High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE
(From reporter reports and social media. At a game? Tag us on Twitter with updates at @FLSVarsity. We will gladly retweet them as well.)
*NOTE: If you don't see a link, nothing was reported to us. We will add it in once we get it.
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Region 6B
Colonial Forge at Battlefield, 7
Region 5D
Albemarle at Mountain View, 7
Woodgrove at Riverbend, 7
People are also reading…
Region 4B
Patrick Henry (Ashland) at King George, 7
Eastern View at Hanover, 7
Region 4D
Amherst at Orange, 7
Jefferson Forest at Louisa, 7:30
Region 3B
James Monroe at Brentsville, 7
Caroline at Armstrong, 7 (at Virginia State University)
Culpeper at Warren County, 7
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Region 1A
Colonial Beach at Essex, 7
Westmoreland at West Point, 7
SATURDAY'S GAME
VISAA Division II Semifinal
Fredericksburg Christian at North Cross, 1
VISAA Division III Semifinal
St. Michael wins by forfeit
FANS' CHOICE:
WHO MAKES IT FURTHEST IN THE PLAYOFFS?
Of the Fredericksburg area teams, who's going to make the deepest run in the playoffs?
* - St. Michael not included in poll after other teams in the VISAA's DIII forfeited the playoffs to them.
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS
TUESDAY'S GAMES
FINAL - Massaponax 56, Stafford 0
FINAL - King George 2, Culpeper 0 (Forfeit)
FRIDAY'S GAMES
FINAL - Orange 28, Western Albemarle 7
FINAL - Spotsylvania 30, Caroline 24
FINAL - Mountain View 24, Riverbend 12
FINAL - King George 40, Courtland 7
FINAL - Massaponax 33, Colonial Forge 21
FINAL - Louisa 49, Goochland 21
FINAL - Chancellor 21, James Monroe 20
FINAL - Brooke Point 40, North Stafford 7
FINAL - St. Michael 2, Hargrave Military Academy 0 (Forfeit)
SATURDAY'S GAME
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
- WEEK 1: Jr. QB Drake Morris - Fredericksburg Christian
- WEEK 2: So. RB Vladimir Joacin - Caroline
- WEEK 3: Sr. RB Donte Hawthorne - Colonial Forge
- WEEK 4: Sr. RB Melvin Spriggs - St. Michael
- WEEK 5: Sr. FS/WR Devin Washington - Riverbend
- WEEK 6: Sr. RB Ike Daniels - Mountain View
- WEEK 7: Jr. QB Mason Christopher - Spotsylvania
- WEEK 8: Jr. RB Daniel Coles - Brooke Point
- WEEK 9: Jr. QB Tanner Triplett - Riverbend
- WEEK 10: Fr. RB Savion Hiter - Louisa
- **WEEK 11: YOU MAKE THE CALL! -- See the poll below:
We want to hear your vote for last week's Player of the Week
There were many great performances last weekend, but we tried to narrow it down to just a bit. Here are your choices:
OTHER AREA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL LINKS
- Week 12: Playoffs Preview Capsules - A quick look at each game in the area this week
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STANDINGS
(Final regular-season)
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Mountain View
|5-1
|9-1
|Riverbend
|5-1
|8-2
|Colonial Forge
|4-2
|5-5
|Brooke Point
|3-3
|4-6
|Massaponax
|3-3
|4-6
|North Stafford
|1-5
|1-9
|Stafford
|0-6
|3-7
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|King George
|7-0
|10-0
|Eastern View
|6-1
|8-2
|Spotsylvania
|4-3
|5-5
|Courtland
|4-3
|4-6
|Caroline
|3-4
|4-6
|Culpeper
|2-5
|3-7
|James Monroe
|1-6
|2-8
|Chancellor
|1-6
|1-9
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Louisa
|7-0
|10-0
|Albemarle
|6-1
|8-2
|Orange
|5-2
|8-2
|Western Albemarle
|4-3
|5-5
|Goochland
|3-4
|3-7
|Charlottesville
|2-5
|3-7
|Monticello
|1-6
|1-9
|Fluvanna
|0-7
|0-10
NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT
|School
|Dist.
|O'all
|Essex
|5-0
|10-0
|Northumberland
|4-1
|7-2
|Rappahannock
|3-2
|5-5
|Westmoreland
|2-3
|4-5
|Colonial Beach
|1-4
|1-9
|Lancaster
|0-5
|1-9
OTHERS
|School
|O'all
|Fredericksburg Christian
|8-2
|St. Michael
|7-3
STATISTICAL LEADERS
(Through Nov. 4 games)
RUSHING
|Player (School)
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Ike Daniels (MV)
|114
|1,341
|15
|Savion Hiter (Lo)
|99
|1,249
|21
|Aydin Woolfolk (KG)
|124
|1,205
|26
|Melvin Spriggs (SM)
|82
|1,072
|10
|Christian Simpson (Or)
|123
|987
|12
|Vladimir Joacin (Ca)
|168
|987
|14
|Daniel Coles (BP)
|145
|954
|15
|Johned Benton (Sp)
|124
|890
|8
|Dwayne Wells (Or)
|78
|874
|8
|Donovan Phillips (Ma)
|129
|803
|8
|Donte Hawthorne (CF)
|128
|749
|9
|Shaun Johnson (CB)
|183
|730
|6
|D'Myo Hunter (EV)
|126
|716
|9
|JoJo Thomas (Rb)
|97
|703
|5
|William Wiggins (Ma)
|104
|667
|6
|Mason Christopher (Sp)
|142
|637
|10
|Amir Mateo (Rb)
|69
|597
|1
|Devon Polleri (Cu)
|97
|593
|6
|Landon Wilson (Lo)
|59
|512
|8
|Gabe Carvajal (FC)
|66
|209
|5
PASSING
|Player (School)
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Drake Morris (FC)
|160-255-6
|2,342
|39
|Tanner Triplett (Rb)
|92-148-6
|1,885
|21
|Landon Wilson (Lo)
|81-137-6
|1,666
|22
|Zach Ferguson (KG)
|73-113-4
|1,594
|24
|Nahshon Wilson (SM)
|85-159-6
|1,593
|17
|D'Myo Hunter (EV)
|87-165-2
|1,547
|21
|Bryce Caldwell (JM)
|137-264-19
|1,494
|17
|Jackson Sigler (MV)
|100-161-2
|1,428
|18
|Jeremiah Wharton (Or)
|93-149-5
|1,298
|16
|Myles Holmes (Ca)
|78-174-7
|1,227
|9
|Eli Taylor (CF)
|86-154-4
|933
|7
|Liam Wojciechowski (Ct)
|74-150-10
|905
|8
|Mason Christopher (Sp)
|49-83-9
|896
|5
|Gabriel Dombek (BP)
|67-131-8
|866
|3
|Bennett Sutherland (Cu)
|52-111-5
|663
|6
|Aidan McConnell (St)
|41-78-6
|579
|5
|Charlie Pietras (CB)
|26-53-4
|452
|6
|Matt Benson (We)
|37-86-5
|441
|4
|Brendan Perkins (NS)
|24-45-3
|374
|2
|Daniel Coles (BP)
|19-33-0
|277
|3
RECEIVING
|Player (School)
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Noah Martin (FC)
|69
|1,036
|22
|Bishop Heard-Samuels (FC)
|48
|883
|13
|DyZzier Carter (Lo)
|36
|863
|11
|Mekhai White (KG)
|28
|859
|14
|Kwame Whitaker (Ct)
|43
|661
|7
|Jaiden Fair (MV)
|40
|642
|10
|Jefferson Paz (Sp)
|25
|632
|3
|Tyson Taylor (JM)
|41
|614
|7
|Devin Washington (Rb)
|22
|564
|9
|Donte Johnson (SM)
|20
|557
|5
|MarcAnthony Parker (Rb)
|23
|549
|4
|Marvin Morris (Ca)
|22
|451
|4
|Colby Kynard (CF)
|28
|450
|3
|Savion Hiter (Lo)
|14
|412
|4
|Cam Attard (SM)
|20
|405
|4
|Johnny Hinz (St)
|22
|405
|4
|EJ Wilborne (Rb)
|20
|398
|4
|Chanz Wiggins (KG)
|25
|381
|5
|Collin Carroll (MV)
|22
|375
|43
|AJ Marshall (Cu)
|19
|365
|6
KICKING
|Player (School)
|PAT
|FG
|Pts
|Lg
|Caden Lundy (Lo)
|54
|2
|60
|35
|Max Lipinski (KG)
|52
|0
|52
|—
|Braden Capellini (EV)
|39
|4
|51
|31
|William Johnson (FC)
|38
|3
|47
|37
|Logan Eastman (Rb)
|35
|3
|44
|34
|Aaron Alexander (BP)
|20
|7
|41
|35
|Austin Frazier (Or)
|35
|1
|38
|21
|Jacob Anderson (MV)
|27
|2
|33
|29
|Kyle Grant (Ct)
|18
|3
|27
|41
|Josh Hand (CF)
|17
|3
|26
|27
|Jacob Lynch (Ma)
|19
|1
|22
|42
|Pete Knapp (SM)
|22
|0
|22
|—
|Mak Robinson (Sp)
|21
|0
|21
|—
|Tanner Ribel (JM)
|15
|1
|19
|24
|Zachary Slaughter (Lo)
|12
|0
|12
|—
|RJ Uribe (Cu)
|10
|0
|10
|—
|Andrew Stalteri (St)
|10
|0
|10
|—
|Malique Tunstall (Ca)
|5
|0
|5
|—
|Bradley Altizer (CF)
|3
|0
|3
|—
|Connor Bugni (MV)
|3
|0
|3
|—
Incomplete/missing stats: North Stafford (9/1, 9/9, 9/16, 9/30, 10/7, 10/28, 11/4); Westmoreland (10/27); Stafford (10/28, 11/1).