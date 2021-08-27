 Skip to main content
High School Football: Live Scoreboard
High School Football: Live Scoreboard

High school scoreboard
(We will update the scores as often as possible)
 

Thursday’s Games

FINAL - Mountain View 35, Forest Park 6

Friday’s Games

FINAL - St. Michael 68, Fishburne Military Academy 0

FINAL - Riverbend 27, Spotsylvania 6

FINAL - Eastern View 38, Culpeper 6

FINAL - Fredericksburg Christian 45, Virginia Spartans 0

FINAL - Orange 42, Courtland 35

FINAL - Louisa 30, Huguenot 0

FINAL - J.R. Tucker 20, Caroline 0

FINAL - Freedom (Woodbridge) 70, Brooke Point 26 (called in Q3, weather)

SUSP.—Gar–Field 7, North Stafford 0 - Q2 - 3:29 (Lightning)

SUSP.—James Monroe 13, Stafford 0 - Q2 - 8:33 (Lightning)

CCD.—Washington & Lee at West Point

CCD.—Chancellor at Massaponax

Saturday’s Game

Stafford at James Monroe, 10 a.m. (Comp. of susp. game, JM leading 13-0 in Q2)

Gar–Field at North Stafford, 6 (Comp. of susp. game, Gar–Field leading 7-0 in Q2)

Lafayette at King George, 7 (Rescheduled from Friday)

King & Queen at Colonial Beach, 7 (Rescheduled from Friday)

