THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE
BYES: Chancellor, Courtland, James Monroe, King George, Louisa, Riverbend, Westmoreland
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Caroline at King William, 7
Centreville at Mountain View, 7
Briar Woods at North Stafford, 7
Colonial Forge at Patriot, 7
Independence at Stafford, 7
Colonial Beach at Sussex Central, 7
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Eastern View at Brooke Point, 7
Massaponax at Matoaca, 7
Culpeper at Liberty (Bealeton), 7
Atlee at Spotsylvania, 7
Harrisonburg at Orange, 7
St. Michael at Paul VI, 7
SATURDAY'S GAME
Hargrave Military Academy vs. Fredericksburg Christian, 7 (at Riverbend H.S.)
FANS' CHOICE WHO'S NO. 1?
Who's your top team in the area after Week 1?
From here on out, the poll will only include teams that have a .500 or better record on the season. So, let us know which one of these teams you think is the tops in the Fredericksburg area.
FANS' CHOICE GAME OF THE WEEK
Which game are you looking forward to most this week?
We had 10 unbeatens left in the Fredericksburg-area teams heading into last week's action, but are down to five now. In Week 4, four of those five teams are in action with one local-versus-local match-up on the slate. Which is your top encounter of Week 3?
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS
BYES: Eastern View, Mountain View
Friday, Sept. 8
Fluvanna 38, Chancellor 33
Fredericksburg Christian 19, St. Anne's-Belfield 10 (Game called with 5:09 left in Q4 due to lightning)
Stafford 38, Colgan 19 (Game called due to lightning in area)
Liberty (Bealeton) 46, James Monroe 6
Rappahannock 41, Westmoreland 22
Brooke Point 36, Independence 13
Fauquier 55, Culpeper 35
SUSP. - Franklin 13, Colonial Beach 0 - Q1 (Will resume Saturday at 2 p.m.)
SUSP. - Orange 14, Goochland 0 - Q3 - 3:03 (Will resume 9/11 at 6 p.m.)
Saturday, Sept. 9
PPD. - St. Michael at Episcopal, 2 (to 9/11 at 4 p.m.)
Franklin 29, Colonial Beach 8 (Comp. of Friday's susp. game)
Monday, Sept. 11
Orange 20, Goochland 0 (Comp. of Friday's susp. game)
Episcopal 26, St. Michael 22
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
- WEEK 1: Jr. QB Jordan Tolson (Westmoreland)
- WEEK 2: Sr. RB/DB Amir Mateo (Riverbend)
- WEEK 3: Sr. RB Johned Benton (Spotsylvania)
- WEEK 4: TBD
OTHER AREA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL LINKS
- Weekly Preview Capsules (Sept. 14-16 games)
STANDINGS
(Records through Sept. 11 games)
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Colonial Forge
|0-0
|3-0
|Mountain View
|0-0
|2-0
|Riverbend
|0-0
|2-1
|Massaponax
|0-0
|2-1
|Brooke Point
|0-0
|2-1
|Stafford
|0-0
|2-1
|North Stafford
|0-0
|0-2
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Eastern View
|1-0
|2-0
|Spotsylvania
|1-0
|1-2
|King George
|0-0
|3-0
|James Monroe
|0-0
|2-1
|Courtland
|0-0
|2-1
|Chancellor
|0-0
|1-2
|Caroline
|0-1
|1-1
|Culpeper
|0-1
|0-3
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Orange
|1-0
|2-1
|Fluvanna
|0-0
|2-0
|Louisa
|0-0
|2-1
|Monticello
|0-0
|2-1
|Western Albemarle
|0-0
|0-2
|Charlottesville
|0-0
|0-2
|Albemarle
|0-0
|0-3
|Goochland
|0-1
|0-3
NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Northimberland
|0-0
|3-0
|Essex
|0-0
|2-0
|Colonial Beach
|0-0
|1-1
|Lancaster
|0-0
|1-1
|Westmoreland
|0-0
|1-2
|Rappahannock
|0-0
|1-2
OTHERS
|School
|O'all
|Fredericksburg Christian
|3-0
|St. Michael
|1-2
STATISTICAL LEADERS
(Through Sept. 11 games)
RUSHING
|Player (School)
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Josiah Bryson (CF)
|33
|375
|6
|Christian Ray (FC)
|57
|373
|4
|Jordyn Thomas (Rb)
|54
|283
|4
|Dylan Truxon (KG)
|11
|282
|5
|William Wiggins (Ma)
|51
|246
|1
|Michael Creamer (St)
|29
|244
|5
|Daniel Coles (BP)
|38
|236
|6
|Ethen Horne (CF)
|13
|223
|4
|Jaevyen Peterson (CF)
|32
|220
|4
|Jequarius Williams (Cu)
|51
|201
|1
|Christian Olivella (Ct)
|71
|188
|0
|Vladimir Joacin (Ca)
|34
|187
|2
|Johned Benton (Sp)
|33
|178
|3
|Dawud Smith (Ch)
|29
|173
|2
|Jakari Edwards (Cu)
|20
|168
|2
|Torie Martin (MV)
|29
|166
|2
|Dom Morello (Ct)
|20
|163
|3
|Zehner Negahnquet (CB)
|33
|159
|2
|Edwin Searcy (St)
|17
|158
|1
|Marcus LaRue (Ct)
|27
|151
|5
ASSING
|Player (School)
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Jack Pearson (KG)
|38-57-0
|717
|10
|Gabriel Dombek (BP)
|33-61-2
|557
|4
|Drake Morris (FC)
|46-75-3
|517
|5
|Myles Holmes (Ca)
|27-53-3
|451
|4
|Tanner Triplett (Rb)
|24-43-2
|416
|7
|Jordan Tolson (We)
|27-52-3
|414
|5
|Ryan Wolfenbarger (JM)
|27-47-4
|324
|4
|Aaron Barber (MV)
|16-26-0
|318
|5
|Aaron Hull (EV)
|17-27-0
|307
|6
|Jaheim Jackson (Lo)
|17-28-3
|266
|2
|Nahshon Wilson (SM)
|21-36-0
|229
|3
|Jeremiah Johnson (Cu)
|15-27-3
|226
|1
|Ian Shook (Ma)
|13-22-1
|204
|2
|Charlie Aiken (Ct)
|18-31-1
|195
|2
|Eli Taylor (CF)
|12-26-0
|172
|2
|Gavin Wright (St)
|12-23-1
|157
|2
|Chase Sullivan (NS)
|11-24-2
|144
|0
|Charlie Barron (CB)
|4-10-3
|101
|1
|Mason Christopher (Sp)
|8-13-0
|82
|0
|Dwayne Stewart (Ch)
|5-10-1
|82
|1
RECEIVING
|Player (School)
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Chanz Wiggins (KG)
|15
|278
|4
|Mekhai White (KG)
|13
|277
|4
|Amir Mateo (Rb)
|14
|261
|4
|Blake Morris (Ca)
|11
|195
|2
|Malik Johnson (Ca)
|10
|177
|2
|Jacob Dalton (BP)
|13
|172
|3
|Daniel Coles (BP)
|5
|161
|2
|Gunnar Reger (KG)
|8
|159
|2
|Daniel Crosby (MV)
|6
|144
|0
|Christian Smith (FC)
|17
|142
|2
|Jaylen Burrell (We)
|8
|137
|1
|Donovan Nelson (Lo)
|7
|135
|0
|Tione Meade (We)
|3
|125
|2
|William Johnson (FC)
|11
|115
|1
|Khamari Lawton (JM)
|12
|107
|3
|Pierre Harris (MV)
|5
|106
|2
|Ethen Horne (CF)
|4
|101
|2
|Reginald Hill (BP)
|3
|99
|0
|Brett Clatterbaugh (EV)
|5
|95
|3
|Jefferson Paz (Sp)
|6
|93
|0
KICKING
|Player (School)
|PAT
|FG
|Pts
|Lg
|William Johnson (FC)
|10
|4
|22
|45
|Max Lipinski (KG)
|15
|1
|18
|46
|Landon Walker (CF)
|16
|0
|16
|—
|Connor Bugni (MV)
|12
|1
|15
|32
|George Albertson (Lo)
|10
|1
|13
|30
|Braden Capellini (EV)
|13
|0
|13
|—
|Matthew Moss (BP)
|12
|0
|12
|—
|Noah Walker (Rb)
|11
|0
|11
|—
|Chris Salazar (Ct)
|9
|0
|9
|—
|Jacob Lynch (Ma)
|9
|0
|9
|—
|Cody Swanton (Ca)
|6
|0
|6
|—
|Nathan Scharf (JM)
|2
|1
|5
|23
|Andrew Stalteri (St)
|5
|0
|5
|—
|Marcus Iheakam (Cu)
|4
|0
|4
|—
|Peter Knapp (SM)
|3
|0
|3
|—
|Beckett Capellini (EV)
|2
|0
|2
|—
|Dwayne Stewart (Ch)
|1
|0
|1
|—
|Jarvis Applewhite (NS)
|1
|0
|1
|—
|Corbin Benton (Sp)
|1
|0
|1
|—
|-
|0
|0
|0
|—
Incomplete/missing stats: North Stafford (8/31), Orange (9/8-11, 8/31, 8/25), St. Michael (9/11), Westmoreland (9/8).
