High school football: Live Scoreboard

Friday, Sept. 17
Spotsylvania 44, Stafford 26 - Q4 - 8:53
Louisa 26, Fluvanna 0 - After Q3
Orange 20, Harrisonburg 19 - After Q3
King William 59, Caroline 0 - HALFTIME
Colonial Beach at Sussex Central
FINAL - King George 35, Washington & Lee 0
FINAL - Riverbend 42, Chancellor 20
FINAL - Culpeper 12, Liberty (Bealeton) 6
FINAL - Lake Braddock 20, North Stafford 19
FINAL - Mountain View 49, James Monroe 7
FINAL - Stone Bridge 43, Colonial Forge 7
Woodbridge 21, Massaponax 14 - Q3 - 6:40 **Game suspended and will not resume tonight**
Eastern View at Brooke Point, ccd.
St. Michael at Paul VI, ppd.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Norfolk Christian at Fredericksburg Christian, 1
