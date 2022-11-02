High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE
BYES: Culpeper, Eastern View, Stafford
TUESDAY'S GAMES
FINAL - Massaponax 56, Stafford 0
FINAL - King George 2, Culpeper 0 (Forfeit)
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Massaponax at Colonial Forge, 7
Riverbend at Mountain View, 7
Brooke Point at North Stafford, 7
Spotsylvania at Caroline, 7
James Monroe at Chancellor, 7
Courtland at King George, 7
Orange at Western Albemarle, 7
Westmoreland at Colonial Beach, 7
Goochland at Louisa, 7:30
SATURDAY'S GAME
Blue Ridge at Fredericksburg Christian, 1
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS
THURSDAY'S GAME
Essex 47, Westmoreland 8 - Game called with 1:25 left in Q2
FRIDAY'S GAMES
FINAL - King George 34, Spotsylvania 14
FINAL - Riverbend 37, Stafford 0
FINAL - Orange 33, Goochland 15
FINAL - Culpeper 40, Chancellor 15
FINAL - Louisa 69, Albemarle 34
FINAL - Eastern View 34, Courtland 19
FINAL - Colonial Beach 54, Lancaster 8
SATURDAY'S GAMES
FINAL - St. Michael 20, Benedictine 13
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
- WEEK 1: Jr. QB Drake Morris - Fredericksburg Christian
- WEEK 2: So. RB Vladimir Joacin - Caroline
- WEEK 3: Sr. RB Donte Hawthorne - Colonial Forge
- WEEK 4: Sr. RB Melvin Spriggs - St. Michael
- WEEK 5: Sr. FS/WR Devin Washington - Riverbend
- WEEK 6: Sr. RB Ike Daniels - Mountain View
- WEEK 7: Jr. QB Mason Christopher - Spotsylvania
- WEEK 8: Jr. RB Daniel Coles - Brooke Point
- WEEK 9: Jr. QB Tanner Triplett - Riverbend
- WEEK 10: Fr. RB Savion Hiter - Louisa
STANDINGS
(Records through Nov. 1 games)
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Riverbend
|5-0
|8-1
|Mountain View
|4-1
|8-1
|Colonial Forge
|4-1
|5-4
|Brooke Point
|2-3
|3-6
|Massaponax
|2-3
|3-6
|North Stafford
|1-4
|1-8
|Stafford
|0-6
|3-7
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|King George
|6-0
|9-0
|Eastern View
|6-1
|7-2
|Courtland
|4-2
|4-5
|Spotsylvania
|3-3
|4-5
|Caroline
|3-3
|4-5
|Culpeper
|2-5
|3-7
|James Monroe
|1-5
|2-7
|Chancellor
|0-6
|0-9
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Louisa
|6-0
|9-0
|Albemarle
|5-1
|7-2
|Orange
|4-2
|7-2
|Western Albemarle
|4-2
|5-4
|Goochland
|3-3
|3-6
|Monticello
|1-5
|1-8
|Charlottesville
|1-5
|2-7
|Fluvanna
|0-6
|0-9
NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Essex
|4-0
|9-0
|Rappahannock
|3-1
|5-4
|Northumberland
|3-1
|6-2
|Westmoreland
|1-3
|3-5
|Lancaster
|0-4
|1-8
|Colonial Beach
|1-3
|1-8
OTHERS
|School
|O'all
|Fredericksburg Christian
|7-2
|St. Michael
|6-3
STATISTICAL LEADERS
(Through Oct. 22 games)
RUSHING
|Player (School)
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Ike Daniels (MV)
|98
|1,190
|14
|Aydin Woolfolk (KG)
|114
|1,118
|15
Savion Hiter (Lo)
|91
|1,112
|19
Melvin Spriggs (SM)
|82
|1,072
|10
|Christian Simpson (Or)
|100
|856
|12
|Vladimir Joacin (Ca)
|144
|828
|11
|Dwayne Wells (Or)
|68
|815
|7
|Johned Benton (Sp)
|112
|783
|7
|Donavan Phillips (Ma)
|116
|742
|6
|D'Myo Hunter (EV)
|126
|716
|9
|Daniel Coles (BP)
|111
|686
|10
|JoJo Thomas (Rb)
|78
|614
|5
|Devon Polleri (Cu)
|97
|593
|6
|Donte Hawthorne (CF)
|111
|579
|6
|Mason Christopher (Sp)
|124
|556
|9
|William Wiggins (Ma)
|77
|522
|4
|Shaun Johnson (CB)
|159
|514
|5
|Michael Creamer (St)
|124
|499
|5
|Landon Wilson (Lo)
|54
|485
|8
|Amir Mateo (Rb)
|48
|466
|1
PASSING
|Player (School)
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Drake Morris (FC)
|138-225-6
|2,145
|37
|Nahshon Wilson (SM)
|85-159-6
|1,593
|17
|D'Myo Hunter (EV)
|87-165-2
|1,547
|21
|Tanner Triplett (Rb)
|70-105-3
|1,461
|15
|Landon Wilson (Lo)
|75-126-5
|1,430
|18
|Bryce Caldwell (JM)
|128-242-17
|1,417
|16
|Zach Ferguson (KG)
|60-97-4
|1,365
|20
|Jackson Sigler (MV)
90-143-2
|1,328
|18
|Jeremiah Wharton (Or)
|83-136-5
|1,145
|13
|Myles Holmes (Ca)
|62-151-6
|1,003
|8
|Eli Taylor (CF)
|69-136-2
|828
|7
|Mason Christopher (Sp)
|46-77-8
|819
|4
|Liam Wojciechowski (Ct)
|60-114-7
|810
|8
|Gabriel Dombek (BP)
|49-95-8
|669
|3
|Bennett Sutherland (Cu)
|52-111-5
|663
|6
|Aidan McConnell (St)
|41-78-6
|579
|5
|Charlie Pietras (CB)
|23-47-4
|388
|5
|Brendan Perkins (NS)
|24-45-3
|374
|2
|Matt Benson (We)
|31-77-5
|302
|1
|Daniel Coles (BP)
|18-32-0
|272
|3
RECEIVING
|Player (School)
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Noah Martin (FC)
|60
|936
|20
|Dyzier Carter (Lo)
|36
|863
|11
|Bishop Heard-Samuels (FC)
|44
|857
|13
|Mekhai White (KG)
|21
|697
|12
|Jaiden Fair (MV)
|35
|589
|10
|Tyson Taylor (JM)
|39
|588
|6
|Kwame Whitaker (Ct)
|35
|565
|7
|Donte Johnson (SM)
|20
|557
|5
|Jefferson Paz (Sp)
|22
|555
|2
|Devin Washington (Rb)
|18
|486
|7
|Colby Kynard (CF)
|27
|421
|3
|Cam Attard (SM)
|20
|405
|4
|Johnny Hinz (St)
|22
|405
|4
|MarcAnthony Parker (Ma)
|16
|394
|2
|AJ Marshall (Cu)
|19
|365
|6
|Chanz Wiggins (KG)
|22
|356
|4
|Collin Carroll (MV)
|20
|352
|3
|Daveon Estes (BP)
|18
|343
|1
|Vaughn Harris (We)
|25
|329
|3
|EJ Wilborne (Rb)
|15
|326
|3
KICKING
|Player (School)
|PAT
|FG
|Pts
|Lg
|Caden Lundy (Lo)
|48
|2
|54
|35
|Braden Capellini (EV)
|39
|4
|51
|31
|Max Lipinski (KG)
|48
|0
|48
|—
|William Johnson (FC)
|38
|3
|47
|37
|Logan Eastman (Rb)
|32
|3
|41
|34
|Aaron Alexander (BP)
|16
|7
|37
|35
|Austin Frazier (Or)
|31
|1
|34
|21
|Jacob Anderson (MV)
|26
|1
|29
|29
|Josh Hand (CF)
|17
|3
|26
|27
|Kyle Grant (Ct)
|17
|3
|26
|41
|Pete Knapp (SM)
|22
|0
|22
|—
|Jacob Lynch (Ma)
|16
|1
|19
|42
|Mak Robinson (Sp)
|19
|0
|19
|—
|Tanner Ribel (JM)
|15
|1
|18
|24
|Zachary Slaughter (Lo)
|12
|0
|12
|—
|RJ Uribe (Cu)
|10
|0
|10
|—
|Andrew Stalteri (St)
|10
|0
|10
|—
|Mailique Tunstall (Ca)
|5
|0
|5
|—
|Connor Bugni (MV)
|3
|0
|3
|—
|George Albertson (Lo)
|2
|0
|2
|—
Incomplete/missing stats: North Stafford (9/1, 9/9, 9/16, 9/30, 10/7, 10/28); Chancellor (10/14, 10/28); Brooke Point (10/14); Westmoreland (10/27); Stafford (10/28, 11/1).
Tom Leiss: 540/374-5440