High school football: Live Scoresboard
High school football: Live Scoresboard

High school football: Liver Scoreboard
(We will update the scores as often as possible)
 

Friday, Sept. 24

Fredericksburg Christian at Massanutten Military Academy, 4

Stafford at Colonial Forge, 7

Massaponax at Mountain View, 7

Riverbend at North Stafford, 7

Caroline at Culpeper, 7

Chancellor at Eastern View, 7

King George at James Monroe, 7

Courtland at Spotsylvania, 7

Arcadia at Colonial Beach, 7

Washington & Lee at King William, 7

Charlottesville at Louisa, 7:30

Saturday, Sept. 25

Fuqua at St. Michael, 7

High School Football: Live Scoreboard
High School

High School Football: Live Scoreboard

Keep up with all of tonight's Fredericksburg-area high school football action with live updates throughout the night right here!

Links to game stories and box scores will be added as they come in.

