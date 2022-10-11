 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

(From reporter reports and social media; At a game? Tag us on Twitter with updates at @FLSVarsity)
*NOTE: If you don't see a link, nothing was reported to us. We will add it in once we get it.
BYES: Riverbend
  

TUESDAY'S GAME

FINAL - King George 55, Massaponax 10

THURSDAY'S GAME

James Monroe at Culpeper, 7

FRIDAY'S GAME

Mountain View at Colonial Forge, 7

North Stafford at Stafford, 7

Courtland at Caroline, 7

King George at Chancellor, 7

Spotsylvania at Eastern View, 7

Orange at Fluvanna, 7

Colonial Beach at Essex, 7

Westmoreland at Northumberland, 7

Western Albemarle at Louisa, 7:30

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Brooke Point at Massaponax, 11 a.m.

Christchurch at Fredericksburg Christian, 1

North Cross at St. Michael, 3

FANS' CHOICE TEAM OF THE WEEK

What your choice for the Fredericksburg area's top football team?

You make the call on who you think is the top Fredericksburg-area football team entering Week 3 of the season. For this week's poll, we've kept the choices to only teams with with a .500 record or better.

You voted:

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS 

Thursday, Oct. 6

FINAL - Brooke Point 27, Stafford 7

Friday, Oct. 7

FINAL - Eastern View 55, James Monroe 6

FINAL - King George 49, Caroline 0

FINAL - Louisa 49, Orange 7

FINAL - Westmoreland 28, Lancaster 12

FINAL - Spotsylvania 20, Culpeper 7

FINAL - Courtland 29, Chancellor 0

FINAL - Riverbend 32, Massaponax 15

FINAL - Colonial Forge 34, North Stafford 6

FINAL - Rappahannock 40, Colonial Beach 0

Saturday, Oct. 8

FINAL - Trinity Episcopal 55, St. Michael 7

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

OTHER AREA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL LINKS

  • COMING THURSDAY NIGHT! - Week 8's Preview Capsules - A quick look at each game in the area this week
  • 2022 Preview Capsules
Weekly VHSL Footbal Ratings
Weekly VISAA Football Ratings

STANDINGS

(Through Oct. 11 games)

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

School     Dist.     O'all
Riverbend3-06-1
Mountain View2-06-0
Colonial Forge2-03-3
Brooke Point1-12-4
Massaponax1-22-4
Stafford0-33-4
North Stafford0-30-7

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

School     Dist.     O'all
Eastern View4-06-1
Courtland3-03-3
King George2-04-0
Spotsylvania2-13-3
Culpeper1-21-4
Caroline0-31-5
James Monroe0-31-5
Chancellor0-30-6

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

School     Dist.     O'all
Louisa4-07-0
Albemarle2-04-1
Western Albemarle2-13-3
Goochland2-12-4
Orange1-14-1
Monticello1-21-5
Fluvanna0-30-6
Charlottesville0-40-6

NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT

School     Dist.     O'all
Essex1-06-0
Westmoreland1-03-2
Rappahannock1-03-3
Northumberland0-12-4
Lancaster0-11-5
Colonial Beach0-10-6

OTHERS

School      O'all
Fredericksburg Christian 6-0
St. Michael 5-2

CURRENT STATS & STANDINGS

(COMING SOON!... Through Oct. __ games)

STATISTICAL LEADERS

RUSHING

Player (School)AttYdsTD
       
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

PASSING

Player (School)A-C-IYdsTD
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

RECEIVING

Player (School)RecYdsTD
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

KICKING

Player (School)     PAT     FG     Pts     Lg
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

Incomplete/missing stats: North Stafford (9/1, 9/9, 9/16, 9/23, 9/30, 10/7); Massaponax (9/16, 9/23).

Tom Leiss: 540/374-5440

tleiss@freelancestar.com

