High school football: Massaponax capitalizes on Stafford turnovers, rolls to a 55-26 victory

You can’t beat a good team if you turn the ball over, the old saying goes.
The Stafford Indians verified that nugget of football wisdom for themselves Friday night, falling 55–26 to visiting Massaponax.
“We got them to punt the first series, and we dropped the punt,” Stafford coach Mo Hampton said. “When you start like that, against a program like that ... it’s tough to come back from.”
It would get worse before it would get better.
The Panthers quickly turned the error into a Tyheem Kimble touchdown.
A 42-yard Brian Glenn kickoff return gave the Indians decent field position, but Kristopher Branch picked off a pass before the Indians could get moving, and quarterback Donte Hawthorne broke through soon after for a 45-yard touchdown run and a 14–0 Massaponax lead.
Another kick, another Panthers recovery deep in Stafford territory, and Kimble was back in the end zone less than two minutes later.
By the time the Indians had the ball long enough to do something with it, they were trailing 21–0, and the Panthers had no intention of letting them back in the game.
Quarterback Aidan McConnell hit Glenn for a 32-yard score late in the second quarter, but Hawthorne marched the Panthers down the field and finished the drive himself with a 3-yard run, taking the Panthers into the halftime break with a 28–6 lead.
Stafford showed signs of life again in the second half, but you know the old saying (see above). Nathaniel Quance intercepted a pass near midfield, and a couple minutes later Hawthorne hit a wide-open Bryce Carr for a 29-yard touchdown.
The Indians answered with another McConnell-to-Glenn TD connection, and even came through with a successful onside kick. The Panthers defense wouldn’t budge this time, and when they got the ball back on downs, Hawthorne broke through again, this time going 70 yards for the score.
The Panthers would again come up with their own kickoff to seal the outcome. Backup quarterback Zachary Allen would finish the final drive with an 8-yard score.
The Indians would get one last chance to put up points, and they took advantage. McConnell hit Andrew Koetter on a 67-yard pass play down the left sideline.
Stafford never got anything going on the ground, but McConnell finished the night with 19 completions to five different receivers for 271 yards and four touchdowns.
Hawthorne only threw three times for one completed pass on the night, but he carried the ball 16 times for 202 yards, scoring four times on the ground to go with his touchdown pass.
“I just read my blocks well,” Hawthorne said. “My o-line, they had some great blocks. I just read what they gave me, and took what I could. I just fed off of that.”
He was happy with the win but said there was still work to do.
“We may have won,” he said, “but I’ve to say, we still have some mistakes that need to be fixed.”
Stafford (0–8) will visit Riverbend (6–2, 3–1 Commonwealth District) on Oct. 29.
Massaponax (4–2, 4–1) has a bye next week before hosting Colonial Forge (3–5, 2–2) on Nov. 5.
|Massaponax
|7
|21
|7
|20
|—
|55
|Stafford
|0
|7
|6
|13
|—
|26
First Quarter
Ma—Tyheem Kimble 1 run (Jacob Lynch kick).
Second Quarter
Ma—Donte Hawthorne 45 run (Lynch kick).
Ma—Kimble 3 run (Lynch kick).
St—Brian Glenn 32 pass from Aidan McConnell (Blake Childress).
Ma—Hawthorne 3 run (Lynch kick).
Third Quarter
Ma—Bryce Carr 29 pass from Donte Hawthorne (Lynch kick).
St—Glenn 7 pass from McConnell (kick blocked).
Fourth Quarter
Ma—Hawthorne 47 run (kick failed).
St—Austin Brown 35 pass from McConnell (Childress kick).
Ma—Hawthorne 70 run (Lynch kick).
Ma—Zachary Allen 8 run (Lynch kick).
St—Andrew Koetter 67 pass from McConnell (kick failed).
TEAM STATISTICS
|Ma
|St
|First downs
|16
|12
|Rushes-yards
|47-354
|10-0
|Passing yards
|29
|271
|Comp-Att-Int
|1-3-0
|19-31-2
|Punts-avg.
|1-28.0
|0-0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|3-3
|Penalties-yards
|12-92
|7-25