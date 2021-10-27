High school football: Knights hoping to ground out win over unbeaten King George

Riding a two-game winning streak, Spotsylvania faces a tall task Thursday night against undefeated King George.

The highly anticipated game, like many in the area, was moved up to Thursday due to the forecast of heavy rain on Friday.

The Knights’ offense comes into this matchup with the tall task of scoring on a King George defense that has posted two consecutive shutouts.

Spotsylvania (5-4) ran for over 300 yards in last week’s 33-6 victory over James Monroe, with Trenton Ballard, Ethan Cockrill and Davon Banks all reaching 100 individually. Look for the Knights to run the ball often again in a quest to shorten the game in search of the upset.

“We aren’t going to change who we are,” Spotsylvania coach Jeremy Jack said. “It comes down to a team that executes its game plan and plays to its personnel.”

While his team is an underdog to the Foxes (7-0), Jack said the Knights shouldn’t be nervous.

“The pressure is on them. They are the ones who won the district in spring, they are sitting undefeated,” Jack said. “I am hard pressed to think anyone in the state who picks us to win.”