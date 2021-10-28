High school football: Live Scoreboard

(We will update the scores as often as possible)
THURSDAY, OCT. 28
James Monroe at Caroline, 7
Culpeper at Chancellor 7
Eastern View at Courtland, 7
Spotsylvania at King George, 7
Stafford at Riverbend, 7
Mountain View at North Stafford, 7
Goochland at Orange, 7
FRIDAY, OCT. 29
Colonial Forge at Brooke Point, 7
Louisa at Albemarle, 7
Washington & Lee at Essex, 7
Colonial Beach at Lancaster, 7
St. Michael at Portsmouth Christian, 7
SATURDAY, OCT. 30
Nansemond-Suffolk Academy at Fredericksburg Christian, 1
