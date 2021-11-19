 Skip to main content
High school football: Live Scoreboard
(We will update the scores as often as possible)
 

FRIDAY, NOV. 19

REGION 5D SEMIFINALS

Mountain View 13, Patrick Henry 12 - HALFTIME

Stone Bridge 37, Riverbend 3 - HALFTIME

REGION 4B SEMIFINAL

Varina 21, King George 10 - Q2 - 1:24

REGION 4D SEMIFINAL

Salem 35, Louisa 7 - Q2 - 0:16

REGION 3B SEMIFINAL

James Monroe 21, Brentsville 14 - HALFTIME

SATURDAY, NOV. 20

Portsmouth Christian at St. Michael, 7 (at Brooke Point H.S.

