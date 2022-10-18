 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

(From reporter reports and social media. At a game? Tag us on Twitter with updates at @FLSVarsity. We will gladly retweet them as well.)
*NOTE: If you don't see a link, nothing was reported to us. We will add it in once we get it.
BYES: Louisa, North Stafford
  

TUESDAY'S GAME

FINAL - Albemarle 55, Orange 14

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Mountain View at Brooke Point, 7

Stafford at Massaponax, 7

Colonial Forge at Riverbend, 7

Chancellor at Caroline, 7

Culpeper at Courtland, 7

Eastern View at King George, 7

James Monroe at Spotsylvania, 7

Monticello at Orange, 7

Colonial Beach at Northumberland, 7

Westmoreland at Rappahannock, 7

Fredericksburg Christian at Atlantic Shores Christian, 7

St. Michael at Catholic, 7

FANS' CHOICE TEAM OF THE WEEK

What your choice for the Fredericksburg area's top football team?

You make the call on who you think is the top Fredericksburg-area football team entering Week 3 of the season. For this week's poll, we've kept the choices to only teams with with a .500 record or better.

You voted:

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS 

TUESDAY'S GAME

FINAL - King George 55, Massaponax 10

THURSDAY'S GAME

FINAL - James Monroe 17, Culpeper 15

FRIDAY'S GAME

FINAL - Colonial Forge 12, Mountain View 8

FINAL - Caroline 36, Courtland 22

FINAL - Eastern View 64, Spotsylvania 14

FINAL - Orange 42, Fluvanna 7

FINAL - Louisa 56, Western Albemarle 0

FINAL - King George 68, Chancellor 6

FINAL - North Stafford 21, Stafford 14

FINAL - Northumberland 20, Westmoreland 14

FINAL - Essex 66, Colonial Beach 12

SATURDAY'S GAMES

FINAL - Brooke Point 57, Massaponax 17 

FINAL - Fredericksburg Christian 49, Christchurch 0

FINAL - North Cross 28, St. Michael 20

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

OTHER AREA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL LINKS

- COMING THURSDAY NIGHT! - Week 9's Preview Capsules - A quick look at each game in the area this week

2022 Preview Capsules

- Weekly VISAA Football Ratings - Not yet posted.

STANDINGS

(Records through Oct. 18 games)

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

School     Dist.     O'all
Riverbend3-06-1
Colonial Forge3-04-3
Mountain View2-16-1
Brooke Point2-13-4
Massaponax1-32-6
North Stafford1-31-7
Stafford0-43-5

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

School     Dist.     O'all
Eastern View5-07-1
King George3-06-0
Courtland3-13-4
Spotsylvania2-23-4
Caroline1-32-5
Culpeper1-32-5
James Monroe1-32-5
Chancellor0-40-7

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

School     Dist.     O'all
Louisa5-08-0
Albemarle4-06-1
Goochland3-13-4
Orange2-25-2
Western Albemarle2-23-4
Monticello1-31-6
Fluvanna0-40-7
Charlottesville0-50-7

NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT

School     Dist.     O'all
Essex2-07-0
Rappahannock2-04-3
Northumberland1-14-2
Westmoreland1-13-3
Lancaster0-21-6
Colonial Beach0-20-7

OTHERS

School      O'all
Fredericksburg Christian 7-0
St. Michael 4-3

STATISTICAL LEADERS

(Coming soon; Through Oct. __ games)

RUSHING

PASSING

RECEIVING

KICKING

Incomplete/missing stats: North Stafford (9/1, 9/9, 9/16, 9/23, 9/30, 10/7); Massaponax (9/16, 9/23).

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

Get all of this week's H.S. football coverage in one place and be ready for this week's action... Schedule, last week's results and story links, Fans' Choice Top Team Poll, stat leaders & standings, Player of the Week, link to this week's game previews...

