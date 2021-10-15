High school football: Live Scoreboard

(We will update the scores as often as possible)
Friday, Oct. 15
Massaponax 21, Brooke Point 10 - HALFTIME
Mountain View 19, Colonial Forge 19 - Q2
James Monroe 24, Culpeper 0 - Q2 - 8:08
King George 16, Chancellor 0 - Q2 - 9:41
Louisa 7, Western Albemarle 0 - Q1 - 7:31
Fluvanna 7, Orange 7 - HALFTIME
Eastern View at Spotsylvania
Northumberland at Washington & Lee
Essex at Colonial Beach, CCD.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Fredericksburg Christian at Christchurch, 1
St. Michael at North Cross, 3:30
Monday, Oct. 18
Caroline at Courtland, 6
Stafford at North Stafford, 7
