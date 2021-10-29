High school football: 'Lancer' formation helps Colonial Forge put up points, defeat Brooke Point

The Black–Hawks, meanwhile, will likely stew over a handful of missed opportunities.

A first-quarter touchdown pass was negated due to a holding penalty, while quarterback Noah Sanders’ best throw of the night—a deep shot he uncorked while on the run—was spoiled when it was dropped in the end zone on the final play of the first half.

Brooke Point (3–5, 14) also muffed a punt deep in its own territory, a gaffe that led directly to Forge's second touchdown.

“When you play good teams, you can’t make mistakes,” Brooke Point coach Dwight Hazelwood said. “Good teams make plays, great teams don’t make mistakes. And we made a lot of mistakes tonight that did come back to hurt us.”

And yet, the Black–Hawks still had a chance.

Leading by two scores and looking to put the game on ice late in the fourth quarter, Colonial Forge again deployed its “Lancer” formation. This time, however, instead of rumbling into the end zone, Woodley–Aboagye fumbled just shy of the goal line. There to scoop up the loose ball was Brooke Point junior Dante Terrell, one of the Fredericksburg-area’s most dynamic return men.