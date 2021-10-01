 Skip to main content
High school football: Live Scoreboard with links to game stories
High school football: Live Scoreboard
(We will update the scores as often as possible)
 

Thursday, Sept. 30

FINAL - West Point 54, Colonial Beach 20

Friday, Oct. 1

FINAL - Highland Springs 52, Colonial Forge 7

FINAL - Chancellor 31, Spotsylvania 21

FINAL - Riverbend 23, Brooke Point 20

FINAL - Eastern View 35, Caroline 0

FINAL - Isle of Wight Academy 34, Fredericksburg Christian 28

FINAL - Courtland 21, James Monroe 14

FINAL - Mountain View 41, Stafford 6

FINAL - Massaponax 34, North Stafford 6

FINAL - King George 55, Culpeper 7

FINAL - Albemarle 44, Orange 0

CCD.—Louisa at Monticello

Saturday, Oct. 2

St. Michael at Annapolis Christian, 1

Brunswick at Washington & Lee, 6

