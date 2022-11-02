High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

BYES: Culpeper, Eastern View, Stafford

TUESDAY'S GAMES

FINAL - Massaponax 56, Stafford 0

FINAL - King George 2, Culpeper 0 (Forfeit)

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Massaponax at Colonial Forge, 7

Riverbend at Mountain View, 7

Brooke Point at North Stafford, 7

Spotsylvania at Caroline, 7

James Monroe at Chancellor, 7

Courtland at King George, 7

Orange at Western Albemarle, 7

Westmoreland at Colonial Beach, 7

Goochland at Louisa, 7:30

SATURDAY'S GAME

Blue Ridge at Fredericksburg Christian, 1

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

THURSDAY'S GAME

Essex 47, Westmoreland 8 - Game called with 1:25 left in Q2

FRIDAY'S GAMES

FINAL - Culpeper 40, Chancellor 15

SATURDAY'S GAMES

STANDINGS

(Records through Nov. 1 games)

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

School Dist. O'all Riverbend 5-0 8-1 Mountain View 4-1 8-1 Colonial Forge 4-1 5-4 Brooke Point 2-3 3-6 Massaponax 2-3 3-6 North Stafford 1-4 1-8 Stafford 0-6 3-7

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

School Dist. O'all King George 6-0 9-0 Eastern View 6-1 7-2 Courtland 4-2 4-5 Spotsylvania 3-3 4-5 Caroline 3-3 4-5 Culpeper 2-5 3-7 James Monroe 1-5 2-7 Chancellor 0-6 0-9

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

School Dist. O'all Louisa 6-0 9-0 Albemarle 5-1 7-2 Orange 4-2 7-2 Western Albemarle 4-2 5-4 Goochland 3-3 3-6 Monticello 1-5 1-8 Charlottesville 1-5 2-7 Fluvanna 0-6 0-9

NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT

School Dist. O'all Essex 4-0 9-0 Rappahannock 3-1 5-4 Northumberland 3-1 6-2 Westmoreland 1-3 3-5 Lancaster 0-4 1-8 Colonial Beach 1-3 1-8

OTHERS

School O'all Fredericksburg Christian 7-2 St. Michael 6-3

STATISTICAL LEADERS

(Through Oct. 22 games)

RUSHING

Player (School) Att Yds TD Ike Daniels (MV) 98 1,190 14 Aydin Woolfolk (KG) 114 1,118 15 Savion Hiter (Lo) 91 1,112 19 Melvin Spriggs (SM) 82 1,072 10 Christian Simpson (Or) 100 856 12 Vladimir Joacin (Ca) 144 828 11 Dwayne Wells (Or) 68 815 7 Johned Benton (Sp) 112 783 7 Donavan Phillips (Ma) 116 742 6 D'Myo Hunter (EV) 126 716 9 Daniel Coles (BP) 111 686 10 JoJo Thomas (Rb) 78 614 5 Devon Polleri (Cu) 97 593 6 Donte Hawthorne (CF) 111 579 6 Mason Christopher (Sp) 124 556 9 William Wiggins (Ma) 77 522 4 Shaun Johnson (CB) 159 514 5 Michael Creamer (St) 124 499 5 Landon Wilson (Lo) 54 485 8 Amir Mateo (Rb) 48 466 1

PASSING

Player (School) C-A-I Yds TD Drake Morris (FC) 138-225-6 2,145 37 Nahshon Wilson (SM) 85-159-6 1,593 17 D'Myo Hunter (EV) 87-165-2 1,547 21 Tanner Triplett (Rb) 70-105-3 1,461 15 Landon Wilson (Lo) 75-126-5 1,430 18 Bryce Caldwell (JM) 128-242-17 1,417 16 Zach Ferguson (KG) 60-97-4 1,365 20 Jackson Sigler (MV) 90-143-2 1,328 18 Jeremiah Wharton (Or) 83-136-5 1,145 13 Myles Holmes (Ca) 62-151-6 1,003 8 Eli Taylor (CF) 69-136-2 828 7 Mason Christopher (Sp) 46-77-8 819 4 Liam Wojciechowski (Ct) 60-114-7 810 8 Gabriel Dombek (BP) 49-95-8 669 3 Bennett Sutherland (Cu) 52-111-5 663 6 Aidan McConnell (St) 41-78-6 579 5 Charlie Pietras (CB) 23-47-4 388 5 Brendan Perkins (NS) 24-45-3 374 2 Matt Benson (We) 31-77-5 302 1 Daniel Coles (BP) 18-32-0 272 3

RECEIVING

Player (School) Rec Yds TD Noah Martin (FC) 60 936 20 Dyzier Carter (Lo) 36 863 11 Bishop Heard-Samuels (FC) 44 857 13 Mekhai White (KG) 21 697 12 Jaiden Fair (MV) 35 589 10 Tyson Taylor (JM) 39 588 6 Kwame Whitaker (Ct) 35 565 7 Donte Johnson (SM) 20 557 5 Jefferson Paz (Sp) 22 555 2 Devin Washington (Rb) 18 486 7 Colby Kynard (CF) 27 421 3 Cam Attard (SM) 20 405 4 Johnny Hinz (St) 22 405 4 MarcAnthony Parker (Ma) 16 394 2 AJ Marshall (Cu) 19 365 6 Chanz Wiggins (KG) 22 356 4 Collin Carroll (MV) 20 352 3 Daveon Estes (BP) 18 343 1 Vaughn Harris (We) 25 329 3 EJ Wilborne (Rb) 15 326 3

KICKING

Player (School) PAT FG Pts Lg Caden Lundy (Lo) 48 2 54 35 Braden Capellini (EV) 39 4 51 31 Max Lipinski (KG) 48 0 48 — William Johnson (FC) 38 3 47 37 Logan Eastman (Rb) 32 3 41 34 Aaron Alexander (BP) 16 7 37 35 Austin Frazier (Or) 31 1 34 21 Jacob Anderson (MV) 26 1 29 29 Josh Hand (CF) 17 3 26 27 Kyle Grant (Ct) 17 3 26 41 Pete Knapp (SM) 22 0 22 — Jacob Lynch (Ma) 16 1 19 42 Mak Robinson (Sp) 19 0 19 — Tanner Ribel (JM) 15 1 18 24 Zachary Slaughter (Lo) 12 0 12 — RJ Uribe (Cu) 10 0 10 — Andrew Stalteri (St) 10 0 10 — Mailique Tunstall (Ca) 5 0 5 — Connor Bugni (MV) 3 0 3 — George Albertson (Lo) 2 0 2 —

Incomplete/missing stats: North Stafford (9/1, 9/9, 9/16, 9/30, 10/7, 10/28); Chancellor (10/14, 10/28); Brooke Point (10/14); Westmoreland (10/27); Stafford (10/28, 11/1).