High school football: Massaponax battles to hold off Brooke Point with TD in final seconds

Massaponax came right, capping a drive with Hawthorne scoring on a 30-yard sprint to make it 28–16. But Sanders responded by connecting with Daveon Estes on a 56-yard TD strike during the Black–Hawks' second drive of the final quarter.

Brooke Point's defense then rose up, recovering a Massaponax fumble. Sanders found Wesley Forde for an 18-yard touchdown reception and the the Black–Hawks took a 29–28 lead with 2 minutes left.

Massaponax didn't wilt as the seconds ticked off, driving down to score the game-winning touchdown on Hawthorne's final jot, a 2-yard run, with 19 seconds remaining.

Asked afterwards what was going through his mind on the final drive, Hawthorne said: “Ball security. Hold on to the ball as hard as you can; don't let them get it from you."

"I knew we had to go out and execute and keep mistakes to a minimum," he continued. "We knew we had to get down the field.”

Massaponax head coach Eric Ludden was happy to see his team respond after Brooke Point took the late lead.

“They are pretty resilient," he said about his Panthers. "They kept fighting.”