High school football: Lions' Wilson scores four touchdowns as Louisa shuts out Huguenot

Louisa quarterback Landon Wilson rushed for four touchdowns while the Lions' defense completely bottled up host Huguenot's offense as Louisa posted a 30-0 shutout victory in its season opener Friday.

Wilson scored on runs of 1, 15, 8 and 45 yards, amassing 138 yards in total while completing 4 of 11 passes for 28 yard. Jordan Smith rushed for 108 yards.

Though the Lions totaled 320 yards on offense and limited the Falcons to 59, there were blemishes. Louisa lost two of its three fumbles and had 10 penalties for 80 yards.

The Lions will have a week to work on these issues before hosting Courtland for its home opener Friday.

FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 45, VIRGINIA SPARTANS 0

Noah Martin, Tyson Jones, Gabe Carvajal, Luke Chilton, Hayden Meisinger and Avery Hudson each got into the end zone to help homestanding Fredericksburg Christian get a season-opening win.

William Johnson added a 38-yard field goals and was 6 for 6 on extra points for the Eagles (1-0), who are off next week before visiting St. Anne's-Belfield on Sept. 10.