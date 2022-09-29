High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE
(From reporter reports and social media; At a game? Tag us on Twitter with updates at @FLSVarsity)
BYES: None
THURSDAY'S GAMES
West Point at Colonial Beach, 7
*–Monticello at Louisa, 7:30 (Rescheduled from Friday)
FRIDAY'S GAMES
*–Isle of Wight vs. Fredericksburg Christian, 7 (at Massaponax H.S., rescheduled from Saturday)
Riverbend at Brooke Point, 6 *Time Change*
Highland Springs at Colonial Forge, 6 *Time Change*
Stafford at Mountain View, 6 *Time Change*
Massaponax at North Stafford, 6 *Time Change*
Riverheads at Westmoreland, 7
King George at Culpeper, 7
Caroline at Eastern View, 7
Chancellor at Spotsylvania, 7
SATURDAY'S GAMES
*–Orange at Albemarle, 2 (Rescheduled from Friday)
St. Michael at Bishop O’Connell, 2
**POSTPONED GAMES**
Courtland at James Monroe (Make-up date TBD)
FANS' CHOICE TOP TEAM
What your choice for the Fredericksburg area's top football team?
You make the call on who you think is the top Fredericksburg-area football team entering Week 3 of the season. For this week's poll, we've kept the choices to only teams with with a .500 record or better.
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS
Friday, Sept. 23
Saturday, Sept. 24
CURRENT STATS & STANDINGS
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
