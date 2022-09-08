High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE
(From reporter reports and social media)
BYES: Caroline, Courtland, James Monroe, King George, Spotsylvania
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Louisa at Massaponax, 7
Liberty at Mountain View, 7
Dinwiddie at North Stafford, 7
Chancellor at Riverbend, 7
Eastern View at Stafford, 7
Brooke Point at Riverside, 7
Colonial Forge at West Potomac, 7
Culpeper at Fauquier, 7
Charlottesville at Orange, 7
Colonial Beach at Franklin, 7
Rappahannock at Westmoreland, 7
Annapolis Area Christian at St. Michael, 7
SATURDAY'S GAME
St. Anne’s-Belfield at Fredericksburg Christian, 7
FANS CHOICE TOP TEAM
What your choice for the Fredericksburg area's top football team?
You make the call on who you think is the top Fredericksburg-area football team entering Week 3 of the season. For this week's poll, we stuck with just the unbeatens in our coverage area.
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS
THURSDAY, SEPT. 1
FINAL - Mountain View 30, Gar-Field 0
FINAL - Woodbridge 7, North Stafford 6
FINAL - Potomac 23, Brooke Point 17
FRIDAY, SEPT. 2
FINAL - Eastern View 30, Liberty 20
FINAL - Louisa 45, Courtland 15
FINAL - Orange 54, Culpeper 27
FINAL - Spotsylvania 48, Fluvanna 21
FINAL - Stafford 7, Chancellor 6
FINAL - St. Michael 43, Fork Union 0
PPD. - Massaponax at King George