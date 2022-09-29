 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

  • 0
THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

(From reporter reports and social media; At a game? Tag us on Twitter with updates at @FLSVarsity)
BYES: None
  

THURSDAY'S GAMES

West Point at Colonial Beach, 7

*–Monticello at Louisa, 7:30 (Rescheduled from Friday)

FRIDAY'S GAMES

*–Isle of Wight vs. Fredericksburg Christian, 7 (at Massaponax H.S., rescheduled from Saturday)

Riverbend at Brooke Point, 6 *Time Change*

Highland Springs at Colonial Forge, 6 *Time Change*

Stafford at Mountain View, 6 *Time Change*

Massaponax at North Stafford, 6 *Time Change*

Riverheads at Westmoreland, 7

King George at Culpeper, 7

Caroline at Eastern View, 7

Chancellor at Spotsylvania, 7

SATURDAY'S GAMES

*–Orange at Albemarle, 2 (Rescheduled from Friday)

St. Michael at Bishop O’Connell, 2

**POSTPONED GAMES**

Courtland at James Monroe (Make-up date TBD)

FANS' CHOICE TOP TEAM

What your choice for the Fredericksburg area's top football team?

You make the call on who you think is the top Fredericksburg-area football team entering Week 3 of the season. For this week's poll, we've kept the choices to only teams with with a .500 record or better.

You voted:

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Friday, Sept. 23

Central (Woodstock) 62, Colonial Beach 6

Culpeper 14, Caroline 6

King George 63, James Monroe 7

Riverbend 34, North Stafford 8

Courtland 31, Spotsylvania 19

Eastern View 42, Chancellor 0

Mountain View 53, Massaponax 20

Colonial Forge 34, Stafford 25

King William 28, Westmoreland 0

Louisa 63, Charlottesville 14

Saturday, Sept. 24

Fredericksburg Christian 49, Hargrave Military Academy 7

CURRENT STATS & STANDINGS

High school football stats and standings

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

OTHER AREA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBAL LINKS

