High school football: Massaponax runs over Chancellor in opener

Friday night’s season opener between Massaponax and Chancellor proved an educational experience for both teams.

The Panthers learned what they might still be capable of this fall despite shedding talent through graduation, transfer—and most recently—injury.

Chancellor, playing in its first contest under new coach Neil Sullivan, discovered just how quickly games can unravel due to even a momentarily loss of focus.

The outcome, a ho-hum 37-0 Massaponax victory, perhaps spoke more to each program’s potential than its present state.

“The scrimmages are over, but we’re definitely still learning a lot,” Panthers coach Eric Ludden said.

With Donte Hawthorne now playing at Colonial Forge and his anointed replacement at quarterback, junior Zach Allen, unavailable for Friday’s opener, Massaponax relied almost exclusively upon its rushing attack. Junior fullback Donavan Phillips scored a pair of touchdowns on the ground, racking up 133 yards on 17 carries.

After fumbling away their first possession deep in Chancellor territory, the Panthers (1-0) forced a three-and-out. They then took a 2-0 lead when a snap sailed through the end zone, the first of two special teams safeties surrendered by the Chargers during the opening quarter.

“I think we made a lot of mistakes, a lot of focus errors especially in the kicking game,” said Sullivan, who comes to Chancellor following a two-year stint as North Stafford’s head coach.

On the free kick following the first safety, Eric Murphy sprinted untouched 80 yards to put Massaponax up by the seldom-seen margin of 9-0. The Panthers cruised to a 24-0 advantage by halftime.

Meanwhile, Chancellor struggled to make headway against a tenacious Massaponax defensive front. The Chargers didn’t convert a first down until the 4:39 mark in the second quarter and managed less than 50 yards of total offense.

Jaylen Williams capped the scoring for Massaponax with a perfectly timed interception and return late in the fourth quarter.

The Panthers will learn much about the state of their rebuild next Friday, when they travel to take on defending Region 4B champion King George. Chancellor (0-1) will host Stafford (1-0).

“It’s going to take some time,” Phillips said. “But with us practicing every day, it’s going to build the team up.”

Massaponax 11 13 6 7 — 37 Chancellor 0 0 0 0 — 0

First Quarter

Ma—Safety, snap goes through end zone

Ma—Eric Murphy 79-yard kickoff return (Jacob Lynch kick)

Second Quarter

Ma—Donavan Phillips 34-yard run (run fail)

Ma—Phillips 5-yard run (Lynch kick).

Third Quarter

Ma—Bradley Lipscomb fumble recovery in end zone (kick blocked)

Fourth Quarter

Ma—Jaylen Wilson 6-yard INT return (Lynch kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

Ma Ch First downs 14 6 Rushing (Att/Yds) 31-188 27-(-14) Passing yards 0 29 Comp-Att-Int 0-2-0 3-14-1 Punts-Avg. 0-0 3-31.0 Fumbles-lost 2-2 2-2 Penalties-yards 3-35 5-32

INDIVIDUAL STATICTICS

RUSHING: Massaponax—Donavan Phillips 17-133, 2 TDs; Nasir Burke 7-40; Gabe Newby-Morris 3-37; Greg Mason 2-0. Chancellor—Dwayne Stewart 11-17; Dawud Smith 9-(-5); Aiden Buhmann 6-(-20); Freddie Shaw 1-(-6).

PASSING: Massaponax—Newby-Morris 0-2. Chancellor—Buhmann 3-14-1, 29 yards.

RECEIVING: Massaponax—none. Chancellor—Freddie Shaw 2-14; Jalen Miller 15.