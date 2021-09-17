 Skip to main content
High School Football: Live Scoreboard
(We will update the scores as often as possible)
 

Friday, Sept. 17

Spotsylvania 44, Stafford 26 - Q4 - 8:53

Louisa 26, Fluvanna 0 - After Q3

Orange 20, Harrisonburg 19 - After Q3

King William 59, Caroline 0 - HALFTIME

Colonial Beach at Sussex Central

FINAL - King George 35, Washington & Lee 0

FINAL - Riverbend 42, Chancellor 20

FINAL - Culpeper 12, Liberty (Bealeton) 6

FINAL - Lake Braddock 20, North Stafford 19

FINAL - Mountain View 49, James Monroe 7

FINAL - Stone Bridge 43, Colonial Forge 7

Woodbridge 21, Massaponax 14 - Q3 - 6:40 **Game suspended and will not resume tonight**

Eastern View at Brooke Point, ccd.

St. Michael at Paul VI, ppd.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Norfolk Christian at Fredericksburg Christian, 1

