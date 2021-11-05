 Skip to main content
High school football: Live Scoreboard
(We will update the scores as often as possible)
 

 

FRIDAY, NOV. 5

Massaponax 44, Colonial Forge 20 - Q4 - 3:49

Riverbend 28, Mountain View 6 - Q4 - 10:15

Orange 28, W. Albemarle 28 - Q4 - 3:05

Colonial Beach at Washington & Lee

Millbrook at Eastern View

FINAL - James Monroe 3, Chancellor 0

FINAL - Brooke Point 28, North Stafford 24

FINAL - Spotsylvania 35, Caroline 14

FINAL - King George 33, Courtland 13

FINAL - Louisa 31, Goochland 10

FINAL - St. Michael 41, Saint John’s Catholic (Md.) 0

