High School Football: Live Scoreboard
High School Football: Live Scoreboard

High school scoreboard
(We will update the scores as often as possible)
 

Thursday, Sept. 2

FINAL - Brooke Point 34, Potomac 33

FINAL - Unity Reed 22, Colonial Forge 7

FINAL - George Wythe (Richmond) 8, Caroline 6

PPD.—Liberty (Bealeton) at Eastern View

Friday, Sept. 3

FINAL - North Stafford 14, Woodbridge 6 (at Stafford)

FINAL - Mountain View 28, Gar-Field 6

James Monroe 7, Charlottesville 7 - HALFTIME

Freedom (Woodbridge) 28, Riverbend 7 - HALFTIME

Orange 7, Culpeper 7 - HALFTIME

Spotsylvania 14, Fluvanna 0 - Q1 - 3:28

Louisa 21, Courtland 0 - Late Q2

CCD.—Chancellor at Stafford

CCD.—King George at Massaponax

Saturday, Sept. 4

Fork Union Military Academy at St. Michael, 7 (at Fredericksburg Field House)

