High school football: Live Scoreboard
High school football: Live Scoreboard

(We will update the scores as often as possible)
 

Friday, Sept. 24

FINAL - Chancellor 30, Eastern View 16

FINAL - Louisa 31, Charlottesville 0

FINAL - King William 58, Washington & Lee 19

FINAL - Colonial Forge 49, Stafford 0

FINAL - Riverbend 28, North Stafford 27

FINAL - Culpeper 22, Caroline 0

FINAL - King George 41, James Monroe 7

FINAL - Mountain View 30, Massaponax 20

FINAL - Spotsylvania 23, Courtland 20

FINAL - Fredericksburg Christian 62, Massanutten Military Academy 6

Arcadia at Colonial Beach

Saturday, Sept. 25

Fuqua at St. Michael, 7

Keep up with all of tonight's Fredericksburg-area high school football action with live updates throughout the night right here!

Links to game stories and box scores will be added as they come in.

