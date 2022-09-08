 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

(From reporter reports and social media)
  
BYES: Caroline, Courtland, James Monroe, King George, Spotsylvania

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Louisa at Massaponax, 7

Liberty at Mountain View, 7

Dinwiddie at North Stafford, 7

Chancellor at Riverbend, 7

Eastern View at Stafford, 7

Brooke Point at Riverside, 7

Colonial Forge at West Potomac, 7

Culpeper at Fauquier, 7

Charlottesville at Orange, 7

Colonial Beach at Franklin, 7

Rappahannock at Westmoreland, 7

Annapolis Area Christian at St. Michael, 7

SATURDAY'S GAME

St. Anne’s-Belfield at Fredericksburg Christian, 7

FANS CHOICE TOP TEAM

What your choice for the Fredericksburg area's top football team?

You make the call on who you think is the top Fredericksburg-area football team entering Week 3 of the season. For this week's poll, we stuck with just the unbeatens in our coverage area.

You voted:

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

THURSDAY, SEPT. 1

FINAL - Mountain View 30, Gar-Field 0

FINAL - Tuscarora 20, Colonial Forge 14 (OT)

FINAL - Woodbridge 7, North Stafford 6

FINAL - Potomac 23, Brooke Point 17

FINAL - Caroline 61, George Wythe (Richmond) 0

FRIDAY, SEPT. 2

FINAL - James Monroe 31, Charlottesville 21

FINAL - Eastern View 30, Liberty 20

FINAL - Fredericksburg Christian 48, Norfolk Christian 0

FINAL - Louisa 45, Courtland 15

FINAL - Orange 54, Culpeper 27

FINAL - Spotsylvania 48, Fluvanna 21

FINAL - Stafford 7, Chancellor 6

FINAL - Freedom (Woodbridge) 74, Riverbend 0

FINAL - St. Michael 43, Fork Union 0 

PPD. - Massaponax at King George

CURRENT STATS & STANDINGS

2022 H.S. Football Stats and Standings - Week 3

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

WEEK 1: Jr. QB Drake Morris - Fredericksburg Christian

WEEK 2: So. RB Vladimir Joacin - Caroline

OTHER AREA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBAL LINKS

2022 Preview Capsules

