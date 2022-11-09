 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

(From reporter reports and social media. At a game? Tag us on Twitter with updates at @FLSVarsity. We will gladly retweet them as well.)
*NOTE: If you don't see a link, nothing was reported to us. We will add it in once we get it.
  

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Region 6B

Colonial Forge at Battlefield, 7

Region 5D

Albemarle at Mountain View, 7

Woodgrove at Riverbend, 7

Region 4B

Patrick Henry (Ashland) at King George, 7

Eastern View at Hanover, 7

Region 4D

Amherst at Orange, 7

Jefferson Forest at Louisa, 7:30

Region 3B

James Monroe at Brentsville, 7

Caroline at Armstrong, 7 (at Virginia State University)

Culpeper at Warren County, 7

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Region 1A

Colonial Beach at Essex, 7

Westmoreland at West Point, 7

SATURDAY'S GAME

VISAA Division II Semifinal

Fredericksburg Christian at North Cross, 1

VISAA Division III Semifinal

St. Michael wins by forfeit

Of the Fredericksburg area teams, who's going to make the deepest run in the playoffs?

* - St. Michael not included in poll after other teams in the VISAA's DIII forfeited the playoffs to them.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS 

TUESDAY'S GAMES

FINAL - Massaponax 56, Stafford 0

FINAL - King George 2, Culpeper 0 (Forfeit)

FRIDAY'S GAMES

FINAL - Orange 28, Western Albemarle 7

FINAL - Spotsylvania 30, Caroline 24

FINAL - Mountain View 24, Riverbend 12

FINAL - King George 40, Courtland 7

FINAL - Massaponax 33, Colonial Forge 21

FINAL - Louisa 49, Goochland 21

FINAL - Chancellor 21, James Monroe 20

FINAL - Brooke Point 40, North Stafford 7

FINAL - Westmoreland 32, Colonial Beach 22

FINAL - St. Michael 2, Hargrave Military Academy 0 (Forfeit)

SATURDAY'S GAME

FINAL - Fredericksburg Christian 34, Blue Ridge 29

We want to hear your vote for last week's Player of the Week

There were many great performances last weekend, but we tried to narrow it down to just a bit. Here are your choices:

OTHER AREA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL LINKS

Week 12: Playoffs Preview Capsules - A quick look at each game in the area this week

- VHSL & VISAA State playoffs pairings

2022 Preview Capsules

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STANDINGS

(Final regular-season)

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

School     Dist.     O'all
Mountain View5-19-1
Riverbend5-18-2
Colonial Forge4-25-5
Brooke Point3-34-6
Massaponax3-34-6
North Stafford1-51-9
Stafford0-63-7

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

School     Dist.     O'all
King George7-010-0
Eastern View6-18-2
Spotsylvania4-35-5
Courtland4-34-6
Caroline3-44-6
Culpeper2-53-7
James Monroe1-62-8
Chancellor1-61-9

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

School     Dist.     O'all
Louisa7-010-0
Albemarle6-18-2
Orange5-28-2
Western Albemarle4-35-5
Goochland3-43-7
Charlottesville2-53-7
Monticello1-61-9
Fluvanna0-70-10

NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT

School     Dist.     O'all
Essex5-010-0
Northumberland4-17-2
Rappahannock3-25-5
Westmoreland2-34-5
Colonial Beach1-41-9
Lancaster0-51-9

OTHERS

School      O'all
Fredericksburg Christian 8-2
St. Michael 7-3

STATISTICAL LEADERS

(Through Nov. 4 games)

RUSHING

Player (School)     AttYds     TD
Ike Daniels (MV)114     1,34115
Savion Hiter (Lo)991,24921
Aydin Woolfolk (KG) 1241,20526
Melvin Spriggs (SM)821,07210
Christian Simpson (Or)12398712
Vladimir Joacin (Ca)16898714
Daniel Coles (BP)14595415
Johned Benton (Sp)1248908
Dwayne Wells (Or)788748
Donovan Phillips (Ma)1298038
Donte Hawthorne (CF)1287499
Shaun Johnson (CB)1837306
D'Myo Hunter (EV)1267169
JoJo Thomas (Rb)977035
William Wiggins (Ma)1046676
Mason Christopher (Sp)14263710
Amir Mateo (Rb)695971
Devon Polleri (Cu)975936
Landon Wilson (Lo)595128
Gabe Carvajal (FC)662095

PASSING

Player (School)C-A-IYds     TD
Drake Morris (FC)160-255-6     2,34239
Tanner Triplett (Rb)92-148-61,88521
Landon Wilson (Lo) 81-137-61,66622
Zach Ferguson (KG)73-113-41,59424
Nahshon Wilson (SM)85-159-61,59317
D'Myo Hunter (EV)87-165-21,54721
Bryce Caldwell (JM)     137-264-191,49417
Jackson Sigler (MV)100-161-21,42818
Jeremiah Wharton (Or)93-149-51,29816
Myles Holmes (Ca)78-174-71,2279
Eli Taylor (CF) 86-154-49337
Liam Wojciechowski (Ct) 74-150-109058
Mason Christopher (Sp)49-83-98965
Gabriel Dombek (BP)67-131-88663
Bennett Sutherland (Cu)52-111-56636
Aidan McConnell (St)41-78-65795
Charlie Pietras (CB)26-53-44526
Matt Benson (We)37-86-54414
Brendan Perkins (NS)24-45-33742
Daniel Coles (BP)19-33-02773

RECEIVING

Player (School)     RecYds     TD
Noah Martin (FC)69     1,03622
Bishop Heard-Samuels (FC)4888313
DyZzier Carter (Lo)3686311
Mekhai White (KG)2885914
Kwame Whitaker (Ct) 436617
Jaiden Fair (MV)4064210
Jefferson Paz (Sp) 256323
Tyson Taylor (JM)416147
Devin Washington (Rb)225649
Donte Johnson (SM)205575
MarcAnthony Parker (Rb)235494
Marvin Morris (Ca) 224514
Colby Kynard (CF)284503
Savion Hiter (Lo)144124
Cam Attard (SM)204054
Johnny Hinz (St)224054
EJ Wilborne (Rb)203984
Chanz Wiggins (KG)253815
Collin Carroll (MV)2237543
AJ Marshall (Cu)193656

KICKING

Player (School)     PAT     FG     Pts     Lg
Caden Lundy (Lo)5426035
Max Lipinski (KG)52052
Braden Capellini (EV)3945131
William Johnson (FC)3834737
Logan Eastman (Rb) 3534434
Aaron Alexander (BP)2074135
Austin Frazier (Or)3513821
Jacob Anderson (MV)2723329
Kyle Grant (Ct)1832741
Josh Hand (CF)1732627
Jacob Lynch (Ma)1912242
Pete Knapp (SM)22022
Mak Robinson (Sp)21021
Tanner Ribel (JM)1511924
Zachary Slaughter (Lo)12012
RJ Uribe (Cu)10010
Andrew Stalteri (St)10010
Malique Tunstall (Ca)505
Bradley Altizer (CF) 303
Connor Bugni (MV)303

Incomplete/missing stats: North Stafford (9/1, 9/9, 9/16, 9/30, 10/7, 10/28, 11/4); Westmoreland (10/27); Stafford (10/28, 11/1).

