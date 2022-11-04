High school football: Massaponax leads early, stumbles midgame, then surges at end to beat Colonial Forge

Massaponax came out strong and finished strong Friday night, using a powerful run game and tough defense to wear down a host Colonial Forge team many didn’t expect them to beat, finishing with a three-touchdown fourth quarter to knock off the Eagles, 33–21.

“A lot of times people talk about, before a game, ‘How are (the players)? Do they look ready?’ And you really can never tell,” Panthers coach Eric Ludden said. “But tonight – I’ve never seen them this focused. They did their job. I felt like we physically took it to them.”

The Panthers ran the ball for more than 300 yards.

William Wiggins led the way for 145 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. Donovan Phillips contributed 61 yards and two more touchdowns, and quarterback Zach Allen added 98 yards and a score.

“We like to run our offense, just stick to the ground game, get whatever we can, and we came out on top,” Allen said. “We played physical, we didn’t put the ball on the ground, and that’s the key to victory.”

But the defense was also critical, forcing four turnovers and giving the offense several short fields to work with.

“Defense was a big part,” Allen said. “We’ve just been focused on getting the ball back. We saw on film that their ball security was a little iffy, so we tried to exploit that as much as we could.”

Turnovers were key from the start. The Panthers recovered a fumble on the Eagles’ first drive and only had to go 24 yards for the first score.

The Eagles looked to answer quickly, but an interception at the 3-yard line ended the drive.

After forcing Massoponax to punt, Colonial Forge turned the ball over again on the first play from scrimmage.

The Eagles eventually got their offense going, and three Donte Hawthorne touchdowns gave them a 21–13 lead by the end of the third quarter.

But the Panthers' run game and another interception proved too much in the final frame. Wiggins, Allen and Phillips each scored once to put the game out of reach.

Colonial Forge coach John Brown agreed the turnovers were key.

“We didn’t execute offensively,” Brown said. “We had too many turnovers, and the turnovers killed us. We shot ourselves in the foot offensively.”

He said trying to stop the Massaponax run game while repeatedly giving the Panthers the ball with the end zone in sight was too much to ask of the Eagles’ defense.

“We left our defense out on the field too long,” Brown said. “When you put your defense out there that long against an offense like that and expect to stop them every time … it’s not going to happen.”

The key for the Eagles now, Brown said, is to put the game behind them and get to work preparing for the playoffs.

“We have to come back on Monday ready to work,” he said, and not let it drag into next week. “We have to get across to them that we’ve got to come back and get to work, and we have an opportunity to advance in the playoffs. There’s other teams that don’t. We do, and we’re going to give it our best shot.”

Massaponax 7 0 6 20 — 33 Colonial Forge 0 7 14 0 — 21



First Quarter

Ma-William Wiggins 1 run (Jacob Lynch kick).

Second Quarter

CF-Donte Hawthorne 30 run ( Bradley Altizer kick).

Third Quarter

Ma-Donovan Phillips 6 run (kick failed).

CF-Donte Hawthorne 11 run (Altizer kick).

CF-Donte Hawthorne 35 run (Altizer kick).

Fourth Quarter

Ma-William Wiggins 1 run (2pt failed).

Ma-Zach Allen 13 run (Lynch kick).

Ma-Donovan Phillips 26 run (Lynch kick).

TEAM STATISTICS

Ma CF First downs 16 11 Rushing (Att/Yds) 59-315 24-186 Passing yards 37 105 Comp-Att-Int 2-7-0 7-19-2 Punts-Avg. 3-22 1-27 Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-2 Penalties-yards 4-40 5-45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Massaponax-William Wiggins 27-145, 2TDs; Zach Allen 13-98, TD; Ben Myers 1-(-2); Donovan Phillips 13-61, 2TDs; Nasir Burke 5-13. Colonial Forge-Donte Hawthorne 17-170, 3TDs; Josiah Bryson 5-29; Matt Holland 2-(-13).

PASSING: Massaponax-Zach Allen 2-7-0, 37. Colonial Forge-Eli Taylor 7-18-2, 105.

RECEIVING: Massaponax-Nasir Burke 2-37. Colonial Forge-Brian Harris 4-51; Colby Kynard 1-29; Matt Holland 2-25.