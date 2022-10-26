 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

  • 0
High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

(From reporter reports and social media. At a game? Tag us on Twitter with updates at @FLSVarsity. We will gladly retweet them as well.)
*NOTE: If you don't see a link, nothing was reported to us. We will add it in once we get it.
BYES: Massaponax
  

THURSDAY'S GAME

Essex at Westmoreland, 7

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Caroline at James Monroe, 6

Brooke Point at Colonial Forge, 7

People are also reading…

North Stafford at Mountain View, 7

Riverbend at Stafford, 7

Chancellor at Culpeper, 7

Courtland at Eastern View, 7

King George at Spotsylvania, 7

Orange at Goochland, 7

Lancaster at Colonial Beach, 7

Albemarle at Louisa, 7:30

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy at Fredericksburg Christian, 1

St. Michael at Benedictine, 1

FANS' CHOICE TEAM OF THE WEEK

What your choice for the Fredericksburg area's top football team?

You make the call on who you think is the top Fredericksburg-area football team entering Week 3 of the season. For this week's poll, we've kept the choices to only teams with with a .500 record or better.

You voted:

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS 

TUESDAY'S GAME

FINAL - Albemarle 55, Orange 14

FRIDAY'S GAMES

FINAL - Riverbend 29, Colonial Forge 0

FINAL - Caroline 24, Chancellor 8

FINAL - Spotsylvania 43, James Monroe 25

FINAL - Courtland 26, Culpeper 8

FINAL - King George 23, Eastern View 13

FINAL - Mountain View 32, Brooke Point 7

FINAL - Orange 34, Monticello 7

FINAL - Rappahannock 24, Westmoreland 22

FINAL - Atlantic Shores Christian 17, Fredericksburg Christian 14

FINAL - Northumberland 45, Colonial Beach 6 

PPD—Stafford at Massaponax (Rescheduled for 10/24/22)

SATURDAY'S GAME

FINAL - St. Michael 61, Catholic 0

MONDAY'S GAME

PPD.—Stafford at Massaponax **RESCHEDULED FOR Tues, Nov. 1, 7 p.m.**

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

OTHER AREA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL LINKS

COMING THURSDAY NIGHT - Week 9's Preview Capsules - A quick look at each game in the area this week

2022 Preview Capsules

STANDINGS

(Records through Oct. 22 games)

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

School     Dist.     O'all
Riverbend4-06-1
Mountain View3-17-1
Colonial Forge3-14-4
Brooke Point2-23-5
Massaponax1-32-6
North Stafford1-31-7
Stafford0-43-5

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

School     Dist.     O'all
King George4-07-0
Eastern View5-17-2
Courtland4-14-4
Spotsylvania3-24-4
Caroline2-33-5
Culpeper1-42-6
James Monroe1-42-6
Chancellor0-50-8

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

School     Dist.     O'all
Louisa5-08-0
Albemarle5-07-1
Orange3-26-2
Western Albemarle3-24-4
Goochland3-23-5
Monticello1-41-7
Charlottesville0-51-7
Fluvanna0-50-8

NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT

School     Dist.     O'all
Essex3-07-0
Rappahannock3-05-3
Northumberland2-15-2
Westmoreland1-23-4
Lancaster0-31-7
Colonial Beach0-30-8

OTHERS

School      O'all
Fredericksburg Christian 7-1
St. Michael 5-3

STATISTICAL LEADERS

(Through Oct. 22 games)

RUSHING

Player (School)     AttYds     TD
Ike Daniels (MV)86     1,05213
Aydin Woolfolk (KG)9090713
Savion Hiter (Lo)7387014
Melvin Spriggs (SM)628699
Vladimir Joacin (Ca)1337277
Johned Benton (Sp)1037127
Christian Simpson (Or)7969910
Dwayne Wells (Or)595477
Donavan Phillips (Ma)1035425
D'Myo Hunter (EV)1155978
JoJo Thomas (Rb)735565
Devon Polleri (Cu)855505
Daniel Coles (BP)835409
Mason Christopher (Sp)1115278
Donte Hawthorne (CF)935025
Michael Creamer (St)1244995
Jeremiah Redmond (We)884363
Christian Olivella (Ct)924297
William Wiggins (SM)684142
Nahshon Wilson (SM)353787

PASSING

Player (School)C-A-IYds     TD
Drake Morris (FC)118-190-5     1,79832
Nahshon Wilson (SM)75-141-51,46516
D'Myo Hunter (EV)78-147-11,40118
Landon Wilson (Lo)68-111-41,33416
Tanner Triplett (Rb)62-95-21,30013
Zach Ferguson (KG)54-82-31,22819
Jackson Sigler (MV)78-128-21,17315
Bryce Caldwell (JM)     101-204-161,14212
Jeremiah Wharton (Or)72-122-597611
Eli Taylor (CF)69-136-28287
Myles Holmes (Ca)48-124-47827
Mason Christopher (Sp)35-57-56913
Gabriel Dombek (BP)49-95-86693
Liam Wojciechowski (Ct)46-90-56547
Aidan McConnell (St)41-78-65795
Bennett Sutherland (Cu)48-100-55635
Brendan Perkins (NS)24-45-33742
Charlie Pietras (CB)22-45-43635
Matt Benson (We)31-77-53021
Daniel Coles (BP)18-32-02723

RECEIVING

Player (School)     Rec     Yds     TD
Dyzier Carter (Lo)3380310
Bishop Heard-Samuels (FC)3975011
Noah Martin (FC)4870717
Mekhai White (KG)1963311
Jaiden Fair (MV)315098
Donte Johnson (SM)164985
Kwame Whitaker (Ct)304916
Jefferson Paz (Sp)174712
Tyson Taylor (JM)284485
Devin Washington (Rb)164266
Colby Kynard (CF)274213
Johnny Hinz (St) 224054
AJ Marshall (Cu)193656
Cam Attard (SM)173573
MarcAnthony Parker (Rb)143422
Chanz Wiggins (KG)213424
Daveon Estes (BP)163311
Vaughn Harris (We)253293
Trevon Brock (EV)172974
Collin Carroll (MV)172902

KICKING

Player (School)     PAT     FG     Pts     Lg
Braden Capellini (EV)3544731
Caden Lundy (Lo)4124735
Max Lipinski (KG)44044
William Johnson (FC)3424037
Aaron Alexander (BP)1673735
Logan Eastman (Rb)2723334
Austin Frazier (Or)2813121
Jacob Anderson (MV)2312629
Kyle Grant (Ct)1632541
Josh Hand (CF)1522127
Pete Knapp (SM)20020
Mak Robinson (Sp)17017
Jacob Lynch (Ma)1111442
Tanner Ribel (JM)1011324
Zachary Slaughter (Lo)12012
RJ Uribe (Cu)10010
Andrew Stalteri (St)10010
Malique Tunstall (Ca)505
Connor Bugni (MV)303
George Albertson (Lo)202

Incomplete/missing stats: North Stafford (9/1, 9/9, 9/16, 9/30, 10/7); Chancellor (10/14); Brooke Point (10/14).

Tom Leiss: 540/374-5440

tleiss@freelancestar.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

Get all of this week's H.S. football coverage in one place and be ready for this week's action... Schedule, last week's results and story links, Fans' Choice Top Team Poll, stat leaders & standings, Player of the Week, link to this week's game previews and more...

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams hints that she might not stay retired

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert