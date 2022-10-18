High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

BYES: Louisa, North Stafford

TUESDAY'S GAME

FINAL - Albemarle 55, Orange 14

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Mountain View at Brooke Point, 7

Stafford at Massaponax, 7

Colonial Forge at Riverbend, 7

Chancellor at Caroline, 7

Culpeper at Courtland, 7

Eastern View at King George, 7

James Monroe at Spotsylvania, 7

Monticello at Orange, 7

Colonial Beach at Northumberland, 7

Westmoreland at Rappahannock, 7

Fredericksburg Christian at Atlantic Shores Christian, 7

St. Michael at Catholic, 7

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

TUESDAY'S GAME

THURSDAY'S GAME

FRIDAY'S GAME

FINAL - Essex 66, Colonial Beach 12

SATURDAY'S GAMES

STANDINGS

(Records through Oct. 18 games)

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

School Dist. O'all Riverbend 3-0 6-1 Colonial Forge 3-0 4-3 Mountain View 2-1 6-1 Brooke Point 2-1 3-4 Massaponax 1-3 2-6 North Stafford 1-3 1-7 Stafford 0-4 3-5

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

School Dist. O'all Eastern View 5-0 7-1 King George 3-0 6-0 Courtland 3-1 3-4 Spotsylvania 2-2 3-4 Caroline 1-3 2-5 Culpeper 1-3 2-5 James Monroe 1-3 2-5 Chancellor 0-4 0-7

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

School Dist. O'all Louisa 5-0 8-0 Albemarle 4-0 6-1 Goochland 3-1 3-4 Orange 2-2 5-2 Western Albemarle 2-2 3-4 Monticello 1-3 1-6 Fluvanna 0-4 0-7 Charlottesville 0-5 0-7

NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT

School Dist. O'all Essex 2-0 7-0 Rappahannock 2-0 4-3 Northumberland 1-1 4-2 Westmoreland 1-1 3-3 Lancaster 0-2 1-6 Colonial Beach 0-2 0-7

OTHERS

School O'all Fredericksburg Christian 7-0 St. Michael 4-3

