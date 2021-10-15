 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football: Live Scoreboard
0 comments

High school football: Live Scoreboard

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
High school football: Live Scoreboard
(We will update the scores as often as possible)
 

Friday, Oct. 15

Massaponax 21, Brooke Point 10 - HALFTIME

Mountain View 19, Colonial Forge 19 - Q2

James Monroe 24, Culpeper 0 - Q2 - 8:08

King George 16, Chancellor 0 - Q2 - 9:41

Louisa 7, Western Albemarle 0 - Q1 - 7:31

Fluvanna 7, Orange 7 - HALFTIME

Eastern View at Spotsylvania

Northumberland at Washington & Lee

Essex at Colonial Beach, CCD.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Fredericksburg Christian at Christchurch, 1

St. Michael at North Cross, 3:30

Monday, Oct. 18

Caroline at Courtland, 6

Stafford at North Stafford, 7

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert