High School Football: Live Scoreboard

(We will update the scores as often as possible)
Thursday, Sept. 2
FINAL - Brooke Point 34, Potomac 33
FINAL - Unity Reed 22, Colonial Forge 7
FINAL - George Wythe (Richmond) 8, Caroline 6
PPD.—Liberty (Bealeton) at Eastern View
Friday, Sept. 3
FINAL - North Stafford 14, Woodbridge 6 (at Stafford)
FINAL - Mountain View 28, Gar-Field 6
James Monroe 7, Charlottesville 7 - HALFTIME
Freedom (Woodbridge) 28, Riverbend 7 - HALFTIME
Orange 7, Culpeper 7 - HALFTIME
Spotsylvania 14, Fluvanna 0 - Q1 - 3:28
Louisa 21, Courtland 0 - Late Q2
CCD.—Chancellor at Stafford
CCD.—King George at Massaponax
Saturday, Sept. 4
Fork Union Military Academy at St. Michael, 7 (at Fredericksburg Field House)