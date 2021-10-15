High school football: Massaponax battles to hold off Brooke Point with TD in final seconds

Coming into Friday night's game, Massaponax had won nine out of the last 10 contests against Brooke Point, including a February matchup where the Panthers took care of business, 49–0.
A determined Black–Hawks team nearly changed that trend, scoring twice in the fourth quarter to take a one-point lead in the closing minutes of the Commonwealth District clash.
The visiting Panthers (3–1, 3–1) needed a short touchdown run in the waning seconds by quarterback Donte Hawthorne, who reached the end zone four times Friday, to earn a hard-fought 36–29 victory over the Black–Hawks (3–3, 1–2).
Both teams took the field flush with confidence, each having won their last district game (Brooke Point blanked Stafford 56–0 while Massaponax took down Riverbend 34–28).
The Panthers used Hawthorne's runs of 41 and 4 yards to offset Daniel Coles' 3-yard plunge and take a 14–10 first-quarter lead. Tyheem Kimble extended Massaponax's advantage to 11 points in the second quarter on an 18-yard TD run. The Panthers defense, meanwhile, held the Black–Hawks scoreless while forcing an interception.
Brooke Point used a series of big plays to battle back in the second half. Black–Hawks quarterback Noah Sanders (25 yards and one TD rushing, 9 of 19 for 233 yards and two TDs passing) first cut into the Panthers' lead with a 6-yard scoring dash in the third quarter.
Massaponax came right, capping a drive with Hawthorne scoring on a 30-yard sprint to make it 28–16. But Sanders responded by connecting with Daveon Estes on a 56-yard TD strike during the Black–Hawks' second drive of the final quarter.
Brooke Point's defense then rose up, recovering a Massaponax fumble. Sanders found Wesley Forde for an 18-yard touchdown reception and the the Black–Hawks took a 29–28 lead with 2 minutes left.
Massaponax didn't wilt as the seconds ticked off, driving down to score the game-winning touchdown on Hawthorne's final jot, a 2-yard run, with 19 seconds remaining.
Asked afterwards what was going through his mind on the final drive, Hawthorne said: “Ball security. Hold on to the ball as hard as you can; don't let them get it from you."
"I knew we had to go out and execute and keep mistakes to a minimum," he continued. "We knew we had to get down the field.”
Massaponax head coach Eric Ludden was happy to see his team respond after Brooke Point took the late lead.
“They are pretty resilient," he said about his Panthers. "They kept fighting.”
The loss was particularly disappointing to the Black–Hawks, but Brooke Point head coach Dwight Hazelwood chose to highlight the positives of his team's effort.
“My boys played hard," Hazelwood said. "We preach two things: effort and enthusiasm. They played in the second half with more effort and enthusiasm, and my men wanted to win.”
Brooke Point travels to take on Mountain View on Friday while Massaponax will visit Stafford the same day.
|Massaponax
|14
|7
|0
|15
|—
|36
|Brooke Point
|10
|0
|6
|13
|—
|29
First Quarter
BP—Aaron Alexander 35-yard field goal
Ma—Donte Hawthorne 41-yard run (Jacob Lynch kick)
BP—Daniel Coles 3-yard run (Aaron Alexander kick)
Ma—Donte Hawthorne 4-yard run (Jacob Lynch kick)
Second Quarter
Ma—Tyheem Kimble 18-yard run (Jacob Lynch kick)
Third Quarter
BP—Noah Sanders 6-yard run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
Ma—Donte Hawthorne 30-yard run (Jacob Lynch kick)
BP—Daveon Estes 56-yard pass from Noah Sanders (kick failed)
BP—Wesley Forde 18-yard pass from Noah Sanders (Aaron Alexander kick)
Ma—Donte Hawthorne 2-yard run (Donte Hawthorne run)
|Ma
|BP
|First downs
|21
|15
|Rushes-yards
|53-394
|23-205
|Passing yards
|30
|233
|Comp-Att-Int
|1-1-0
|9-19-3
|Punts-avg.
|2-34.5
|1-42.0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|8-71
|5-60