High school football: Led by Coles, Brooke Point comes out 'focused', defeats Stafford

Tough defense and a powerful run game were enough for Brooke Point to overcome Stafford and numerous penalties on the way to a 27–7 home win Thursday night.

Daniel Coles led the way for the Black–Hawks offense, with 168 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, and another 60 yards through the air and a receiving score.

“We had a week (at practice). We’re not doing so well,” Coles said. Brooke Point (2–4) was coming off a tough loss to Riverbend last week.

“We came out, focused in practice, took care of everything we needed to take care of, and came out with the win,” he said. “Those early days of the week — offensive day, defensive day, special teams — we can’t play around. We’ve got to do what we have to do, get the right amount of reps, make sure everyone gets in, and stay healthy, and that’s what we did.”

Solid defense was key in this one, assistant coach Mo Hampton said.

“We played some defense. We made tackles. When we didn’t make plays, and we hurt ourselves with mental mistakes up front, we were able to overcome those by locking in,” said Hampton, who was facing his former team for the first time. “When we play defense the way we played, and we don’t turn the ball over on offense, we give ourselves a shot to win.”

The mental mistakes included 16 penalties for 145 yards.

“Mental mistakes — jumping offside before the snap, pre-snap penalties, we can’t have that. We haven’t had them in a while, since the first game,” Hampton said. “They just reared their ugly head again. Sometimes it’s the way we’re coaching them. We’re not worrying about it, not doing enough get-offs in practice. I’ll take that on myself.”

The offense was able to move the ball consistently. Coles, who averaged nearly 10 yards per carry, opened the scoring on the team’s second drive, running the ball four times before catching a pass from Gabriel Dombek and dodging defenders all the way to the end zone for a 52-yard score.

Meanwhile, the defense stifled the Stafford offense through the first three quarters. QB Jack Baumgartner and running back Michael Creamer ran the ball nearly 40 times for a combined 149 yards, but they weren’t able to break free and find the end zone.

The Black–Hawks, though, found it two more times on third quarter drives to give them a 20–0 lead.

The first covered 65 yards, on six Coles runs, though penalties meant he had to put in an extra 20 yards on the drive.

Coles didn’t have to work as hard on the next drive. Dombek hit Daveon Estes on a 54-yard pass play, and Coles only had to cover the last 20.

Stafford tried to put up a fight in the fourth quarter.

QB Jack Baumgartner hit Jamison Noil over the middle for a 31-yard TD to make it a two-score game with just over five minutes to play.

The Indians tried an onside kick, but Brooke Point recovered.

Dante Terrell then broke free for a 60-yard Indians score, though he ran a lot more than 60 yards, getting close to the left sideline before cutting all the way back across the field and finishing in the right corner to put the game out of reach.

Stafford gave it one more shot, though.

Baumgartner heaved it deep, where Johnny Hinz fought off defenders to make a nice contested catch and take it toward the end zone.

Brooke Point’s Aaron Alexander, however, was able to strip the ball from his arms at the 3-yard line and recover to wrap up the game for the Black-Hawks.

“Aaron Alexander did a great job,” said Brooke Point head coach Dwight Hazelwood. “He recovered well. He created another big play by ripping it out of that guy’s hand. That’s something that Coach Mosely practiced with them all week. He’s a receiver, kicker, defense.”

Hazelwood was also happy with his team’s performance as a whole.

“It was a great team win, spirited, and our team played with the two things I always ask of them, effort and enthusiasm,” he said. “And we didn’t give up the big play.”

Despite the loss, Stafford coach Jeff Drugatz said his young team is improving as the season goes on.

“We’re just getting better. I’m proud of my kids. They don’t quit. They keep fighting,” he said.

“Offensively, even though the score doesn’t show it, we’re getting better each week,” he said. “We moved the ball. We played well at times, but we’re not consistent right now.”

Defensively, Drugatz said, “we stop and stop and stop (the other team while on defense), then we don’t set an edge and they go 60 yards.”

The coach said Brooke Point’s run game was a tough match-up for his smaller Stafford team.

“Their power game, with number 3 (Coles) in the backfield… They’re big up front, we’re undersized. We’re quick. They were smart going shoe-to-shoe splits with us, I’ll give them credit for that,” he said.

Brooke Point (2–4, 1–1 Commonwealth District) plays at Massaponax (2–3, 1–1) next Saturday at 11 a.m., not on the usual Friday night.

Stafford (3–4, 0–3) hosts North Stafford (0–6, 0–2) Friday night at 7 p.m.