High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

  • 0
THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

(From reporter reports and social media; At a game? Tag us on Twitter with updates at @FLSVarsity)
BYES: Mountain View, Fredericksburg Christian
  

THURSDAY'S GAME

Brooke Point 20, Stafford 0 - After Q3

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Eastern View at James Monroe, 6

Chancellor at Courtland, 7

Caroline at King George, 7

Spotsylvania at Culpeper, 7

Colonial Forge at North Stafford, 7

Massaponax at Riverbend, 7

Louisa at Orange, 7

Rappahannock at Colonial Beach, 7

Lancaster at Westmoreland, 7

SATURDAY'S GAMES

St. Michael at Trinity Episcopal, 1

FANS' CHOICE TEAM OF THE WEEK

What your choice for the Fredericksburg area's top football team?

You make the call on who you think is the top Fredericksburg-area football team entering Week 3 of the season. For this week's poll, we've kept the choices to only teams with with a .500 record or better.

You voted:

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Thursday, Sept. 29

West Point 20, Colonial Beach 8

Louisa 49, Monticello 14 (Rescheduled from Friday)

Friday, Sept. 30

Massaponax 14, North Stafford 13

Spotsylvania 16, Chancellor 0

Eastern View 54, Caroline 23

Mountain View 48, Stafford 8

Riverbend 35, Brooke Point 23

Saturday, Oct. 1

St. Michael 35, Bishop O’Connell 7

Fredericksburg Christian 50, Isle of Wight 7 (at Massaponax H.S.)

Monday, Oct. 3

Courtland 65, James Monroe 13 (Rescheduled from Friday)

Highland Springs 56, Colonial Forge 0 (Rescheduled from Friday)

POSTPONED/CANCELLED

King George at Culpeper (Makeup date TBD)

Orange at Albemarle (Will NOT be rescheduled)

Riverheads at Westmoreland (Will NOT be rescheduled)

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

OTHER AREA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL LINKS

CURRENT STATS & STANDINGS

(Through Oct. 3 games)

STATISTICAL LEADERS

RUSHING

Player (School)AttYdsTD
Ike Daniels (MV)     53     811     12
Savion Hiter (Lo)505928
Melvin Spriggs (SM)405486
Johned Benton (Sp)634855
Dwyane Wells (Or)294555
Aydin Woolfolk (KG)364397
Christian Simpson (Or)384247
Vladimir Joacin (Ca)673885
Mason Christopher (Sp)713565
D'Myo Hunter (EV)713526
Michael Creamer (St)863524
Amir Mateo (Rb)443280
Donte Hawthorne (CF)593284
Donavan Phillips (Ma)423263
JoJo Thomas (Rb)493143
Nahshon Wilson (SM)253046
Gabe Carvajal (FC)342923
Landon Wilson (Lo)272795
Shaun Johnson (CB)872731
Christian Olivella (Ct)602695

PASSING

Player (School)A-C-IYdsTD
Drake Morris (FC)     88-137-2     1,470     27
Tanner Triplett (Rb)53-82-21,15113
Landon Wilson (Lo)47-77-31,01612
Nahshon Wilson (SM)48-91-193610
D'Myo Hunter (EV)52-105-089110
Jackson Sigler (MV)48-81-275810
Eli Taylor (CF)49-90-26295
Bryce Caldwell (JM)60-125-95886
Aidan McConnell (St)38-75-65565
Jeremiah Wharton (Or)35-50-15347
Liam Wojchiechowski (Ct)31-61-34885
Bennett Sutherland (Cu)39-84-44635
Zach Ferguson (KG)20-43-34264
Myles Holmes (Ca)23-75-34213
Mason Christopher (Sp)20-34-53912
Gabriel Dombek (BP)30-69-83621
Charlie Pietras (CB)17-31-22754
Daniel Coles (BP)18-32-02723
Matt Benson (We)27-67-32600
Brendan Perkins (NS)16-31-22552

RECEIVING

Player (School)RecYdsTD
Dyzier Carter (Lo)     27     6967
Noah Martin (FC)35607     15
Bishop Heard-Samuels (FC)295448
Devin Washington (Rb)144126
Donte Johnson (SM)133793
Colby Kynard (CF)233642
Kwame Whitaker (Ct)173384
Jaiden Fair (MV)203276
Johnny Hinz (St)172983
MarcAnthony Parker (Rb)132942
AJ Marshall (Cu)152945
Tyson Taylor (JM)172543
Jefferson Paz (Sp)102432
Mekhai White (KG)82342
EJ Wilborne (Rb)92102
Daveon Estes (BP)112071
Cam Attard (SM)82022
Christian Simpson (Or)91971
Jordan Saunders (We)121961
Kevin Berg (EV)71913

KICKING

Player (School)     PAT     FG     Pts     Lg
Caden Lundy (Lo)2823435
Braden Capellini (EV)2143331
William Johnson (FC)2723337
Logan Eastman (Rb)2412732
Aaron Alexander (BP)572635
Jacob Anderson (MV)2312629
Austin Frazier (Or)2112421
Max Lipinski (KG)20020
Kyle Grant (Ct)1021641
Peter Knapp (SM)13013
Tanner Ribel (JM)811124
Josh Hand (CF)11011
Zachary Slaughter (Lo)11011
Mak Robinson (Sp)10010
RJ Uribe (Cu)808
Andrew Stalteri (St)707
Malique Tunstall (Ca)505
Jacob Lynch (Ma)505
Connor Bugni (MV)303
George Albertson (Lo)101

Incomplete/missing stats: North Stafford (9/1, 9/9, 9/16, 9/23); Massaponax (9/16, 9/23).

STANDINGS

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

School     Dist.     O'all
Mountain View2-06-0
Riverbend2-05-1
Colonial Forge1-02-3
Massaponax1-12-3
Brooke Point0-11-4
Stafford0-23-3
North Stafford0-20-6

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

School     Dist.     O'all
Eastern View3-05-1
Courtland2-02-3
King George1-03-0
Culpeper1-12-3
Spotsylvania1-12-3
Caroline0-21-4
James Monroe0-21-4
Chancellor0-20-5

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

School     Dist.     O'all
Louisa3-06-0
Western Albemarle2-03-2
Orange1-04-0
Albemarle1-03-1
Goochland1-11-4
Fluvanna0-20-5
Monticello0-20-5
Charlottesville0-30-5

NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT

School     Dist.     O'all
Essex0-05-0
Northumberland0-03-1
Westmoreland0-02-2
Rappahannock0-02-3
Lancaster0-01-4
Colonial Beach0-00-5

OTHERS

School      O'all
Fredericksburg Christian 6-0
St. Michael 5-1
