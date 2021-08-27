High School Football: Live Scoreboard

(We will update the scores as often as possible)
Thursday’s Games
FINAL - Mountain View 35, Forest Park 6
Friday’s Games
FINAL - St. Michael 68, Fishburne Military Academy 0
FINAL - Riverbend 27, Spotsylvania 6
FINAL - Eastern View 38, Culpeper 6
FINAL - Fredericksburg Christian 45, Virginia Spartans 0
FINAL - Orange 42, Courtland 35
FINAL - Louisa 30, Huguenot 0
FINAL - J.R. Tucker 20, Caroline 0
FINAL - Freedom (Woodbridge) 70, Brooke Point 26 (called in Q3, weather)
SUSP.—Gar–Field 7, North Stafford 0 - Q2 - 3:29 (Lightning)
SUSP.—James Monroe 13, Stafford 0 - Q2 - 8:33 (Lightning)
CCD.—Washington & Lee at West Point
CCD.—Chancellor at Massaponax
Saturday’s Game
Stafford at James Monroe, 10 a.m. (Comp. of susp. game, JM leading 13-0 in Q2)
Gar–Field at North Stafford, 6 (Comp. of susp. game, Gar–Field leading 7-0 in Q2)
Lafayette at King George, 7 (Rescheduled from Friday)
King & Queen at Colonial Beach, 7 (Rescheduled from Friday)