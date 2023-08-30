THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE
BYES: Caroline, Colonial Beach
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Colonial Forge at Alexandria City, 7
Spotsylvania at Brooke Point, 7
Woodgrove at Mountain View, 7
Chancellor at Stafford, 7
Orange at Culpeper, 7
Westmoreland at Eastern View, 7
Hampton at King George, 7
Dinwiddie at North Stafford, 7:30
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Glen Allen at Massaponax, 7
Forest Park at Riverbend, 7
James Monroe at Charlottesville, 7
St. Michael at DeMatha (Md.), 7
Courtland at Louisa, 7:30
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Norfolk Christian vs. Fredericksburg Christian, 6 (at Riverbend H.S.)
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS
Friday, Aug. 25
FINAL - Caroline 22, J.R. Tucker 19
FINAL - Colonial Forge 48, Woodbridge 22
FINAL - Courtland 40, Orange 14
FINAL - Riverbend 55, Chancellor 0
FINAL - Massaponax 35, Independence 14
FINAL - Westmoreland 38, West Point 16
FINAL - Eastern View 49, Culpeper 7
FINAL - Mountain View 38, Forest Park 0
FINAL - St. Michael 34, Pallotti (Md.) 6
CCD - James Monroe d. Stafford (Stafford forfeits)
Thursday, Aug. 24
FINAL - King George 48, Brooke Point 14
FINAL - Lafayette 43, Spotsylvania 6
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
- WEEK 1: Jr. QB Jordan Tolson (Westmoreland)
- WEEK 2: TBD
OTHER AREA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL LINKS
STANDINGS
(Records through Aug. 26 games)
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Colonial Forge
|0-0
|1-0
|Massaponax
|0-0
|1-0
|Mountain View
|0-0
|1-0
|Riverbend
|0-0
|1-0
|North Stafford
|0-0
|0-0
|Brooke Point
|0-0
|0-1
|Stafford
|0-0
|0-1
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Eastern View
|1-0
|1-0
|Caroline
|0-0
|1-0
|Courtland
|0-0
|1-0
|James Monroe
|0-0
|1-0
|King George
|0-0
|1-0
|Chancellor
|0-0
|0-1
|Spotsylvania
|0-0
|0-1
|Culpeper
|0-1
|0-1
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Louisa
|0-0
|1-0
|Fluvanna
|0-0
|1-0
|Monticello
|0-0
|1-0
|Albemarle
|0-0
|0-1
|Orange
|0-0
|0-1
|Western Albemarle
|0-0
|0-1
|Goochland
|0-0
|0-1
|Charlottesville
|0-0
|0-1
NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Lancaster
|0-0
|1-0
|Northumberland
|0-0
|1-0
|Essex
|0-0
|1-0
|Colonial Beach
|0-0
|1-0
|Westmoreland
|0-0
|1-0
|Rappahannock
|0-0
|0-1
OTHERS
|School
|O'all
|Fredericksburg Christian
|1-0
|St. Michael
|1-0
STATISTICAL LEADERS
(Through no games)
RUSHING
|Player (School)
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Ethen Horne (CF)
|10
|175
|3
|Christian Olivella (Ct)
|19
|172
|0
|Jaevyen Peterson (CF)
|11
|150
|1
|Torie Martin (MV)
|12
|139
|2
|Vladimir Joacin (Ca)
|23
|134
|1
|Jayden Williams (EV)
|12
|106
|1
|Josiah Bryson (CF)
|17
|103
|1
|Kenneth Madison (We)
|6
|97
|1
|Marcus LaRue (Ct)
|13
|87
|2
|William Wiggins (Ma)
|17
|87
|1
|Jaheim Jackson (Lo)
|9
|86
|1
|Nahshon Wilson (SM)
|2
|83
|1
|Dylan Truxon (KG)
|1
|82
|1
|Caleb Davis (SM)
|8
|80
|1
|Dom Morello (Ct)
|8
|79
|3
|Christian Ray (FC)
|10
|77
|1
|Ian Shook (Ma)
|7
|73
|1
|Charles Johnson (KG)
|5
|72
|2
|Jaylen Burrell (We)
|3
|71
|1
|Ahmon Ashton (We)
|3
|70
|1
PASSING
|Player (School)
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Jordan Tolson (We)
|12-18-0
|296
|5
|Jack Pearson (KG)
|15-18-0
|289
|4
|Myles Holmes (Ca)
|13-27-1
|245
|2
|Aaron Barber (MV)
|7-14-0
|187
|2
|Aaron Hull (EV)
|10-15-0
|173
|3
|Gabe Dombek (BP)
|12-24-1
|165
|1
|Tanner Triplett (Rb)
|5-7-0
|151
|4
|Drake Morris (FC)
|11-21-1
|150
|3
|Nahshon Wilson (SM)
|10-17-0
|106
|2
|Charlie Barron (CB)
|2-4-1
|89
|1
|Mason Christopher (Sp)
|8-13-0
|82
|0
|Ian Shook (Ma)
|4-4-0
|72
|1
|Charlie Aiken (Ct)
|2-3-0
|30
|1
|Jeremiah Johnson (Cu)
|2-5-2
|24
|0
|Bryce Caldwell (SM)
|2-5-0
|21
|0
|Jaheim Jackson (Lo)
|2-3-1
|16
|0
|Dylan Koch (KG)
|2-3-0
|16
|0
|Isaiah Fox (EV)
|1-3-0
|13
|0
|Bryce Lambert (MV)
|1-1-0
|12
|0
|Eli Taylor (CF)
|1-5-0
|12
|1
RECEIVING
|Player (School)
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Mehkai White (KG)
|6
|146
|3
|Blake Morris (Ca)
|6
|143
|1
|Tione Meade (We)
|3
|125
|2
|Chanz Wiggins (KG)
|5
|114
|1
|Christian Smith (FC)
|6
|94
|1
|Sebastian Carrion (CB)
|2
|89
|1
|Daniel Crosby (MV)
|2
|87
|0
|Jaylen Burrell (We)
|3
|71
|1
|Reggie Hill (BP)
|2
|71
|0
|Ahmon Ashton (We)
|3
|70
|1
|William Burtler (EV)
|3
|67
|1
|Gabriel Newby-Morris (Ma)
|3
|67
|1
|Malik Johnson (Ca)
|4
|61
|1
|Camden Simmons (Rb)
|1
|59
|1
|Amir Mateo (Rb)
|2
|59
|2
|Trevon Brock (EV)
|4
|56
|2
|Pierre Harris (MV)
|2
|55
|1
|Jefferson Paz (Sp)
|3
|44
|0
|Jacob Dalton (BP)
|4
|42
|1
|Matthew Holland (SM)
|3
|40
|1
KICKING
|Player (School)
|PAT
|FG
|Pts
|Lg
|William Johnson (FC)
|5
|1
|8
|43
|Connor Bugni (MV)
|5
|1
|8
|32
|Noah Walker (Rb)
|7
|0
|7
|—
|Landon Walker (CF)
|5
|0
|5
|—
|Braden Capellini (EV)
|5
|0
|5
|—
|George Albertson (Lo)
|5
|0
|5
|—
|Jacob Lynch (Ma)
|5
|0
|5
|—
|Max Lipinski (KG)
|5
|0
|5
|—
|Chris Salazar (Ct)
|4
|0
|4
|—
|Matthew Moss (BP)
|2
|0
|2
|—
|Cody Swanton (Ca)
|2
|0
|2
|—
|Peter Knapp (SM)
|2
|0
|2
|—
|Marcus Iheakam (Cu)
|1
|0
|1
|—
Incomplete/missing stats: Orange (8/25)
