High school football: Live Scoreboard
(We will update the scores as often as possible)
 

Thursday, Sept. 30

West Point 54, Colonial Beach 20

Friday, Oct. 1

Massaponax 20, North Stafford 0 - HALFTIME

Riverbend 14, Brooke Point 6 - Q2 - 7:14

Chancellor 21, Spotsylvania 14 - Q2 - 3:28

King George 20, Culpeper 0 - After Q1

Highland Springs 32, Colonial Forge 7 - Q2 - 7:52

Albemarle 21, Orange 0 - Q2 - 1:52

James Monroe 14, Courtland 7 - Q2 - 3:13

Mountain View 34, Stafford 6 - HALFTIME

Eastern View at Caroline

Fredericksburg Christian at Isle of Wight Academy

CCD.—Louisa at Monticello

Saturday, Oct. 2

St. Michael at Annapolis Christian, 1

