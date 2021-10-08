High school football: Live Scoreboard

(We will update the scores as often as possible)
Friday, Oct. 8
Riverbend 14, Massaponax 14 - HALFTIME
Brooke Point 15, Stafford 0 - After Q1
James Monroe 6, Eastern View 3 - HALFTIME
Spotsylvania 14, Culpeper 7 - HALFTIME
Washington & Lee 33, Lancaster 7 - HALFTIME
Colonial Beach at Rappahannock
Fredericksburg Christian at Fuqua
—-------------------------------------
CCD.—North Stafford at Colonial Forge
CCD.—King George at Caroline
PPD.—Courtland at Chancellor
Saturday, Oct. 9
Atlantic Shores Christian at St. Michael, 5
Orange at Louisa, 5:30 <<UPDATE>>
