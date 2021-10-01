High school football: Live Scoreboard with links to game stories

(We will update the scores as often as possible)
Thursday, Sept. 30
FINAL - West Point 54, Colonial Beach 20
Friday, Oct. 1
FINAL - Highland Springs 52, Colonial Forge 7
FINAL - Chancellor 31, Spotsylvania 21
FINAL - Riverbend 23, Brooke Point 20
FINAL - Eastern View 35, Caroline 0
FINAL - Isle of Wight Academy 34, Fredericksburg Christian 28
FINAL - Courtland 21, James Monroe 14
FINAL - Mountain View 41, Stafford 6
FINAL - Massaponax 34, North Stafford 6
FINAL - King George 55, Culpeper 7
FINAL - Albemarle 44, Orange 0
CCD.—Louisa at Monticello
Saturday, Oct. 2
St. Michael at Annapolis Christian, 1
Brunswick at Washington & Lee, 6