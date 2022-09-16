High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE
(From reporter reports and social media)
BYES: Chancellor
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Brooke Point at Eastern View, 7
North Stafford at Lake Braddock, 7
Woodbridge at Massaponax, 7
Mountain View at James Monroe, 7
Stone Bridge at Colonial Forge, 7
Courtland at Riverbend, 7
Stafford at Spotsylvania, 7
King William at Caroline, 7
People are also reading…
Liberty (Bealeton) vs. Culpeper, 7
King George at Westmoreland, 7
Louisa at Fluvanna, 7
Harrisonburg at Orange, 7
Sussex Central at Colonial Beach, 7
Fredericksburg Christian at Roanoke Catholic, 7
St. Michael at Paul VI, 7
FANS' CHOICE TOP TEAM
What your choice for the Fredericksburg area's top football team?
You make the call on who you think is the top Fredericksburg-area football team entering Week 3 of the season. For this week's poll, we've kept the choices to only teams with winning records.
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS
Friday, Sept. 9
Dinwiddie 55, North Stafford 7
Culpeper 20, Fauquier 19
Riverside 28, Brooke Point 15
Franklin 42, Colonial Beach 22
SATURDAY, SEPT. 10
Fredericksburg Christian 43, St. Anne’s-Belfield 17
St. Michael 49, Annapolis Area Christian 6
CURRENT STATS & STANDINGS
Coming soon!
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
OTHER AREA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBAL LINKS
- Week 4's Preview Capsules - A quick look at each game in the area this week
- 2022 Preview Capsules