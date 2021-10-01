High school football: Live Scoreboard

(We will update the scores as often as possible)
Thursday, Sept. 30
West Point 54, Colonial Beach 20
Friday, Oct. 1
Massaponax 20, North Stafford 0 - HALFTIME
Riverbend 14, Brooke Point 6 - Q2 - 7:14
Chancellor 21, Spotsylvania 14 - Q2 - 3:28
King George 20, Culpeper 0 - After Q1
Highland Springs 32, Colonial Forge 7 - Q2 - 7:52
Albemarle 21, Orange 0 - Q2 - 1:52
James Monroe 14, Courtland 7 - Q2 - 3:13
Mountain View 34, Stafford 6 - HALFTIME
Eastern View at Caroline
Fredericksburg Christian at Isle of Wight Academy
CCD.—Louisa at Monticello
Saturday, Oct. 2
St. Michael at Annapolis Christian, 1
