High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE
BYES: Riverbend
TUESDAY'S GAME
FINAL - King George 55, Massaponax 10
THURSDAY'S GAME
James Monroe at Culpeper, 7
FRIDAY'S GAME
Mountain View at Colonial Forge, 7
North Stafford at Stafford, 7
Courtland at Caroline, 7
King George at Chancellor, 7
Spotsylvania at Eastern View, 7
Orange at Fluvanna, 7
Colonial Beach at Essex, 7
Westmoreland at Northumberland, 7
Western Albemarle at Louisa, 7:30
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Brooke Point at Massaponax, 11 a.m.
Christchurch at Fredericksburg Christian, 1
North Cross at St. Michael, 3
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS
Thursday, Oct. 6
FINAL - Brooke Point 27, Stafford 7
Friday, Oct. 7
FINAL - Eastern View 55, James Monroe 6
FINAL - King George 49, Caroline 0
FINAL - Louisa 49, Orange 7
FINAL - Westmoreland 28, Lancaster 12
FINAL - Spotsylvania 20, Culpeper 7
FINAL - Courtland 29, Chancellor 0
FINAL - Riverbend 32, Massaponax 15
FINAL - Rappahannock 40, Colonial Beach 0
Saturday, Oct. 8
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
- WEEK 1: Jr. QB Drake Morris - Fredericksburg Christian
- WEEK 2: So. RB Vladimir Joacin - Caroline
- WEEK 3: Sr. RB Donte Hawthorne - Colonial Forge
- WEEK 4: Sr. RB Melvin Spriggs - St. Michael
- WEEK 5: Sr. FS/WR Devin Washington - Riverbend
- WEEK 6: Sr. RB Ike Daniels - Mountain View
- WEEK 7: Jr. QB Mason Christopher - Spotsylvania
STANDINGS
(Through Oct. 11 games)
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Riverbend
|3-0
|6-1
|Mountain View
|2-0
|6-0
|Colonial Forge
|2-0
|3-3
|Brooke Point
|1-1
|2-4
|Massaponax
|1-2
|2-4
|Stafford
|0-3
|3-4
|North Stafford
|0-3
|0-7
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Eastern View
|4-0
|6-1
|Courtland
|3-0
|3-3
|King George
|2-0
|4-0
|Spotsylvania
|2-1
|3-3
|Culpeper
|1-2
|1-4
|Caroline
|0-3
|1-5
|James Monroe
|0-3
|1-5
|Chancellor
|0-3
|0-6
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Louisa
|4-0
|7-0
|Albemarle
|2-0
|4-1
|Western Albemarle
|2-1
|3-3
|Goochland
|2-1
|2-4
|Orange
|1-1
|4-1
|Monticello
|1-2
|1-5
|Fluvanna
|0-3
|0-6
|Charlottesville
|0-4
|0-6
NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Essex
|1-0
|6-0
|Westmoreland
|1-0
|3-2
|Rappahannock
|1-0
|3-3
|Northumberland
|0-1
|2-4
|Lancaster
|0-1
|1-5
|Colonial Beach
|0-1
|0-6
OTHERS
|School
|O'all
|Fredericksburg Christian
|6-0
|St. Michael
|5-2
Tom Leiss: 540/374-5440