-Int
|4-10-2
|15-32-1
|Punts-Avg.
|2-29.5
|1-44.0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|3-0
|Penalties-yards
|5-52
|10-108