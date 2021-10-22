High school football: Massaponax capitalizes on Stafford turnovers, rolls to a 55-26 victory

Stafford showed signs of life again in the second half, but you know the old saying (see above). Nathaniel Quance intercepted a pass near midfield, and a couple minutes later Hawthorne hit a wide-open Bryce Carr for a 29-yard touchdown.

The Indians answered with another McConnell-to-Glenn TD connection, and even came through with a successful onside kick. The Panthers defense wouldn’t budge this time, and when they got the ball back on downs, Hawthorne broke through again, this time going 70 yards for the score.

The Panthers would again come up with their own kickoff to seal the outcome. Backup quarterback Zachary Allen would finish the final drive with an 8-yard score.

The Indians would get one last chance to put up points, and they took advantage. McConnell hit Andrew Koetter on a 67-yard pass play down the left sideline.

Stafford never got anything going on the ground, but McConnell finished the night with 19 completions to five different receivers for 271 yards and four touchdowns.

Hawthorne only threw three times for one completed pass on the night, but he carried the ball 16 times for 202 yards, scoring four times on the ground to go with his touchdown pass.