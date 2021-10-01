High school football: Massaponax keeps its delayed momentum rolling, rolls by North Stafford

The scoreboard didn’t match the significance, at least from Eric Ludden’s point of view. The Massaponax head football coach has certainly witnessed far more harrowing victories than Friday’s 34–6 thrashing of North Stafford.

But few were prefaced by the sort of adversity these Panthers have encountered barely a month into the season. Massaponax saw its first two games wiped out by COVID-19 protocols, and a third contest brought to a sudden halt following the tragic death of an opposing coach on the sideline.

In that sense, the Panthers (1–1) had to overcome more than just the Wolverines on homecoming.

“I just told them that this is one of the biggest wins we’ve ever had here, because of everything they’ve been through,” Ludden said.

From the onset, Massaponax had the look of a team determined to make up for lost time. The Panthers received the opening kickoff and marched 68 yards in just five plays. Senior running back Lydell Carroll scampered 38 yards on a toss to give the Panthers a 6–0 advantage.