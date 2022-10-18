High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE
BYES: Louisa, North Stafford
TUESDAY'S GAME
FINAL - Albemarle 55, Orange 14
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Mountain View at Brooke Point, 7
Stafford at Massaponax, 7
Colonial Forge at Riverbend, 7
Chancellor at Caroline, 7
Culpeper at Courtland, 7
Eastern View at King George, 7
James Monroe at Spotsylvania, 7
Monticello at Orange, 7
Colonial Beach at Northumberland, 7
Westmoreland at Rappahannock, 7
Fredericksburg Christian at Atlantic Shores Christian, 7
St. Michael at Catholic, 7
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS
TUESDAY'S GAME
FINAL - King George 55, Massaponax 10
THURSDAY'S GAME
FINAL - James Monroe 17, Culpeper 15
FRIDAY'S GAME
FINAL - Caroline 36, Courtland 22
FINAL - Eastern View 64, Spotsylvania 14
FINAL - Orange 42, Fluvanna 7
FINAL - Louisa 56, Western Albemarle 0
FINAL - King George 68, Chancellor 6
FINAL - North Stafford 21, Stafford 14
FINAL - Essex 66, Colonial Beach 12
SATURDAY'S GAMES
FINAL - Brooke Point 57, Massaponax 17
FINAL - North Cross 28, St. Michael 20
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
- WEEK 1: Jr. QB Drake Morris - Fredericksburg Christian
- WEEK 2: So. RB Vladimir Joacin - Caroline
- WEEK 3: Sr. RB Donte Hawthorne - Colonial Forge
- WEEK 4: Sr. RB Melvin Spriggs - St. Michael
- WEEK 5: Sr. FS/WR Devin Washington - Riverbend
- WEEK 6: Sr. RB Ike Daniels - Mountain View
- WEEK 7: Jr. QB Mason Christopher - Spotsylvania
- WEEK 8: Jr. RB Daniel Coles - Brooke Point
STANDINGS
(Records through Oct. 18 games)
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Riverbend
|3-0
|6-1
|Colonial Forge
|3-0
|4-3
|Mountain View
|2-1
|6-1
|Brooke Point
|2-1
|3-4
|Massaponax
|1-3
|2-6
|North Stafford
|1-3
|1-7
|Stafford
|0-4
|3-5
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Eastern View
|5-0
|7-1
|King George
|3-0
|6-0
|Courtland
|3-1
|3-4
|Spotsylvania
|2-2
|3-4
|Caroline
|1-3
|2-5
|Culpeper
|1-3
|2-5
|James Monroe
|1-3
|2-5
|Chancellor
|0-4
|0-7
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Louisa
|5-0
|8-0
|Albemarle
|4-0
|6-1
|Goochland
|3-1
|3-4
|Orange
|2-2
|5-2
|Western Albemarle
|2-2
|3-4
|Monticello
|1-3
|1-6
|Fluvanna
|0-4
|0-7
|Charlottesville
|0-5
|0-7
NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Essex
|2-0
|7-0
|Rappahannock
|2-0
|4-3
|Northumberland
|1-1
|4-2
|Westmoreland
|1-1
|3-3
|Lancaster
|0-2
|1-6
|Colonial Beach
|0-2
|0-7
OTHERS
|School
|O'all
|Fredericksburg Christian
|7-0
|St. Michael
|4-3
STATISTICAL LEADERS
RUSHING
|Player (School)
|Att
|Yds
|TD
PASSING
|Player (School)
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
RECEIVING
|Player (School)
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
KICKING
|Player (School)
|PAT
|FG
|Pts
|Lg
Incomplete/missing stats: North Stafford (9/1, 9/9, 9/16, 9/23, 9/30, 10/7); Massaponax (9/16, 9/23).
Tom Leiss: 540/374-5440