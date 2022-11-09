High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

(From reporter reports and social media. At a game? Tag us on Twitter with updates at @FLSVarsity. We will gladly retweet them as well.)

*NOTE: If you don't see a link, nothing was reported to us. We will add it in once we get it.

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Region 6B

Colonial Forge at Battlefield, 7

Region 5D

Albemarle at Mountain View, 7

Woodgrove at Riverbend, 7

Region 4B

Patrick Henry (Ashland) at King George, 7

Eastern View at Hanover, 7

Region 4D

Amherst at Orange, 7

Jefferson Forest at Louisa, 7:30

Region 3B

James Monroe at Brentsville, 7

Caroline at Armstrong, 7 (at Virginia State University)

Culpeper at Warren County, 7

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Region 1A

Colonial Beach at Essex, 7

Westmoreland at West Point, 7

SATURDAY'S GAME

VISAA Division II Semifinal

Fredericksburg Christian at North Cross, 1

VISAA Division III Semifinal

St. Michael wins by forfeit

FANS' CHOICE:

WHO MAKES IT FURTHEST IN THE PLAYOFFS?

* - St. Michael not included in poll after other teams in the VISAA's DIII forfeited the playoffs to them.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

TUESDAY'S GAMES

FINAL - Massaponax 56, Stafford 0

FINAL - King George 2, Culpeper 0 (Forfeit)

FRIDAY'S GAMES

FINAL - Chancellor 21, James Monroe 20

FINAL - Brooke Point 40, North Stafford 7

FINAL - St. Michael 2, Hargrave Military Academy 0 (Forfeit)

SATURDAY'S GAME

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

OTHER AREA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL LINKS

- Week 12: Playoffs Preview Capsules - A quick look at each game in the area this week

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STANDINGS

(Final regular-season)

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

School Dist. O'all Mountain View 5-1 9-1 Riverbend 5-1 8-2 Colonial Forge 4-2 5-5 Brooke Point 3-3 4-6 Massaponax 3-3 4-6 North Stafford 1-5 1-9 Stafford 0-6 3-7

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

School Dist. O'all King George 7-0 10-0 Eastern View 6-1 8-2 Spotsylvania 4-3 5-5 Courtland 4-3 4-6 Caroline 3-4 4-6 Culpeper 2-5 3-7 James Monroe 1-6 2-8 Chancellor 1-6 1-9

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

School Dist. O'all Louisa 7-0 10-0 Albemarle 6-1 8-2 Orange 5-2 8-2 Western Albemarle 4-3 5-5 Goochland 3-4 3-7 Charlottesville 2-5 3-7 Monticello 1-6 1-9 Fluvanna 0-7 0-10

NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT

School Dist. O'all Essex 5-0 10-0 Northumberland 4-1 7-2 Rappahannock 3-2 5-5 Westmoreland 2-3 4-5 Colonial Beach 1-4 1-9 Lancaster 0-5 1-9

OTHERS

School O'all Fredericksburg Christian 8-2 St. Michael 7-3

STATISTICAL LEADERS

(Through Nov. 4 games)

RUSHING

Player (School) Att Yds TD Ike Daniels (MV) 114 1,341 15 Savion Hiter (Lo) 99 1,249 21 Aydin Woolfolk (KG) 124 1,205 26 Melvin Spriggs (SM) 82 1,072 10 Christian Simpson (Or) 123 987 12 Vladimir Joacin (Ca) 168 987 14 Daniel Coles (BP) 145 954 15 Johned Benton (Sp) 124 890 8 Dwayne Wells (Or) 78 874 8 Donovan Phillips (Ma) 129 803 8 Donte Hawthorne (CF) 128 749 9 Shaun Johnson (CB) 183 730 6 D'Myo Hunter (EV) 126 716 9 JoJo Thomas (Rb) 97 703 5 William Wiggins (Ma) 104 667 6 Mason Christopher (Sp) 142 637 10 Amir Mateo (Rb) 69 597 1 Devon Polleri (Cu) 97 593 6 Landon Wilson (Lo) 59 512 8 Gabe Carvajal (FC) 66 209 5

PASSING

Player (School) C-A-I Yds TD Drake Morris (FC) 160-255-6 2,342 39 Tanner Triplett (Rb) 92-148-6 1,885 21 Landon Wilson (Lo) 81-137-6 1,666 22 Zach Ferguson (KG) 73-113-4 1,594 24 Nahshon Wilson (SM) 85-159-6 1,593 17 D'Myo Hunter (EV) 87-165-2 1,547 21 Bryce Caldwell (JM) 137-264-19 1,494 17 Jackson Sigler (MV) 100-161-2 1,428 18 Jeremiah Wharton (Or) 93-149-5 1,298 16 Myles Holmes (Ca) 78-174-7 1,227 9 Eli Taylor (CF) 86-154-4 933 7 Liam Wojciechowski (Ct) 74-150-10 905 8 Mason Christopher (Sp) 49-83-9 896 5 Gabriel Dombek (BP) 67-131-8 866 3 Bennett Sutherland (Cu) 52-111-5 663 6 Aidan McConnell (St) 41-78-6 579 5 Charlie Pietras (CB) 26-53-4 452 6 Matt Benson (We) 37-86-5 441 4 Brendan Perkins (NS) 24-45-3 374 2 Daniel Coles (BP) 19-33-0 277 3

RECEIVING

Player (School) Rec Yds TD Noah Martin (FC) 69 1,036 22 Bishop Heard-Samuels (FC) 48 883 13 DyZzier Carter (Lo) 36 863 11 Mekhai White (KG) 28 859 14 Kwame Whitaker (Ct) 43 661 7 Jaiden Fair (MV) 40 642 10 Jefferson Paz (Sp) 25 632 3 Tyson Taylor (JM) 41 614 7 Devin Washington (Rb) 22 564 9 Donte Johnson (SM) 20 557 5 MarcAnthony Parker (Rb) 23 549 4 Marvin Morris (Ca) 22 451 4 Colby Kynard (CF) 28 450 3 Savion Hiter (Lo) 14 412 4 Cam Attard (SM) 20 405 4 Johnny Hinz (St) 22 405 4 EJ Wilborne (Rb) 20 398 4 Chanz Wiggins (KG) 25 381 5 Collin Carroll (MV) 22 375 43 AJ Marshall (Cu) 19 365 6

KICKING

Player (School) PAT FG Pts Lg Caden Lundy (Lo) 54 2 60 35 Max Lipinski (KG) 52 0 52 — Braden Capellini (EV) 39 4 51 31 William Johnson (FC) 38 3 47 37 Logan Eastman (Rb) 35 3 44 34 Aaron Alexander (BP) 20 7 41 35 Austin Frazier (Or) 35 1 38 21 Jacob Anderson (MV) 27 2 33 29 Kyle Grant (Ct) 18 3 27 41 Josh Hand (CF) 17 3 26 27 Jacob Lynch (Ma) 19 1 22 42 Pete Knapp (SM) 22 0 22 — Mak Robinson (Sp) 21 0 21 — Tanner Ribel (JM) 15 1 19 24 Zachary Slaughter (Lo) 12 0 12 — RJ Uribe (Cu) 10 0 10 — Andrew Stalteri (St) 10 0 10 — Malique Tunstall (Ca) 5 0 5 — Bradley Altizer (CF) 3 0 3 — Connor Bugni (MV) 3 0 3 —

Incomplete/missing stats: North Stafford (9/1, 9/9, 9/16, 9/30, 10/7, 10/28, 11/4); Westmoreland (10/27); Stafford (10/28, 11/1).