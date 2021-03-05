High school football: Massaponax airs it out in 38-0 romp over Riverbend

Each week, Massaponax football coaches present an award to the receiver who did the best job blocking for the Panthers’ potent triple-option running attack in the previous game. Given the dearth of passes in the weekly game plan, it’s usually the most a wideout can expect to receive.

On Friday night, A.J. Miller came away with something a bit more satisfying and tangible: two touchdown catches in the Panthers’ 38–0 wipeout of previously unbeaten county rival Riverbend.

“We knew we had something in A.J.,” Massaponax coach Eric Ludden said. “He really covets that award, but I think he also wants the ball, and tonight we were able to get it to him.”

Through three games, A.J. Miller has four touchdown catches—a total that would lead the Panthers in most other full seasons. That offensive versatility—along with a quick, aggressive defense that held the Bears (2–0) to 80 total yards and five first downs—has put Massaponax (3–0) in control of the Commonwealth District race.

Both of Miller’s scoring catches came in the first half on play-action passes, as the Bears had to respect Massaponax’s ground game.