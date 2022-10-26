High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE
BYES: Massaponax
THURSDAY'S GAME
Essex at Westmoreland, 7
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Caroline at James Monroe, 6
Brooke Point at Colonial Forge, 7
North Stafford at Mountain View, 7
Riverbend at Stafford, 7
Chancellor at Culpeper, 7
Courtland at Eastern View, 7
King George at Spotsylvania, 7
Orange at Goochland, 7
Lancaster at Colonial Beach, 7
Albemarle at Louisa, 7:30
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Nansemond-Suffolk Academy at Fredericksburg Christian, 1
St. Michael at Benedictine, 1
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS
TUESDAY'S GAME
FINAL - Albemarle 55, Orange 14
FRIDAY'S GAMES
FINAL - Riverbend 29, Colonial Forge 0
FINAL - Caroline 24, Chancellor 8
FINAL - Spotsylvania 43, James Monroe 25
FINAL - Courtland 26, Culpeper 8
FINAL - King George 23, Eastern View 13
FINAL - Mountain View 32, Brooke Point 7
FINAL - Orange 34, Monticello 7
FINAL - Rappahannock 24, Westmoreland 22
PPD—Stafford at Massaponax (Rescheduled for 10/24/22)
SATURDAY'S GAME
FINAL - St. Michael 61, Catholic 0
MONDAY'S GAME
PPD.—Stafford at Massaponax **RESCHEDULED FOR Tues, Nov. 1, 7 p.m.**
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
- WEEK 1: Jr. QB Drake Morris - Fredericksburg Christian
- WEEK 2: So. RB Vladimir Joacin - Caroline
- WEEK 3: Sr. RB Donte Hawthorne - Colonial Forge
- WEEK 4: Sr. RB Melvin Spriggs - St. Michael
- WEEK 5: Sr. FS/WR Devin Washington - Riverbend
- WEEK 6: Sr. RB Ike Daniels - Mountain View
- WEEK 7: Jr. QB Mason Christopher - Spotsylvania
- WEEK 8: Jr. RB Daniel Coles - Brooke Point
- WEEK 9: Jr. QB Tanner Triplett - Riverbend
STANDINGS
(Records through Oct. 22 games)
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Riverbend
|4-0
|6-1
|Mountain View
|3-1
|7-1
|Colonial Forge
|3-1
|4-4
|Brooke Point
|2-2
|3-5
|Massaponax
|1-3
|2-6
|North Stafford
|1-3
|1-7
|Stafford
|0-4
|3-5
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|King George
|4-0
|7-0
|Eastern View
|5-1
|7-2
|Courtland
|4-1
|4-4
|Spotsylvania
|3-2
|4-4
|Caroline
|2-3
|3-5
|Culpeper
|1-4
|2-6
|James Monroe
|1-4
|2-6
|Chancellor
|0-5
|0-8
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Louisa
|5-0
|8-0
|Albemarle
|5-0
|7-1
|Orange
|3-2
|6-2
|Western Albemarle
|3-2
|4-4
|Goochland
|3-2
|3-5
|Monticello
|1-4
|1-7
|Charlottesville
|0-5
|1-7
|Fluvanna
|0-5
|0-8
NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Essex
|3-0
|7-0
|Rappahannock
|3-0
|5-3
|Northumberland
|2-1
|5-2
|Westmoreland
|1-2
|3-4
|Lancaster
|0-3
|1-7
|Colonial Beach
|0-3
|0-8
OTHERS
|School
|O'all
|Fredericksburg Christian
|7-1
|St. Michael
|5-3
STATISTICAL LEADERS
(Through Oct. 22 games)
RUSHING
|Player (School)
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Ike Daniels (MV)
|86
|1,052
|13
|Aydin Woolfolk (KG)
|90
|907
|13
|Savion Hiter (Lo)
|73
|870
|14
|Melvin Spriggs (SM)
|62
|869
|9
|Vladimir Joacin (Ca)
|133
|727
|7
|Johned Benton (Sp)
|103
|712
|7
|Christian Simpson (Or)
|79
|699
|10
|Dwayne Wells (Or)
|59
|547
|7
|Donavan Phillips (Ma)
|103
|542
|5
|D'Myo Hunter (EV)
|115
|597
|8
|JoJo Thomas (Rb)
|73
|556
|5
|Devon Polleri (Cu)
|85
|550
|5
|Daniel Coles (BP)
|83
|540
|9
|Mason Christopher (Sp)
|111
|527
|8
|Donte Hawthorne (CF)
|93
|502
|5
|Michael Creamer (St)
|124
|499
|5
|Jeremiah Redmond (We)
|88
|436
|3
|Christian Olivella (Ct)
|92
|429
|7
|William Wiggins (SM)
|68
|414
|2
|Nahshon Wilson (SM)
|35
|378
|7
PASSING
|Player (School)
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Drake Morris (FC)
|118-190-5
|1,798
|32
|Nahshon Wilson (SM)
|75-141-5
|1,465
|16
|D'Myo Hunter (EV)
|78-147-1
|1,401
|18
|Landon Wilson (Lo)
|68-111-4
|1,334
|16
|Tanner Triplett (Rb)
|62-95-2
|1,300
|13
|Zach Ferguson (KG)
|54-82-3
|1,228
|19
|Jackson Sigler (MV)
|78-128-2
|1,173
|15
|Bryce Caldwell (JM)
|101-204-16
|1,142
|12
|Jeremiah Wharton (Or)
|72-122-5
|976
|11
|Eli Taylor (CF)
|69-136-2
|828
|7
|Myles Holmes (Ca)
|48-124-4
|782
|7
|Mason Christopher (Sp)
|35-57-5
|691
|3
|Gabriel Dombek (BP)
|49-95-8
|669
|3
|Liam Wojciechowski (Ct)
|46-90-5
|654
|7
|Aidan McConnell (St)
|41-78-6
|579
|5
|Bennett Sutherland (Cu)
|48-100-5
|563
|5
|Brendan Perkins (NS)
|24-45-3
|374
|2
|Charlie Pietras (CB)
|22-45-4
|363
|5
|Matt Benson (We)
|31-77-5
|302
|1
|Daniel Coles (BP)
|18-32-0
|272
|3
RECEIVING
|Player (School)
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Dyzier Carter (Lo)
|33
|803
|10
|Bishop Heard-Samuels (FC)
|39
|750
|11
|Noah Martin (FC)
|48
|707
|17
|Mekhai White (KG)
|19
|633
|11
|Jaiden Fair (MV)
|31
|509
|8
|Donte Johnson (SM)
|16
|498
|5
|Kwame Whitaker (Ct)
|30
|491
|6
|Jefferson Paz (Sp)
|17
|471
|2
|Tyson Taylor (JM)
|28
|448
|5
|Devin Washington (Rb)
|16
|426
|6
|Colby Kynard (CF)
|27
|421
|3
|Johnny Hinz (St)
|22
|405
|4
|AJ Marshall (Cu)
|19
|365
|6
|Cam Attard (SM)
|17
|357
|3
|MarcAnthony Parker (Rb)
|14
|342
|2
|Chanz Wiggins (KG)
|21
|342
|4
|Daveon Estes (BP)
|16
|331
|1
|Vaughn Harris (We)
|25
|329
|3
|Trevon Brock (EV)
|17
|297
|4
|Collin Carroll (MV)
|17
|290
|2
KICKING
|Player (School)
|PAT
|FG
|Pts
|Lg
|Braden Capellini (EV)
|35
|4
|47
|31
|Caden Lundy (Lo)
|41
|2
|47
|35
|Max Lipinski (KG)
|44
|0
|44
|—
|William Johnson (FC)
|34
|2
|40
|37
|Aaron Alexander (BP)
|16
|7
|37
|35
|Logan Eastman (Rb)
|27
|2
|33
|34
|Austin Frazier (Or)
|28
|1
|31
|21
|Jacob Anderson (MV)
|23
|1
|26
|29
|Kyle Grant (Ct)
|16
|3
|25
|41
|Josh Hand (CF)
|15
|2
|21
|27
|Pete Knapp (SM)
|20
|0
|20
|—
|Mak Robinson (Sp)
|17
|0
|17
|—
|Jacob Lynch (Ma)
|11
|1
|14
|42
|Tanner Ribel (JM)
|10
|1
|13
|24
|Zachary Slaughter (Lo)
|12
|0
|12
|—
|RJ Uribe (Cu)
|10
|0
|10
|—
|Andrew Stalteri (St)
|10
|0
|10
|—
|Malique Tunstall (Ca)
|5
|0
|5
|—
|Connor Bugni (MV)
|3
|0
|3
|—
|George Albertson (Lo)
|2
|0
|2
|—
Incomplete/missing stats: North Stafford (9/1, 9/9, 9/16, 9/30, 10/7); Chancellor (10/14); Brooke Point (10/14).
