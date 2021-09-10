 Skip to main content
High School Football: Live Scoreboard
(We will update the scores as often as possible)
 

Tuesday, Sept. 7

North Stafford 10, Gar-Field 7 (Comp. of susp. game)

Friday, Sept. 10

Colonial Forge 21, West Potomac 3 - Q2 - 4:37

Riverbend 28, Courtland 19 - Q3

Stafford 26, Eastern View 21 - HALFTIME

Mountain View 15, Liberty 7 - After Q3

Culpeper 14, Fauquier 0 -  Q3 - 7:48

Orange 17, Charlottesville 7 - Q3 - 3:06

Fredericksburg Christian 41, St. Anne’s-Belfield 7 - Q3 - 3:25

King George 13, Louisa 0 - Q2 - 4:28

Brooke Point 35, Riverside 22 - HALFTIME

Washington & Lee at Rappahannock

Franklin at Colonial Beach

Massaponax at Louisa, CCD.

North Stafford at Dinwiddie, CCD.

