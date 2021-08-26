High School Football: Live Scoredboard

(We will update the scores as often as possible)
Thursday’s Games
Mountain View at Forest Park, 7
Friday’s Games
St. Michael at Fishburne Military Academy, 4
Brooke Point at Freedom (Woodbridge), 7
Gar–Field at North Stafford, 7
Spotsylvania at Riverbend, 7
J.R. Tucker at Caroline, 7
Eastern View at Culpeper, 7
Courtland at Orange, 7
Louisa at Huguenot, 7
Washington & Lee at West Point, 7
King & Queen at Colonial Beach, 7
Virginia Spartans at Fredericksburg Christian, 7
Stafford at James Monroe, 7:30
CCD.—Chancellor at Massaponax, 7
Saturday’s Game
Lafayette at King George, 7 (Rescheduled from Friday)
