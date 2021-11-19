High school football: Live Scoreboard

(We will update the scores as often as possible)
FRIDAY, NOV. 19
REGION 5D SEMIFINALS
Mountain View 13, Patrick Henry 12 - HALFTIME
Stone Bridge 37, Riverbend 3 - HALFTIME
REGION 4B SEMIFINAL
Varina 21, King George 10 - Q2 - 1:24
REGION 4D SEMIFINAL
Salem 35, Louisa 7 - Q2 - 0:16
REGION 3B SEMIFINAL
James Monroe 21, Brentsville 14 - HALFTIME
SATURDAY, NOV. 20
Portsmouth Christian at St. Michael, 7 (at Brooke Point H.S.
