THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE
BYES: Mountain View, Eastern View
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Stafford at Colgan, 7
Potomac at Colonial Forge, 7
North Stafford at Courtland, 7
Brooke Point at Independence, 7
Louisa at Massaponax, 7
King George at Riverbend, 7
Spotsylvania at Caroline, 7
Fauquier at Culpeper, 7
Chancellor at Fluvanna, 7
James Monroe at Liberty (Bealeton), 7
Orange at Goochland, 7
Franklin at Colonial Beach, 7
Westmoreland at Rappahannock, 7
Fredericksburg Christian at St. Anne's-Belfield, 7
SATURDAY'S GAME
St. Michael at Episcopal, 2
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS
BYES: Caroline, Colonial Beach
Thursday, Aug. 31
Dinwiddie 58, North Stafford 8
Friday, Sept. 1
DeMatha (Md.) 48, St. Michael 7
Saturday, Sept. 2
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
STANDINGS
(Records through Sept. 2 games)
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Colonial Forge
|0-0
|2-0
|Mountain View
|0-0
|2-0
|Riverbend
|0-0
|2-0
|Massaponax
|0-0
|1-1
|Brooke Point
|0-0
|1-1
|Stafford
|0-0
|1-1
|North Stafford
|0-0
|0-1
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Eastern View
|1-0
|2-0
|James Monroe
|0-0
|2-0
|King George
|0-0
|2-0
|Caroline
|0-0
|1-0
|Courtland
|0-0
|1-1
|Chancellor
|0-0
|0-2
|Spotsylvania
|0-0
|0-2
|Culpeper
|0-1
|0-2
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Louisa
|0-0
|2-0
|Monticello
|0-0
|2-0
|Fluvanna
|0-0
|1-0
|Orange
|0-0
|1-1
|Albemarle
|0-0
|0-2
|Western Albemarle
|0-0
|0-2
|Goochland
|0-0
|0-2
|Charlottesville
|0-0
|0-2
NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Northimberland
|0-0
|2-0
|Essex
|0-0
|2-0
|Colonial Beach
|0-0
|1-0
|Lancaster
|0-0
|1-1
|Westmoreland
|0-0
|1-1
|Rappahannock
|0-0
|0-2
OTHERS
|School
|O'all
|Fredericksburg Christian
|2-0
|St. Michael
|1-1
STATISTICAL LEADERS
(Through Sept. 2 games - COMING SOON!)
RUSHING
|Player (School)
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Josiah Bryson (CF)
|25
|332
|5
|Christian Ray (FC)
|27
|255
|3
|Christian Olivella (Ct)
|28
|225
|0
|Jordyn Thomas (Rb)
|33
|178
|4
|Jaevyen Peterson (CF)
|24
|177
|3
|Ethen Horne (CF)
|10
|175
|3
|Torie Martin (MV)
|29
|166
|2
|William Wiggins (Ma)
|33
|144
|1
|Jayden Williams (Ma)
|17
|139
|1
|Vladimir Joacin (Ca)
|23
|134
|1
|Dom Morello (Ct)
|15
|127
|3
|Marcus LaRue (Ct)
|21
|127
|4
|Danile Coles (BP)
|27
|126
|4
|Nahshon Wilson (SM)
|5
|122
|1
|Caleb Davis (SM)
|16
|122
|1
|Isaiah Willis (BP)
|13
|119
|1
|Dylan Truxon (KG)
|3
|117
|2
|Charles Johnson (KG)
|10
|108
|2
|Jequarius Williams (Cu)
|20
|107
|0
|Kenneth Madison (We)
|6
|97
|1
PASSING
|Player (School)
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Jack Pearson (KG)
|26-40-0
|559
|8
|Gabe Dombek (BP)
|23-40-2
|390
|3
|Drake Morris (FC)
|32-53-2
|367
|4
|Aaron Barber (MV)
|16-26-0
|318
|5
|Aaron Hull (EV)
|17-27-0
|307
|6
|Jordan Tolson (We)
|12-18-0
|296
|5
|Tanner Triplett (Rb)
|14-23-1
|278
|5
|Myles Holmes (Ca)
|13-27-1
|245
|2
|Nahshon Wilson (SM)
|21-36-0
|229
|3
|Charlie Aiken (Ct)
|15-27-1
|223
|2
|Jaheim Jackson (Lo)
|7-10-1
|176
|2
|Ian Shook (Ma)
|10-17-1
|172
|2
|Ryan Wolfenbarger (JM)
|15-27-2
|155
|3
|Eli Taylor (CF)
|6-17-0
|118
|2
|Charlier Barron (CB)
|2-4-1
|89
|1
|Jeremiah Johnson (Cu)
|5-10-2
|84
|0
|Mason Christopher (Sp)
|8-13-0
|82
|0
|Brock Brimhall (CF)
|2-2-0
|43
|0
|Gavin Wright (St)
|3-6-1
|35
|0
|Leo Ferguson (Ch)
|4-21-3
|33
|0
RECEIVING
|Player (School)
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Chanz Wiggins (KG)
|11
|220
|3
|Mekhai White (KG)
|8
|209
|3
|Christian Smith (FC)
|13
|186
|2
|Amir Mateo (Rb)
|10
|176
|3
|Jacob Dalton (BP)
|10
|162
|3
|Daniel Crosby (MV)
|6
|144
|0
|Blake Morris (Ca)
|6
|143
|1
|Donovan Nelson (Lo)
|4
|140
|0
|Gunnar Reger (KG)
|6
|130
|2
|Tione Meade (We)
|3
|125
|2
|Pierre Harris (MV)
|5
|106
|2
|Daniel Coles (BP)
|4
|96
|1
|Brett Clatterbaugh (EV)
|5
|95
|3
|Sebastian Carrion (CB)
|2
|89
|1
|William Johnson (FC)
|8
|89
|1
|William Butler (EV)
|4
|82
|1
|Gabe Newby-Morris (Ma)
|3
|80
|2
|Jefferson Paz (Sp)
|5
|73
|0
|Jaylen Burrell (We)
|3
|71
|1
|Ethen Horne (CF)
|2
|71
|2
KICKING
|Player (School)
|PAT
|FG
|Pts
|Lg
|William Johnson (FC)
|9
|2
|15
|45
|Connor Bugni (MV)
|12
|1
|15
|32
|Braden Capellini (EV)
|12
|0
|12
|—
|George Albertson (Lo)
|8
|1
|11
|30
|Landon Walker (CF)
|11
|0
|11
|—
|Max Lipinski (KG)
|11
|0
|11
|—
|Matthew Moss (BP)
|10
|0
|10
|—
|Noah Walker (Rb)
|10
|0
|10
|—
|Chris Salazar (Ct)
|7
|0
|7
|—
|Jacob Lynch (Ma)
|6
|0
|6
|—
|Nathan Scharf (JM)
|2
|1
|5
|23
|Andrew Stalteri (St)
|5
|0
|5
|—
|Peter Knapp (SM)
|3
|0
|3
|—
|Cody Santon (Ca)
|2
|0
|2
|—
|Marcus Iheakam (Cu)
|1
|0
|1
|—
|Beckett Capellini (EV)
|1
|0
|1
|—
|Corbin Benton (Sp)
|1
|0
|1
|—
Incomplete/missing stats: Westmoreland (8/31), North Stafford (8/31), Orange (8/31, 8/25)
