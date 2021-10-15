High school football: Louisa pulls away in fourth quarter for win against previously unbeaten Western Albemarle

Louisa’s offense cashed in on the opportunity four plays later on Wilson’s 4-yard touchdown run to take a 7–0 lead with 7:31 left in quarter.

Western’s defense turned in a big play of its own later in the quarter when Joshua Williams made a leaping interception to give the Warriors plus field position.

Coach Ed Redmond’s team moved the ball inside the 5, but Louisa County’s defense stiffened and Harrington made a great stop on a fourth and 3 pass to force a turnover on downs.

Defensive tackle Elijah Brooks said that stop helped set the tone for the rest of the night.

“Going into this game, our coach told us this was going to be a war,” Brooks said. “Basically, who could headbutt the longest, they’ve got a lot of tough guys, a lot of physical guys, but we had to out physical them and that’s what we did today.”

The dominance continued later in the quarter when Brooks came up with a big sack on Western quarterback Nathan Simon with less than two minutes to play to nullify the drive. Simon suffered a lower-body injury on the play and played just one more snap before sitting out the rest of the game.

Louisa County led 7–0 at halftime but had amassed nearly 250 yards of total offense in the opening two quarters.