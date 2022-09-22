 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

  • 0
High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

(From reporter reports and social media)
BYES: Brooke Point, Orange, St. Michael
  

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Mountain View at Massaponax, 7

North Stafford at Riverbend, 7

Colonial Forge at Stafford, 7

Culpeper at Caroline, 7

Eastern View at Chancellor, 7

Spotsylvania at Courtland, 7

James Monroe at King George, 7

Colonial Beach at Central (Woodstock), 7

People are also reading…

King William at Westmoreland, 7

Charlottesville at Louisa, 7:30

SATURDAY'S GAME

Fredericksburg Christian at Hargrave Military Academy, 5

FANS' CHOICE TOP TEAM

What your choice for the Fredericksburg area's top football team?

You make the call on who you think is the top Fredericksburg-area football team entering Week 3 of the season. For this week's poll, we've kept the choices to only teams with winning records.

You voted:

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Friday, Sept. 16

Brooke Point 21, Eastern View 6

Lake Braddock 48, North Stafford 8

Woodbridge 27, Massaponax 14

Mountain View 62, James Monroe 0

Stone Bridge 20, Colonial Forge 14

Riverbend 44, Courtland 19

Stafford 44, Spotsylvania 41

King William 10, Caroline 6

Liberty (Bealeton) 40, Culpeper 13

King George 62, Westmoreland 0

Louisa 62, Fluvanna 0

Orange 43, Harrisonburg 21

Sussex Central 20, Colonial Beach 6

Fredericksburg Christian 44, Roanoke Catholic 8

St. Michael 25, Paul VI 13

CURRENT STATS & STANDINGS

High school football stats and standings

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

OTHER AREA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBAL LINKS

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

Get all of this week's H.S. football coverage in one place and be ready for this week's action... Schedule, last week's results and story links, Fans' Choice Top Team Poll, stat leaders & standings, Player of the Week, link to this week's game preview...

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer to team up with old rival Rafael Nadal for final match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert