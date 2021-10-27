High school football: Knights hoping to ground out win over unbeaten King George

Riding a two-game winning streak, Spotsylvania faces a tall task Thursday night against undefeated King George.
The highly anticipated game, like many in the area, was moved up to Thursday due to the forecast of heavy rain on Friday.
The Knights’ offense comes into this matchup with the tall task of scoring on a King George defense that has posted two consecutive shutouts.
Spotsylvania (5-4) ran for over 300 yards in last week’s 33-6 victory over James Monroe, with Trenton Ballard, Ethan Cockrill and Davon Banks all reaching 100 individually. Look for the Knights to run the ball often again in a quest to shorten the game in search of the upset.
“We aren’t going to change who we are,” Spotsylvania coach Jeremy Jack said. “It comes down to a team that executes its game plan and plays to its personnel.”
While his team is an underdog to the Foxes (7-0), Jack said the Knights shouldn’t be nervous.
“The pressure is on them. They are the ones who won the district in spring, they are sitting undefeated,” Jack said. “I am hard pressed to think anyone in the state who picks us to win.”
The Knights’ defense also has a tough task of slowing down a King George offense led by junior quarterback Zach Ferguson. He has thrown 14 touchdown passes this season, including seven in a win over Culpeper earlier this month.
Sophomore receivers Mekhai White (eight touchdown catches) and Chanz Wiggins (five) are both Division I college prospects.
“We just need to do our jobs on defense,” Jack said. “The players can’t get caught thinking, they will overdo things. Eleven guys have to do their jobs. A safety can’t do the job of a cornerback and a linebacker can’t do the job a defensive end.”
King George coach Vern Lunsford recognizes the challenge of stopping the Knights’ single-wing attack, but has confidence in his defense, which didn’t allow a point against Chancellor or Eastern View.
“The defense has worked extra hard,” Lunsford said. “Our defensive coordinator gets our kids in the right spot as well as our coaches’ preparation for the week, we focus on the minor details.”
Lunsford also hopes his offense can avoid a repeat of the two turnovers it committed against Eastern View last week.
King George enters the game ranked second in the VHSL’s Region 4B power ratings. Spotsylvania has a slim lead over Atlee for the eighth and final spot with two games to play.
“This is an important game for us,” Lunsford said. “Spotsylvania is a playoff team, who is also talented. We also have to play cleaner than we did last week against Eastern View.”