High school football: Live Scoreboard

Friday, Sept. 24
FINAL - Chancellor 30, Eastern View 16
FINAL - Louisa 31, Charlottesville 0
FINAL - King William 58, Washington & Lee 19
FINAL - Colonial Forge 49, Stafford 0
FINAL - Riverbend 28, North Stafford 27
FINAL - Culpeper 22, Caroline 0
FINAL - King George 41, James Monroe 7
FINAL - Mountain View 30, Massaponax 20
FINAL - Spotsylvania 23, Courtland 20
FINAL - Fredericksburg Christian 62, Massanutten Military Academy 6
Arcadia at Colonial Beach
Saturday, Sept. 25
Fuqua at St. Michael, 7
