High school football: Live Scoresboard

(We will update the scores as often as possible)
Friday, Sept. 24
Fredericksburg Christian at Massanutten Military Academy, 4
Stafford at Colonial Forge, 7
Massaponax at Mountain View, 7
Riverbend at North Stafford, 7
Caroline at Culpeper, 7
Chancellor at Eastern View, 7
King George at James Monroe, 7
Courtland at Spotsylvania, 7
Arcadia at Colonial Beach, 7
Washington & Lee at King William, 7
Charlottesville at Louisa, 7:30
Saturday, Sept. 25
Fuqua at St. Michael, 7
