High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

(From reporter reports and social media)
  

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Mountain View 27, Gar-Field 0 - After Q3 - 6:38

Colonial Forge 7, Tuscarora 6 - Q2 - 2:29

North Stafford at Woodbridge

Brooke Point at Potomac

Caroline 15, George Wythe (Richmond) 0 - Q2 - 10:02

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Saint Michael at Fork Union, 2 p.m.

Stafford at Chancellor, 7 p.m.

Massaponax at King George, 7 p.m.

Louisa at Courtland, 7 p.m.

Charlottesville at James Monroe, 7 p.m.

Riverbend at Freedom (Prince William), 7 p.m.

Eastern View at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Spotsylvania at Fluvanna, 7 p.m.

Culpeper at Orange, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg Christian at Norfolk Christian, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

THURSDAY, AUG. 25

FINAL - Gar-Field 10, North Stafford 6

FRIDAY, AUG. 26

FINAL - Massaponax 37, Chancellor 0

FINAL - Riverbend 49, Spotsylvania 0

FINAL - Stafford 35, James Monroe 14

FINAL - Orange 35, Courtland 14

FINAL - Eastern View 41, Culpeper 14

FINAL - J.R. Tucker 14, Caroline 13

FINAL - King George 27, Lafayette 13

FINAL - King & Queen 61, Colonial Beach 0

FINAL - Westmoreland 18, West Point 13

FINAL - Louisa 61, Huguenot 6

FINAL - Freedom (Woodbridge) 62, Brooke Point 3

FINAL - Calvert Hall (Md.) 41, St. Michael 6

FINAL - Mountain View 33, Forest Park 13

SATURDAY, AUG. 27

FINAL - Fredericksburg Christian 41, Portsmouth Christian 14

