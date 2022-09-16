 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

  • 0
THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

(From reporter reports and social media)
BYES: Chancellor
  

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Brooke Point at Eastern View, 7

North Stafford at Lake Braddock, 7

Woodbridge at Massaponax, 7

Mountain View at James Monroe, 7

Stone Bridge at Colonial Forge, 7

Courtland at Riverbend, 7

Stafford at Spotsylvania, 7

King William at Caroline, 7

Liberty (Bealeton) vs. Culpeper, 7

King George at Westmoreland, 7

Louisa at Fluvanna, 7

Harrisonburg at Orange, 7

Sussex Central at Colonial Beach, 7

Fredericksburg Christian at Roanoke Catholic, 7

St. Michael at Paul VI, 7

FANS' CHOICE TOP TEAM

What your choice for the Fredericksburg area's top football team?

You make the call on who you think is the top Fredericksburg-area football team entering Week 3 of the season. For this week's poll, we've kept the choices to only teams with winning records.

You voted:

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Friday, Sept. 9

Mountain View 41, Liberty 0

Eastern View 28, Stafford 0

Orange 38, Charlottesville 0

Colonial Forge 35, West Potomac 14

Riverbend 39, Chancellor 0

Dinwiddie 55, North Stafford 7

Culpeper 20, Fauquier 19

Westmoreland 14, Rappahannock 7

Louisa 30, Massaponax 22

Riverside 28, Brooke Point 15

Franklin 42, Colonial Beach 22

SATURDAY, SEPT. 10

Fredericksburg Christian 43, St. Anne’s-Belfield 17

St. Michael 49, Annapolis Area Christian 6

CURRENT STATS & STANDINGS

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

OTHER AREA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBAL LINKS

