High school football: Live Scoreboard
High school football: Live Scoreboard

THURSDAY, OCT. 28

James Monroe at Caroline, 7

Culpeper at Chancellor 7

Eastern View at Courtland, 7

Spotsylvania at King George, 7

Stafford at Riverbend, 7

Mountain View at North Stafford, 7

Goochland at Orange, 7

FRIDAY, OCT. 29

Colonial Forge at Brooke Point, 7

Louisa at Albemarle, 7

Washington & Lee at Essex, 7

Colonial Beach at Lancaster, 7

St. Michael at Portsmouth Christian, 7

SATURDAY, OCT. 30

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy at Fredericksburg Christian, 1

