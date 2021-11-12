 Skip to main content
High school football: Live Scoreboard
(We will update the scores as often as possible)
 

FRIDAY, NOV. 12

VHSL REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

REGION 6B

FINAL - Battlefield 36, Colonial Forge 14

REGION 5D

FINAL - Patrick Henry–Roanoke 42, Massaponax 27

FINAL - Mountain View 42, Woodgrove 35

FINAL - Riverbend 26, Albemarle 9

REGION 4B

FINAL - King George 21, Chancellor 7

REGION 4D

FINAL - George Washington–Danville 63, Orange 21

REGION 3B

FINAL - James Monroe 35, Skyline 21

Goochland 24, Culpeper 23 - Q4 - 0:52

REGION 1A

Northumberland 8, Washington & Lee 7 - 1st half

FINAL - King & Queen 28, Colonial Beach 8

VISAA SEMIFINALS

DIVISION II

FINAL - Atlantic Shores Christian 47, Fredericksburg Christian 0

DIVISION III

FINAL - Saint Michael 70, Roanoke Catholic 6

THURSDAY, NOV. 11

VHSL REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

REGION 4D

Louisa 35, E.C. Glass 14

