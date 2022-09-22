High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE
(From reporter reports and social media)
BYES: Brooke Point, Orange, St. Michael
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Mountain View at Massaponax, 7
North Stafford at Riverbend, 7
Colonial Forge at Stafford, 7
Culpeper at Caroline, 7
Eastern View at Chancellor, 7
Spotsylvania at Courtland, 7
James Monroe at King George, 7
Colonial Beach at Central (Woodstock), 7
King William at Westmoreland, 7
Charlottesville at Louisa, 7:30
SATURDAY'S GAME
Fredericksburg Christian at Hargrave Military Academy, 5
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS
Friday, Sept. 16
Lake Braddock 48, North Stafford 8
Woodbridge 27, Massaponax 14
Liberty (Bealeton) 40, Culpeper 13
