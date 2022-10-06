High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE
BYES: Mountain View, Fredericksburg Christian
THURSDAY'S GAME
Brooke Point 20, Stafford 0 - After Q3
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Eastern View at James Monroe, 6
Chancellor at Courtland, 7
Caroline at King George, 7
Spotsylvania at Culpeper, 7
Colonial Forge at North Stafford, 7
Massaponax at Riverbend, 7
Louisa at Orange, 7
Rappahannock at Colonial Beach, 7
Lancaster at Westmoreland, 7
SATURDAY'S GAMES
St. Michael at Trinity Episcopal, 1
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS
Thursday, Sept. 29
Louisa 49, Monticello 14 (Rescheduled from Friday)
Friday, Sept. 30
Massaponax 14, North Stafford 13
Saturday, Oct. 1
Fredericksburg Christian 50, Isle of Wight 7 (at Massaponax H.S.)
Monday, Oct. 3
Courtland 65, James Monroe 13 (Rescheduled from Friday)
Highland Springs 56, Colonial Forge 0 (Rescheduled from Friday)
POSTPONED/CANCELLED
King George at Culpeper (Makeup date TBD)
Orange at Albemarle (Will NOT be rescheduled)
Riverheads at Westmoreland (Will NOT be rescheduled)
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
CURRENT STATS & STANDINGS
(Through Oct. 3 games)
STATISTICAL LEADERS
RUSHING
|Player (School)
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Ike Daniels (MV)
|53
|811
|12
|Savion Hiter (Lo)
|50
|592
|8
|Melvin Spriggs (SM)
|40
|548
|6
|Johned Benton (Sp)
|63
|485
|5
|Dwyane Wells (Or)
|29
|455
|5
|Aydin Woolfolk (KG)
|36
|439
|7
|Christian Simpson (Or)
|38
|424
|7
|Vladimir Joacin (Ca)
|67
|388
|5
|Mason Christopher (Sp)
|71
|356
|5
|D'Myo Hunter (EV)
|71
|352
|6
|Michael Creamer (St)
|86
|352
|4
|Amir Mateo (Rb)
|44
|328
|0
|Donte Hawthorne (CF)
|59
|328
|4
|Donavan Phillips (Ma)
|42
|326
|3
|JoJo Thomas (Rb)
|49
|314
|3
|Nahshon Wilson (SM)
|25
|304
|6
|Gabe Carvajal (FC)
|34
|292
|3
|Landon Wilson (Lo)
|27
|279
|5
|Shaun Johnson (CB)
|87
|273
|1
|Christian Olivella (Ct)
|60
|269
|5
PASSING
|Player (School)
|A-C-I
|Yds
|TD
|Drake Morris (FC)
|88-137-2
|1,470
|27
|Tanner Triplett (Rb)
|53-82-2
|1,151
|13
|Landon Wilson (Lo)
|47-77-3
|1,016
|12
|Nahshon Wilson (SM)
|48-91-1
|936
|10
|D'Myo Hunter (EV)
|52-105-0
|891
|10
|Jackson Sigler (MV)
|48-81-2
|758
|10
|Eli Taylor (CF)
|49-90-2
|629
|5
|Bryce Caldwell (JM)
|60-125-9
|588
|6
|Aidan McConnell (St)
|38-75-6
|556
|5
|Jeremiah Wharton (Or)
|35-50-1
|534
|7
|Liam Wojchiechowski (Ct)
|31-61-3
|488
|5
|Bennett Sutherland (Cu)
|39-84-4
|463
|5
|Zach Ferguson (KG)
|20-43-3
|426
|4
|Myles Holmes (Ca)
|23-75-3
|421
|3
|Mason Christopher (Sp)
|20-34-5
|391
|2
|Gabriel Dombek (BP)
|30-69-8
|362
|1
|Charlie Pietras (CB)
|17-31-2
|275
|4
|Daniel Coles (BP)
|18-32-0
|272
|3
|Matt Benson (We)
|27-67-3
|260
|0
|Brendan Perkins (NS)
|16-31-2
|255
|2
RECEIVING
|Player (School)
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Dyzier Carter (Lo)
|27
|696
|7
|Noah Martin (FC)
|35
|607
|15
|Bishop Heard-Samuels (FC)
|29
|544
|8
|Devin Washington (Rb)
|14
|412
|6
|Donte Johnson (SM)
|13
|379
|3
|Colby Kynard (CF)
|23
|364
|2
|Kwame Whitaker (Ct)
|17
|338
|4
|Jaiden Fair (MV)
|20
|327
|6
|Johnny Hinz (St)
|17
|298
|3
|MarcAnthony Parker (Rb)
|13
|294
|2
|AJ Marshall (Cu)
|15
|294
|5
|Tyson Taylor (JM)
|17
|254
|3
|Jefferson Paz (Sp)
|10
|243
|2
|Mekhai White (KG)
|8
|234
|2
|EJ Wilborne (Rb)
|9
|210
|2
|Daveon Estes (BP)
|11
|207
|1
|Cam Attard (SM)
|8
|202
|2
|Christian Simpson (Or)
|9
|197
|1
|Jordan Saunders (We)
|12
|196
|1
|Kevin Berg (EV)
|7
|191
|3
KICKING
|Player (School)
|PAT
|FG
|Pts
|Lg
|Caden Lundy (Lo)
|28
|2
|34
|35
|Braden Capellini (EV)
|21
|4
|33
|31
|William Johnson (FC)
|27
|2
|33
|37
|Logan Eastman (Rb)
|24
|1
|27
|32
|Aaron Alexander (BP)
|5
|7
|26
|35
|Jacob Anderson (MV)
|23
|1
|26
|29
|Austin Frazier (Or)
|21
|1
|24
|21
|Max Lipinski (KG)
|20
|0
|20
|—
|Kyle Grant (Ct)
|10
|2
|16
|41
|Peter Knapp (SM)
|13
|0
|13
|—
|Tanner Ribel (JM)
|8
|1
|11
|24
|Josh Hand (CF)
|11
|0
|11
|—
|Zachary Slaughter (Lo)
|11
|0
|11
|—
|Mak Robinson (Sp)
|10
|0
|10
|—
|RJ Uribe (Cu)
|8
|0
|8
|—
|Andrew Stalteri (St)
|7
|0
|7
|—
|Malique Tunstall (Ca)
|5
|0
|5
|—
|Jacob Lynch (Ma)
|5
|0
|5
|—
|Connor Bugni (MV)
|3
|0
|3
|—
|George Albertson (Lo)
|1
|0
|1
|—
Incomplete/missing stats: North Stafford (9/1, 9/9, 9/16, 9/23); Massaponax (9/16, 9/23).
STANDINGS
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Mountain View
|2-0
|6-0
|Riverbend
|2-0
|5-1
|Colonial Forge
|1-0
|2-3
|Massaponax
|1-1
|2-3
|Brooke Point
|0-1
|1-4
|Stafford
|0-2
|3-3
|North Stafford
|0-2
|0-6
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Eastern View
|3-0
|5-1
|Courtland
|2-0
|2-3
|King George
|1-0
|3-0
|Culpeper
|1-1
|2-3
|Spotsylvania
|1-1
|2-3
|Caroline
|0-2
|1-4
|James Monroe
|0-2
|1-4
|Chancellor
|0-2
|0-5
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Louisa
|3-0
|6-0
|Western Albemarle
|2-0
|3-2
|Orange
|1-0
|4-0
|Albemarle
|1-0
|3-1
|Goochland
|1-1
|1-4
|Fluvanna
|0-2
|0-5
|Monticello
|0-2
|0-5
|Charlottesville
|0-3
|0-5
NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Essex
|0-0
|5-0
|Northumberland
|0-0
|3-1
|Westmoreland
|0-0
|2-2
|Rappahannock
|0-0
|2-3
|Lancaster
|0-0
|1-4
|Colonial Beach
|0-0
|0-5
OTHERS
|School
|O'all
|Fredericksburg Christian
|6-0
|St. Michael
|5-1