High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

BYES: Massaponax

THURSDAY'S GAME

Essex at Westmoreland, 7

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Caroline at James Monroe, 6

Brooke Point at Colonial Forge, 7

North Stafford at Mountain View, 7

Riverbend at Stafford, 7

Chancellor at Culpeper, 7

Courtland at Eastern View, 7

King George at Spotsylvania, 7

Orange at Goochland, 7

Lancaster at Colonial Beach, 7

Albemarle at Louisa, 7:30

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy at Fredericksburg Christian, 1

St. Michael at Benedictine, 1

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

TUESDAY'S GAME

FINAL - Albemarle 55, Orange 14

FRIDAY'S GAMES

FINAL - Courtland 26, Culpeper 8

PPD—Stafford at Massaponax (Rescheduled for 10/24/22)

SATURDAY'S GAME

MONDAY'S GAME

PPD.—Stafford at Massaponax **RESCHEDULED FOR Tues, Nov. 1, 7 p.m.**

STANDINGS

(Records through Oct. 22 games)

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

School Dist. O'all Riverbend 4-0 6-1 Mountain View 3-1 7-1 Colonial Forge 3-1 4-4 Brooke Point 2-2 3-5 Massaponax 1-3 2-6 North Stafford 1-3 1-7 Stafford 0-4 3-5

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

School Dist. O'all King George 4-0 7-0 Eastern View 5-1 7-2 Courtland 4-1 4-4 Spotsylvania 3-2 4-4 Caroline 2-3 3-5 Culpeper 1-4 2-6 James Monroe 1-4 2-6 Chancellor 0-5 0-8

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

School Dist. O'all Louisa 5-0 8-0 Albemarle 5-0 7-1 Orange 3-2 6-2 Western Albemarle 3-2 4-4 Goochland 3-2 3-5 Monticello 1-4 1-7 Charlottesville 0-5 1-7 Fluvanna 0-5 0-8

NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT

School Dist. O'all Essex 3-0 7-0 Rappahannock 3-0 5-3 Northumberland 2-1 5-2 Westmoreland 1-2 3-4 Lancaster 0-3 1-7 Colonial Beach 0-3 0-8

OTHERS

School O'all Fredericksburg Christian 7-1 St. Michael 5-3

STATISTICAL LEADERS

(Through Oct. 22 games)

RUSHING

Player (School) Att Yds TD Ike Daniels (MV) 86 1,052 13 Aydin Woolfolk (KG) 90 907 13 Savion Hiter (Lo) 73 870 14 Melvin Spriggs (SM) 62 869 9 Vladimir Joacin (Ca) 133 727 7 Johned Benton (Sp) 103 712 7 Christian Simpson (Or) 79 699 10 Dwayne Wells (Or) 59 547 7 Donavan Phillips (Ma) 103 542 5 D'Myo Hunter (EV) 115 597 8 JoJo Thomas (Rb) 73 556 5 Devon Polleri (Cu) 85 550 5 Daniel Coles (BP) 83 540 9 Mason Christopher (Sp) 111 527 8 Donte Hawthorne (CF) 93 502 5 Michael Creamer (St) 124 499 5 Jeremiah Redmond (We) 88 436 3 Christian Olivella (Ct) 92 429 7 William Wiggins (SM) 68 414 2 Nahshon Wilson (SM) 35 378 7

PASSING

Player (School) C-A-I Yds TD Drake Morris (FC) 118-190-5 1,798 32 Nahshon Wilson (SM) 75-141-5 1,465 16 D'Myo Hunter (EV) 78-147-1 1,401 18 Landon Wilson (Lo) 68-111-4 1,334 16 Tanner Triplett (Rb) 62-95-2 1,300 13 Zach Ferguson (KG) 54-82-3 1,228 19 Jackson Sigler (MV) 78-128-2 1,173 15 Bryce Caldwell (JM) 101-204-16 1,142 12 Jeremiah Wharton (Or) 72-122-5 976 11 Eli Taylor (CF) 69-136-2 828 7 Myles Holmes (Ca) 48-124-4 782 7 Mason Christopher (Sp) 35-57-5 691 3 Gabriel Dombek (BP) 49-95-8 669 3 Liam Wojciechowski (Ct) 46-90-5 654 7 Aidan McConnell (St) 41-78-6 579 5 Bennett Sutherland (Cu) 48-100-5 563 5 Brendan Perkins (NS) 24-45-3 374 2 Charlie Pietras (CB) 22-45-4 363 5 Matt Benson (We) 31-77-5 302 1 Daniel Coles (BP) 18-32-0 272 3

RECEIVING

Player (School) Rec Yds TD Dyzier Carter (Lo) 33 803 10 Bishop Heard-Samuels (FC) 39 750 11 Noah Martin (FC) 48 707 17 Mekhai White (KG) 19 633 11 Jaiden Fair (MV) 31 509 8 Donte Johnson (SM) 16 498 5 Kwame Whitaker (Ct) 30 491 6 Jefferson Paz (Sp) 17 471 2 Tyson Taylor (JM) 28 448 5 Devin Washington (Rb) 16 426 6 Colby Kynard (CF) 27 421 3 Johnny Hinz (St) 22 405 4 AJ Marshall (Cu) 19 365 6 Cam Attard (SM) 17 357 3 MarcAnthony Parker (Rb) 14 342 2 Chanz Wiggins (KG) 21 342 4 Daveon Estes (BP) 16 331 1 Vaughn Harris (We) 25 329 3 Trevon Brock (EV) 17 297 4 Collin Carroll (MV) 17 290 2

KICKING

Player (School) PAT FG Pts Lg Braden Capellini (EV) 35 4 47 31 Caden Lundy (Lo) 41 2 47 35 Max Lipinski (KG) 44 0 44 — William Johnson (FC) 34 2 40 37 Aaron Alexander (BP) 16 7 37 35 Logan Eastman (Rb) 27 2 33 34 Austin Frazier (Or) 28 1 31 21 Jacob Anderson (MV) 23 1 26 29 Kyle Grant (Ct) 16 3 25 41 Josh Hand (CF) 15 2 21 27 Pete Knapp (SM) 20 0 20 — Mak Robinson (Sp) 17 0 17 — Jacob Lynch (Ma) 11 1 14 42 Tanner Ribel (JM) 10 1 13 24 Zachary Slaughter (Lo) 12 0 12 — RJ Uribe (Cu) 10 0 10 — Andrew Stalteri (St) 10 0 10 — Malique Tunstall (Ca) 5 0 5 — Connor Bugni (MV) 3 0 3 — George Albertson (Lo) 2 0 2 —

Incomplete/missing stats: North Stafford (9/1, 9/9, 9/16, 9/30, 10/7); Chancellor (10/14); Brooke Point (10/14).