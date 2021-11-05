High school football: Live Scoreboard

(We will update the scores as often as possible)
FRIDAY, NOV. 5
Massaponax 44, Colonial Forge 20 - Q4 - 3:49
Riverbend 28, Mountain View 6 - Q4 - 10:15
Orange 28, W. Albemarle 28 - Q4 - 3:05
Colonial Beach at Washington & Lee
Millbrook at Eastern View
FINAL - James Monroe 3, Chancellor 0
FINAL - Brooke Point 28, North Stafford 24
FINAL - Spotsylvania 35, Caroline 14
FINAL - King George 33, Courtland 13
FINAL - Louisa 31, Goochland 10
FINAL - St. Michael 41, Saint John’s Catholic (Md.) 0
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!