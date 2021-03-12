High school football: Massaponax uses smothering defense to blank Mountain View

At each Massaponax football practice, there’s a drill that goes something like this: the ball is swung outside on a 5-yard screen pass, at which point its unlucky recipient is met by 11 teammates harboring less-than-charitable intentions.

By this point in the season, the Panthers’ pursuit skills are well-rehearsed, and it’s clearly catching up to opponents.

On Friday night, the Massaponax defense chased down its latest prey, blanking Mountain View 40–0 to post its third shutout in as many games.

“I actually think they’re underrated on defense,” said Wildcats coach Lou Sorrentino.

No one is discounting the Panthers’ quick-strike ability, though. On the third play from scrimmage, senior quarterback Luke Morley unleashed a stiff arm near the line of scrimmage to free himself for a 58-yard touchdown run, his first of three scores on the night.

“We just have to get out there from the get-go and never let off,” said Morley, who also scored on runs of 32 and 77 yards.

Speedy slot back Jacob Romero added a pair of second-quarter rushing scores and Elijah Christopher found the end zone from 10 yards out as the Panthers built a 33—0 lead by halftime.