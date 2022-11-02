 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

  • 0
THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

(From reporter reports and social media. At a game? Tag us on Twitter with updates at @FLSVarsity. We will gladly retweet them as well.)
*NOTE: If you don't see a link, nothing was reported to us. We will add it in once we get it.
BYES: Culpeper, Eastern View, Stafford
  

TUESDAY'S GAMES

FINAL - Massaponax 56, Stafford 0

FINAL - King George 2, Culpeper 0 (Forfeit)

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Massaponax at Colonial Forge, 7

Riverbend at Mountain View, 7

Brooke Point at North Stafford, 7

Spotsylvania at Caroline, 7

James Monroe at Chancellor, 7

Courtland at King George, 7

Orange at Western Albemarle, 7

Westmoreland at Colonial Beach, 7

Goochland at Louisa, 7:30

SATURDAY'S GAME

Blue Ridge at Fredericksburg Christian, 1

FANS' CHOICE TEAM OF THE WEEK

What your choice for the Fredericksburg area's top football team?

You make the call on who you think is the top Fredericksburg-area football team entering Week 3 of the season. For this week's poll, we've kept the choices to only teams with with a .500 record or better.

You voted:

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS 

THURSDAY'S GAME

Essex 47, Westmoreland 8 - Game called with 1:25 left in Q2

FRIDAY'S GAMES

FINAL - King George 34, Spotsylvania 14

FINAL - Mountain View 35, North Stafford 6

FINAL - Colonial Forge 17, Brooke Point 6

FINAL - Riverbend 37, Stafford 0

FINAL - Caroline 42, James Monroe 41 (OT)

FINAL - Orange 33, Goochland 15

FINAL - Culpeper 40, Chancellor 15

FINAL - Louisa 69, Albemarle 34

FINAL - Eastern View 34, Courtland 19

FINAL - Colonial Beach 54, Lancaster 8

SATURDAY'S GAMES

FINAL - Nansemond-Suffolk Academy at Fredericksburg Christian, 1

FINAL - St. Michael 20, Benedictine 13

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

OTHER AREA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL LINKS

- COMING THURSDAY NIGHT - Week 10's Preview Capsules - A quick look at each game in the area this week

2022 Preview Capsules

- Weekly VISAA Football Ratings - Not yet posted

STANDINGS

(Records through Nov. 1 games)

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

School     Dist.     O'all
Riverbend5-08-1
Mountain View4-18-1
Colonial Forge4-15-4
Brooke Point2-33-6
Massaponax2-33-6
North Stafford1-41-8
Stafford0-63-7

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

School     Dist.     O'all
King George6-09-0
Eastern View6-17-2
Courtland4-24-5
Spotsylvania3-34-5
Caroline3-34-5
Culpeper2-53-7
James Monroe1-52-7
Chancellor0-60-9

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

School     Dist.     O'all
Louisa6-09-0
Albemarle5-17-2
Orange4-27-2
Western Albemarle4-25-4
Goochland3-33-6
Monticello1-51-8
Charlottesville1-52-7
Fluvanna0-60-9

NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT

School     Dist.     O'all
Essex4-09-0
Rappahannock3-15-4
Northumberland3-16-2
Westmoreland1-33-5
Lancaster0-41-8
Colonial Beach1-31-8

OTHERS

School      O'all
Fredericksburg Christian 7-2
St. Michael 6-3

STATISTICAL LEADERS

(Through Oct. 22 games)

RUSHING

Player (School)     AttYds     TD
Ike Daniels (MV)98     1,19014
Aydin Woolfolk (KG)1141,11815

Savion Hiter (Lo)

911,11219

Melvin Spriggs (SM)

821,07210
Christian Simpson (Or)10085612
Vladimir Joacin (Ca)14482811
Dwayne Wells (Or)688157
Johned Benton (Sp)1127837
Donavan Phillips (Ma)1167426
D'Myo Hunter (EV)1267169
Daniel Coles (BP)11168610
JoJo Thomas (Rb)786145
Devon Polleri (Cu)975936
Donte Hawthorne (CF)1115796
Mason Christopher (Sp)1245569
William Wiggins (Ma)775224
Shaun Johnson (CB)1595145
Michael Creamer (St)1244995
Landon Wilson (Lo)544858
Amir Mateo (Rb)484661

PASSING

Player (School)C-A-IYds     TD
Drake Morris (FC)138-225-6     2,14537
Nahshon Wilson (SM)85-159-61,59317
D'Myo Hunter (EV)87-165-21,54721
Tanner Triplett (Rb)70-105-31,46115
Landon Wilson (Lo)75-126-51,43018
Bryce Caldwell (JM)     128-242-171,41716 
Zach Ferguson (KG)60-97-41,36520 
Jackson Sigler (MV)

90-143-2

1,32818
Jeremiah Wharton (Or)83-136-51,14513
Myles Holmes (Ca)62-151-61,0038
Eli Taylor (CF)69-136-28287
Mason Christopher (Sp)46-77-88194
Liam Wojciechowski (Ct)60-114-78108
Gabriel Dombek (BP)49-95-86693
Bennett Sutherland (Cu)52-111-56636
Aidan McConnell (St)41-78-65795
Charlie Pietras (CB)23-47-43885
Brendan Perkins (NS)24-45-33742
Matt Benson (We)31-77-53021
Daniel Coles (BP)18-32-02723

RECEIVING

Player (School)     Rec     Yds     TD
Noah Martin (FC)6093620
Dyzier Carter (Lo)3686311
Bishop Heard-Samuels (FC)4485713
Mekhai White (KG)2169712
Jaiden Fair (MV)3558910
Tyson Taylor (JM)395886
Kwame Whitaker (Ct)355657
Donte Johnson (SM)205575
Jefferson Paz (Sp)225552
Devin Washington (Rb)184867
Colby Kynard (CF)274213
Cam Attard (SM)204054
Johnny Hinz (St)224054
MarcAnthony Parker (Ma)163942
AJ Marshall (Cu)193656
Chanz Wiggins (KG)223564
Collin Carroll (MV)203523
Daveon Estes (BP)183431
Vaughn Harris (We)253293
EJ Wilborne (Rb)153263

KICKING

Player (School)     PAT     FG     Pts     Lg
Caden Lundy (Lo)4825435
Braden Capellini (EV)3945131
Max Lipinski (KG)48048
William Johnson (FC)3834737
Logan Eastman (Rb)3234134
Aaron Alexander (BP)1673735
Austin Frazier (Or)3113421
Jacob Anderson (MV)2612929
Josh Hand (CF)1732627
Kyle Grant (Ct)1732641
Pete Knapp (SM)22022
Jacob Lynch (Ma)1611942
Mak Robinson (Sp)19019
Tanner Ribel (JM)1511824
Zachary Slaughter (Lo)12012
RJ Uribe (Cu)10010
Andrew Stalteri (St)10010
Mailique Tunstall (Ca)505
Connor Bugni (MV)303
George Albertson (Lo)202

Incomplete/missing stats: North Stafford (9/1, 9/9, 9/16, 9/30, 10/7, 10/28); Chancellor (10/14, 10/28); Brooke Point (10/14); Westmoreland (10/27); Stafford (10/28, 11/1).

Tom Leiss: 540/374-5440

tleiss@freelancestar.com

