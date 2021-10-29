High school football: 'Lancer' formation helps Colonial Forge put up points, defeat Brooke Point

If imitation is truly the sincerest form of flattery, then Manchester football coach Tom Hall had to feel pretty good about the email he received from John Brown two years ago.
After Brown’s Colonial Forge team saw its 2019 season end with a loss to Oscar Smith in the Class 6 state semifinals, he divulged the inspiration for their new short-yardage formation.
“I stole it from Manchester, so we call it ‘Lancer,’” Brown said of a program that used it to defeat Forge in the 2018 Region 6B championship game.
The Eagles are still profiting from said theft. Senior Aaron Woodley–Aboagye rushed for three touchdowns out of the tightly-bunched wildcat package, and visiting Colonial Forge overcame a late turnover to hold off Brooke Point, 35–27, on a rain-soaked Friday night in Stafford.
Ever since the graduation of Madden Lowe, who currently plays at Catholic University, the Eagles (4–5, 3–2) have lacked consistency at quarterback. Brown is hoping that junior Khyrie Hawkins can offer needed stability under center.
Despite intermittent rain, Hawkins completed 13 of his 15 pass attempts for 286 yards and two touchdowns. His preferred target on Friday was speedy junior Colby Kynard, who hauled in seven receptions for 140 yards and a score.
“It’s a good start in the right direction,” Brown said.
The Black–Hawks, meanwhile, will likely stew over a handful of missed opportunities.
A first-quarter touchdown pass was negated due to a holding penalty, while quarterback Noah Sanders’ best throw of the night—a deep shot he uncorked while on the run—was spoiled when it was dropped in the end zone on the final play of the first half.
Brooke Point (3–5, 14) also muffed a punt deep in its own territory, a gaffe that led directly to Forge's second touchdown.
“When you play good teams, you can’t make mistakes,” Brooke Point coach Dwight Hazelwood said. “Good teams make plays, great teams don’t make mistakes. And we made a lot of mistakes tonight that did come back to hurt us.”
And yet, the Black–Hawks still had a chance.
Leading by two scores and looking to put the game on ice late in the fourth quarter, Colonial Forge again deployed its “Lancer” formation. This time, however, instead of rumbling into the end zone, Woodley–Aboagye fumbled just shy of the goal line. There to scoop up the loose ball was Brooke Point junior Dante Terrell, one of the Fredericksburg-area’s most dynamic return men.
Ninety-nine yards and one Manny Thomas two-point conversion run later, Brooke Point suddenly trailed just 35–27 with 2:55 to play. But the ensuing kickoff caromed out-of-bounds, leaving Colonial Forge to run out the clock with a pair of first downs and a series of kneel downs.
“It’s just a load off our shoulders,” Brown said. “It just feels good to put a complete game together.”
Colonial Forge, which remains in the mix for a Region 6B playoff berth, will close out its regular season next Friday at Massaponax. Brooke Point hosts North Stafford.
Colonial Forge
|7
|21
|0
|7
|—
|35
|Brooke Point
|0
|7
|6
|14
|—
|27
First Quarter
CF—Dont’e Johnson 73 pass from Khyri Hawkins (Josh Hand kick).
Second Quarter
BP—Noah Sanders 12 run (Aaron Alexander kick).
CF—Colby Kynard 54 pass from Hawkins ( Hand kick).
CF—Aaron Woodley-Aboagye 10 run (Hand kick).
CF—Woodley-Aboagye 2 run (Hand kick).
Third Quarter
BP—Manny Thomas 1 run (pass fail).
Fourth Quarter
BP—Thomas 1 run (kick fail).
CF—Woodley 6 run (Hand kick).
BP—Dante Terrell 99 fumble return (Thomas run).
TEAM STATISTICS
|CF
|BP
|First downs
|20
|18
|Rushes-yards
|27-161
|39-137
|Passing yards
|286
|135
|Comp-Att-Int.
|13-15-0
|9-12-0
|Punts-Avg.
|1-50.0
|3-40.7
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-yards
|8-55
|6-48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Colonial Forge—Khalis Garret-Bey 20-143; Aaron Woodley-Aboagye 4-24, 3TDs; Khyri Hawkins 2-(-11); Dont’e Johnson 1-4. Brooke Point—Daniel Coles 18-75; Noah Sanders 12-43, TD; Manny Thomas 5-7, 2TDs; Chirstian Taylor 4-14.
PASSING: Colonial Forge—Khyri Hawkins 13-15-0, 286, 2TDs. Brooke Point—Noah Sanders 8-12-0, 108; Manny Thomas 1-1, 25.
RECEIVING: Colonial Forge—Colby Kynard 7-140, TD; Dont’e Johnson 2-106, TD; Khalis Garret-Bey 1-9; Tico Palmer 1-16; Hiro Carr 1-16. Brooke Point—Daveon Estes 3-44; Christian Taylor 3-35; Wesley Forde 2-31; Dante Terrell 1-15; Donovan Grayson 1-18.
