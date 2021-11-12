High school football: Live Scoreboard

(We will update the scores as often as possible)
FRIDAY, NOV. 12
VHSL REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
REGION 6B
FINAL - Battlefield 36, Colonial Forge 14
REGION 5D
FINAL - Patrick Henry–Roanoke 42, Massaponax 27
FINAL - Mountain View 42, Woodgrove 35
FINAL - Riverbend 26, Albemarle 9
REGION 4B
FINAL - King George 21, Chancellor 7
REGION 4D
FINAL - George Washington–Danville 63, Orange 21
REGION 3B
FINAL - James Monroe 35, Skyline 21
Goochland 24, Culpeper 23 - Q4 - 0:52
REGION 1A
Northumberland 8, Washington & Lee 7 - 1st half
FINAL - King & Queen 28, Colonial Beach 8