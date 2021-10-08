 Skip to main content
High school football: Live Scoreboard
(We will update the scores as often as possible)
 

Friday, Oct. 8

Riverbend 14, Massaponax 14 - HALFTIME

Brooke Point 15, Stafford 0 - After Q1

James Monroe 6, Eastern View 3 - HALFTIME

Spotsylvania 14, Culpeper 7 - HALFTIME

Washington & Lee 33, Lancaster 7 - HALFTIME

Colonial Beach at Rappahannock

Fredericksburg Christian at Fuqua

CCD.—North Stafford at Colonial Forge

CCD.—King George at Caroline

PPD.—Courtland at Chancellor

Saturday, Oct. 9

Atlantic Shores Christian at St. Michael, 5

Orange at Louisa, 5:30 <<UPDATE>>

