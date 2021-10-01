High school football: Massaponax keeps its delayed momentum rolling, rolls by North Stafford

The scoreboard didn’t match the significance, at least from Eric Ludden’s point of view. The Massaponax head football coach has certainly witnessed far more harrowing victories than Friday’s 34–6 thrashing of North Stafford.
But few were prefaced by the sort of adversity these Panthers have encountered barely a month into the season. Massaponax saw its first two games wiped out by COVID-19 protocols, and a third contest brought to a sudden halt following the tragic death of an opposing coach on the sideline.
In that sense, the Panthers (1–1) had to overcome more than just the Wolverines on homecoming.
“I just told them that this is one of the biggest wins we’ve ever had here, because of everything they’ve been through,” Ludden said.
From the onset, Massaponax had the look of a team determined to make up for lost time. The Panthers received the opening kickoff and marched 68 yards in just five plays. Senior running back Lydell Carroll scampered 38 yards on a toss to give the Panthers a 6–0 advantage.
Quarterback Donte Hawthorne accounted for the other four Massaponax touchdowns, scoring on runs of 2, 20, 4, and 10 yards. Hawthorne, who saw significant playing time as an understudy to Luke Morley last spring, has convinced Ludden that he can be the Panthers’ answer under center with a studious approach.
“He’s started to get to the point in our meetings that he’s asking those good questions: ‘Well, what about this?’ ” Ludden said. “I always tell these guys, once you reach that level I start feeling pretty good about you as a quarterback.”
North Stafford could find no answers for a running game that produced 25 first downs and only a handful of negative plays. Massaponax may have graduated 19 seniors from last season’s state semifinalist squad, but the Panthers’ fresh faces are running the same old script to (near) perfection. Besides Hawthorne, who rushed for 132 yards, senior fullback Tyheem Kimble also eclipsed 100 yards on the ground.
“They’re always going to run their stuff, and they’re going to run it crisply,” North Stafford coach Neil Sullivan said of the Panthers’ triple-option.
Meanwhile, a swarming Massaponax defense successfully bottled up Wolverines senior running back Tevin White. The Arizona State recruit carried eight times for 41 yards, often needing to break a tackle or two simply to escape the backfield.
North Stafford (2–3) averted the shutout when junior linebacker Micah Brown scooped up a wayward Massaponax pitch and performed a tightrope act along the sideline to score from 48 yards out.
The Panthers have only played two full games, but their upcoming schedule doesn’t grade on a curve. Next week, Massaponax will face a Riverbend team teeming with athletes. They’re quickly running out of time to get up to speed.
“They’re a really good team, and we’re going to have to play error-free,” Ludden said.
|North Stafford
|0
|0
|6
|0
|—
|6
|Massaponax
|13
|7
|7
|7
|—
|34
First Quarter
Ma—Lydell Carroll 38 run (2pt run fail).
Ma—Donte Hawthorne 2 run (Jacob Lynch kick).
Second Quarter
Ma—Hawthorne 20 run (Lynch kick).
Third Quarter
NS—Micah Brown 48 fumble return (kick fail).
Ma—Hawthorne 4 run (Lynch kick).
Fourth Quarter
Ma—Hawthorne 10 run (Lynch kick).
|NS
|Ma
|First Downs
|8
|25
|Rushes-yards
|19-79
|51-418
|Passing yards
|56
|0
|Comp-Att-Int.
|4-10-0
|0-1-0
|Punts-Avg.
|4-34.3
|0-0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Penalties-yards
|3-34
|4-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: North Stafford—Tevin White 8-41; Allan Starks 5-27; Jack Pearson 6-14. Massaponax—Tyheem Kimble 16-144; Donte Hawthorne 17-132, 4 TDs; Lydell Carroll 5-59, TD; A.J. Brady 3-19; Donovan Phillips 7-46; Zach Allen 1-5; Greg Mason 1-11; Cassell Peters 1-2.
PASSING: North Stafford—4-10, 56. Massaponax—Hawthorne 0-1.
RECEIVING: North Stafford—Cliff Davis 2-17; Dino Jones 2-39.
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco