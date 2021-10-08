High school football: Massaponax uses its ground game and some razzle-dazzle to defeat Riverbend

The teams traded touchdowns throughout the night. Neither team ever stretched the lead to more than one score.

Riverbend scored first when Devin Washington took a jet sweep 40 yards for a touchdown, and the Panthers answered with a long drive down the field, capped off by a 3-yard Kimble run.

Tanner Triplett hit a wide-open Aiden Fisher for a 36-yard score with less than a minute to go in the half, and it looked like the Bears would go into the break with the lead. But the Panthers’ hook and ladder tied it up, and Massaponax got the ball to start the second half.

Kimble and Fisher traded short third-quarter touchdown runs to top off long drives, and Hawthorne and Fisher did the same in the fourth quarter.

That left the game tied and Massaponax with the ball with 5 minutes remaining. The Panthers marched down the field the way they’d been doing all night, behind hard Kimble runs interspersed with a few Hawthorne scampers.

Hawthorne finished the drive with a 9-yard score, giving the Panthers the lead with just 34 seconds on the clock.

The Bears tried to put together one last drive, but Isaiah Smith intercepted a deep throw as the clock was winding down to seal the win for Massaponax.