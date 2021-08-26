 Skip to main content
High School Football: Live Scoredboard
date 2021-08-26

High school scoreboard
(We will update the scores as often as possible)
 

Thursday’s Games

Mountain View at Forest Park, 7

Friday’s Games

St. Michael at Fishburne Military Academy, 4

Brooke Point at Freedom (Woodbridge), 7

Gar–Field at North Stafford, 7

Spotsylvania at Riverbend, 7

J.R. Tucker at Caroline, 7

Eastern View at Culpeper, 7

Courtland at Orange, 7

Louisa at Huguenot, 7

Washington & Lee at West Point, 7

King & Queen at Colonial Beach, 7

Virginia Spartans at Fredericksburg Christian, 7

Stafford at James Monroe, 7:30

CCD.—Chancellor at Massaponax, 7

Saturday’s Game

Lafayette at King George, 7 (Rescheduled from Friday)

