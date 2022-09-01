High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE
(From reporter reports and social media)
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Mountain View 27, Gar-Field 0 - After Q3 - 6:38
Colonial Forge 7, Tuscarora 6 - Q2 - 2:29
North Stafford at Woodbridge
Brooke Point at Potomac
Caroline 15, George Wythe (Richmond) 0 - Q2 - 10:02
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Saint Michael at Fork Union, 2 p.m.
Stafford at Chancellor, 7 p.m.
Massaponax at King George, 7 p.m.
Louisa at Courtland, 7 p.m.
Charlottesville at James Monroe, 7 p.m.
Riverbend at Freedom (Prince William), 7 p.m.
Eastern View at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Spotsylvania at Fluvanna, 7 p.m.
Culpeper at Orange, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg Christian at Norfolk Christian, 7 p.m.
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS
THURSDAY, AUG. 25
FINAL - Gar-Field 10, North Stafford 6
FRIDAY, AUG. 26
FINAL - Massaponax 37, Chancellor 0
FINAL - Riverbend 49, Spotsylvania 0
FINAL - Stafford 35, James Monroe 14
FINAL - Orange 35, Courtland 14
FINAL - Eastern View 41, Culpeper 14
FINAL - J.R. Tucker 14, Caroline 13
FINAL - King George 27, Lafayette 13
FINAL - Westmoreland 18, West Point 13
FINAL - Louisa 61, Huguenot 6
FINAL - Mountain View 33, Forest Park 13
SATURDAY, AUG. 27